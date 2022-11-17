Keeping consumers interested in a product even when it’s a bit long in the tooth isn’t always easy – Chevy Camaro sales, for example, have been in decline for over a decade, despite the introduction of a new sixth-gen model in 2016 and the implementation of multiple updates and changes in the years since. That said, there may be some lessons to learn here, including from rivals like Stellantis and the Dodge Challenger.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 24 MINUTES AGO