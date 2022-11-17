ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Salvation Army Angel Tree returns for 53rd year

By Justin Trobaugh
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rOSKm_0jDfKNOv00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Salvation Army is celebrating 53 years of Angel Tree.

More than 2,100 kids will receive toys in Northwest Arkansas.

More than 830 families have come to the Salvation Army for help in 2022. Its goal is to make sure parents who are struggling have the opportunity to give their kids presents on Christmas morning.

While the Salvation Army regularly offers assistance with rent, utilities, and food, Maj. Nick Garrison with the Salvation Army says the Angel Tree program is just as important.

Fayetteville seeks input for park system master plan

“The joy that gives a parent to know they’re able to provide that, the hope that brings to a family, the excitement that brings a child makes a lasting impact throughout this season,” Garrison said.

You can get involved by going to a Walmart Supercenter or Sams Club in Northwest Arkansas, selecting an angel from the tree, and shopping for the items. You then need to return the items to the same location on December 5.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHBS

40/29 and The Arkansas CW's 10th Annual Turkey Drive

Today, 40/29 and The Arkansas CW encourage Northwest Arkansas and River Valley residents are helping feed our neighbors in need by donating to our 10th annual Turkey Drive. Northwest Arkansas residents can donate to the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank here. River Valley residents can donate to the River Valley Regional...
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Turkey Drive helps families through the River Valley Regional Food Bank

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The River Valley Regional Food Bank provides food to nearly 100,000 people in eight counties. "The need never goes down. People are hungry. It's went up since I've been here. The whole time, even once people got to go back to work from COVID and everything, the need never went down," Hattie Hamilton said.
FORT SMITH, AR
thefabricator.com

Update of Rheem’s Arkansas headquarters to include learning center

Rheem, a manufacturer of HVAC equipment, water heaters, commercial and residential boilers, and commercial refrigeration equipment, has announced plans for a $20 million update to its headquarters in Fort Smith, Ark. The project, expected to create 100 jobs, will include a learning center for distributors and contractors.
FORT SMITH, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Finding a Family: Lily

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — While most kids don’t want to enter the foster care system, that wasn’t the case for 13-year-old Lily. “My parents were mentally, verbally and physically abusive. They were just not the best people, but I kind of see where they came from. Both sides. Their parents were abusive, too,” she said. She […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
THV11

These three 101-year-olds call this small Arkansas town home

OZARK, Ark. — Nestled along the Arkansas River, the City of Ozark, Arkansas was established in 1835. It's home to 3,542 people, more than a dozen churches and not one, not two but three centenarians, all born within a day of each other. Harold Pickartz. Harold Pickartz is the...
OZARK, AR
KHBS

Slippery conditions creating multiple accidents Friday morning

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Freezing conditions and icy roads have caused several incidents in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. A majority of incidents have occurred in Fayetteville on Interstate 49 near Fulbright Expressway. "Fortunately, most of those are minor fender benders," Dave Parker, Arkansas Department of Transportation Public Information...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy