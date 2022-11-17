Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Related
MyNorthwest.com
Dipoto: What Teoscar Hernández brings that the Mariners’ lineup needs
The Mariners kicked off their offseason in a major way, acquiring two-time Silver Slugger outfielder Teoscar Hernández from the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday. Hernández, 30, has been one of the best sluggers in baseball the last three seasons and figures to hit in the middle of Seattle’s lineup in 2023.
MyNorthwest.com
Is Mariners’ reported trade interest in 2B Kolten Wong a good sign?
It didn’t take long for the Mariners to come back up in trade rumors following their blockbuster deal Wednesday with the Blue Jays for All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernández. MLB Network reporter Jon Morosi, who first brought up Hernández as a potential Mariners target a week before the swap...
MyNorthwest.com
Mariners’ Dipoto addresses replacing Erik Swanson, possible target Kodai Senga
The Mariners addressed a big area of need with the addition of slugging outfielder Teoscar Hernández, but it came at the cost of a very good MLB reliever in Erik Swanson. Swanson was one of two players that Seattle sent to Toronto for Hernández (the other being lefty pitching prospect Adam Macko), and the deal comes on the heels of Swanson’s best year in the big leagues.
MyNorthwest.com
Fann Mail: Do the Seahawks or Mariners have the brighter future?
The Seahawks are on their bye week and the Mariners are a few days removed from their first big move of the offseason. That makes this a wonderful time to take questions for a mailbag. Below you’ll find my thoughts on a variety of topics, and I would like to...
MyNorthwest.com
3 Things to Know: Mariners’ trade of Kyle Lewis for Cooper Hummel
The Mariners made a trade Thursday that Mike Salk of Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk called “the mortal lock of this offseason,” shipping away Kyle Lewis, the 2020 American League Rookie of the Year. Despite Lewis’ clear upside and flashes of brilliance for Seattle in the big...
MyNorthwest.com
Bump’s Seahawks Breakdown: Pros and cons from loss in Germany
Former NFL wide receiver Michael Bumpus is back in the States after traveling with the Seahawks to Germany over the weekend, and he’s got plenty to say about Seattle’s 21-16 overseas loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Bumpus, who hosts Seattle Sports 710 AM’s Bump and Stacy, is...
MyNorthwest.com
A closer look at consistent Kraken defensemen pairing of Dunn, Larsson
One of the biggest reasons for the good start to the season for the Seattle Kraken is the consistency in the lineup. Head coach Dave Hakstol has been able to put the same lineup on the ice each game. There have been some slight variations thanks to injuries, but for the most part, the forward lines and defensive pairings have remained mostly untouched.
MyNorthwest.com
Schultz scores 2, including OT winner, to lead Kraken past Rangers
SEATTLE (AP) – Justin Schultz scored his second goal of the game 3:39 into overtime and the Seattle Kraken snapped a two-game skid with a 3-2 win over the New York Rangers on Thursday night. Kraken 3, Rangers 2: Stats. It was the first multigoal game for Schultz, who...
Comments / 0