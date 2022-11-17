ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

LRPD investigating Wednesday night robbery at the Promenade

By Chris Counts
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police are investigating the robbery of a business on the Promenade at Chenal Shopping Center.

According to investigators, officers responded to a report of a robbery in progress at 6:45 p.m. tonight.

Multiple investigators could be seen at Sissy’s Log Cabin on the Promenade.

So far there is limited information about what may have been taken or who may be responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Little Rock Police Department.

KARK 4 News

