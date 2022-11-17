Read full article on original website
GM Releases Final Teaser Of Next-Gen Chevy Montana Pickup
In recent months, General Motors has been actively showing off various details about the next-gen Chevy Montana in its final phase of development, and has now just revealed the last teaser for the new compact pickup ahead of its official unveiling. The automaker released the third and final teaser image...
Chevy Camaro Has Strong Resale Value, Study Says
Some cars are known to hold their value better than others. Whether it’s because of popularity, rarity or a cult following, some vehicles just refuse to drop in price years after they drove off the dealer lot. The Chevy Camaro currently stands among this small group of vehicles, recently posting strong resale values.
GM Should Offer A Chevy Camaro Rainbow Color Wrap Like The Dodge Challenger
Keeping consumers interested in a product even when it’s a bit long in the tooth isn’t always easy – Chevy Camaro sales, for example, have been in decline for over a decade, despite the introduction of a new sixth-gen model in 2016 and the implementation of multiple updates and changes in the years since. That said, there may be some lessons to learn here, including from rivals like Stellantis and the Dodge Challenger.
Chevy Silverado ZR2 Is The Fastest-Turning Trim Level
The Chevy Silverado ZR2 serves as the most off-road capable model within the Silverado light duty family. Originally introduced for the 2022 model year, this all-terrain pickup has been highly sought after, and now, GM Authority has learned that it’s the fastest-turning trim level in the Silverado 1500 lineup.
Chevy Bolt EUV Won’t Get Expanded Super Cruise Driving Coverage
GM just recently recently announced the coverage expansion of its Super Cruise hands-free driving technology, and the automaker’s full-size SUVs are now being built with the updated software. The system’s compatibility has been doubled to cover more than 400,000 miles of roads in the United States and Canada. Meanwhile, other GM products, like the Chevy Bolt EUV, will receive a much smaller coverage expansion.
70 Percent Of Chevy Trax Buyers Opted For Front-Wheel Drive, Says GM
GM unveiled the all-new 2024 Chevy Trax in October, introducing the second generation of the small crossover. Available next year as a 2024 model, the all-new subcompact crossover overhauls everything from the architecture, exterior, powertrain, interior, technology, and everything in between. Notably, perspective buyers will no longer be able to spec a Trax with all-wheel-drive (AWD), since the 2024 Chevy Trax will be offered exclusively in front-wheel-drive (FWD) form.
All-New Buick Electra E5 EV Crossover Leaked In China
Shortly after it was first caught in China in late October and GM Authority spotted Buick’s first Electra EV crossover on American roads, the all-new Buick Electra E5 has just completely leaked out in China. Chinese authorities released the SAIC-GM joint venture’s official statement for Buick’s upcoming next-generation fully...
2023 GMC Yukon Gets New Titanium Rush Metallic Paint: First Look
The 2023 GMC Yukon and extended-length Yukon XL add four new exterior colors to their palette: Frosted Pine Metallic, Sterling Metallic, Volcanic Red Tintcoat, and Titanium Rush Metallic. Here’s our first look at the new Titanium Rush hue. Assigned RPO code G6M and touch-up paint code WA-618G, Titanium Rush...
2023 Chevy Colorado Gets New LED Headlamps
The 2023 Chevy Colorado introduces an all-new third generation for the nameplate. It welcomes new exterior styling, an overhauled interior and some powertrain updates, among other things. Today, we’re taking a look at the availability of a new headlight type for the midsize pickup truck. The 2023 Colorado will...
Chevy Tahoe, Suburban Sales Continue Segment Dominance In Q3 2022
Combined Chevy Tahoe and Suburban sales increased in the United States and Canada, but decreased in Mexico during the third quarter of 2022. Chevy Tahoe and Suburban sales in the U.S. increased over 27 percent to 43,170 units in Q3 2022, comprised of:. 29,585 units of the Tahoe, an increase...
2022 Chevy Colorado Gets Good Rating In New IIHS Side Crash Test: Video
The 2022 Chevy Colorado was among the top-rated vehicles in a recent side crash test conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), returning a “Good” Overall rating. Per a recent report, the IIHS tested six small pickups in a new side-impact crash evaluation, including the 2022...
2024 GMC Sierra HD Dually Gets 18-Inch Wheels For The First Time
The GMC Sierra HD range, which consists of the Sierra 2500 HD and Sierra 3500 HD, is receiving a mid-cycle refresh for the 2024 model year. Announced in early October, the update incorporates revisions to the exterior, an overhauled cockpit, along with noteworthy updates to the powertrain and capabilities. Now, GM Authority has learned that 2024 GMC Sierra HD models in the dual-rear-wheel (DRW/dually) configuration will receive a new tire and wheel combination.
GMC Brand Drops In Consumer Reports Reliability Rankings
GMC has dropped in the recent, annual Consumer Reports Reliability Rankings, representing decreased reliability across Big Red’s lineup. In the yearly report, GMC fell three spots to be ranked 21st. This places the brand only four spots from the bottom of the list, which was rounded out by Volkswagen, Jeep and Mercedes-Benz.
GMC Hummer EV Pickup Receives 2023 U.S. ALG Residual Value Award
As soon as a vehicle drives off the dealer lot, its value usually plummets. Given the current state of the new- and used-car market, resale value is more important to prospective buyers than ever before. To help consumers decide which vehicles lose less value than others, J.D Power has just released its 2023 ALG Residual Value awards, and the Hummer EV Pickup is among the honored.
Buick Envista Front-End Styling Will Become Common Across The Brand’s Models
GM pulled the sheets off the 2023 Buick Envista over the summer, revealing the all-new crossover in a global debut in China last August. Notably, the new Buick Envista gives us a look at the Buick brand’s latest styling direction, with the crossover’s front fascia design cues set to make their way across Buick’s crossover lineup going forward.
2023 Corvette Z06 In Right Hand Drive: Live Photo Gallery
For the first time in the history of the Chevy Corvette nameplate, the eighth-generation C8 introduces right-hand drive straight from the factory – a pretty significant update for those overseas Vette lovers lusting after all that mid-engine goodness. That includes the 2023 Corvette Z06, and now, we’ve caught a right-hand drive 2023 Corvette Z06 Coupe out in the wild.
2023 Corvette Z06 Gets Visible Carbon Fiber Grille Insert
The Chevy Corvette Z06 is GM’s answer to sports cars and supercars alike. While developed as a track weapon capable of putting German and Italian supercars to shame, Chevy has recently been focused on offering more accessories for the C8 Corvette. Now, the 2023 Z06 gets a new grille insert.
Upcoming Cadillac GT4 Crossover Fully Leaked In China
The upcoming Cadillac GT4 has just been fully leaked in China, some five months after GM Authority reported the leak of patent images of Cadillac’s new crossover in the Asian country. China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology released SAIC-GM’s future product statement for the upcoming Cadillac GT4, revealing...
Porsche 911 Dakar Debuts In Los Angeles And GM Has No Corvette Equivalent
Porsche just unveiled the 2023 Porsche 911 Dakar at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show, revealing a new off-road, rally-inspired variant of the popular sports car. First and foremost, the new 2023 Porsche 911 Dakar runs upgraded suspension with an additional 50mm (1.97 inches) of ride height compared to the 911 Carrera with Sport Suspension. The standard lift system can also raise the car an additional 30mm to clear taller obstacles if needed, and can be used at speeds up to 105 mph for “spirited off-road driving.”
2024 GMC Sierra EV Brings Back GM Logo In New Easter Egg
The 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 charged out of the shadows in late October as the first of several trim levels available for the battery electric pickup. Interestingly, the Sierra EV is the first vehicle to bear GM’s new logo as an easter egg, as GM Authority recently discovered.
