‘Swag Opportunities’: Seahawks QB Drew Lock Continues to Impress Pete Carroll
So much for an off-season quarterback competition. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has taken his opportunity and soared with it. His rise this season has helped lead the Seahawks to a 6-4 record and first place in the NFC West as they enter the bye week. But simultaneously, backup quarterback Drew Lock has become somewhat of an afterthought despite some real hype that he would be the Week 1 starter after arriving to Seattle from the Denver Broncos in the Russell Wilson trade.
Pete Carroll’s message to first-place Seahawks on bye: ‘We are in control of everything’
As soon as they landed home, Pete Carroll had a message. After four days in Germany, five days of travel, practices and a lost game in Munich then 12 hours traveling from Munich to Seattle, their coach had a final word to the players before they got off the huge plane to scatter for a bye-week break.
Nathaniel Hackett: Broncos’ Offensive Identity ‘It isn’t a Good One’
The Denver Broncos' 2022 season was supposed to be the moment when years of playoff pain were washed away on a euphoric wave of new beginnings. Instead, as the Las Vegas Raiders head to Denver, the Broncos are lurching inevitably towards irrelevance once again and in an ever more infuriating manner. Even with Russell Wilson at the helm — nine-time Pro Bowler and former Super Bowl champion — the Broncos' woeful offense has rendered their stellar defense completely sterile.
Chargers vs. Chiefs Week 11 Game Prediction
After back-to-back road games, the Chargers return to SoFi Stadium in Week 11 with the Chiefs coming to town for the second of two meetings this season. The Chargers suffered two more season-ending injuries to the defensive line over the past week with Christian Covington going down with a pec injury and Otito Ogbonnia with a patella tendon rupture.
Browns Rookie CB Martin Emerson Jr. Appears in Top-25 Cornerback List
It was perhaps a questionable pick for the Cleveland Browns who had other glaring holes but now looks like an absolute steal. Rookie cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. is starting to get some more attention around the league, as well as from other media outlets. PFF’s Marcus Mosher placed Emerson in his top-25 cornerback list for the entire NFL.
Broncos Announce Multiple Roster Moves Ahead of Raiders Rematch
The Denver Broncos are on the doorstep of their rematch with the Las Vegas Raiders. This time, the Raiders will come to Empower Field at Mile High as the Broncos hope to snap an ignominious five-game losing streak to their bitter division rival. On Saturday, the Broncos announced a flurry...
Ranking Detroit Lions Top Offseason Needs
The 2023 offseason will be a critical one for the Detroit Lions. Lions general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell are looking to continue building the team into a playoff contender. With the young core showing promise through the first nine games of the 2022 season, the time for contention may not be far away.
Dan Campbell Makes List of NFL Coaches on Hot Seat
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell did not lose confidence in himself or his regime when the team started the 2022 season with a 1-6 record. After defeating the Packers and Bears in back-to-back weeks, Campbell and his young roster have started to execute late in games, proving they are steadily learning how to win close games.
Why’s Davis Mills Still Texans Starting QB? Coach Lovie Smith Explains
HOUSTON -- Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills knows what he needs to do: take better care of the football. Executing that initiative from himself and the coaching staff has proven to be a difficult exercise for the Texans' second-year quarterback. It's a fine line between risk and reward to talk...
Al Holcomb on ‘Houdini in a Helmet’, Opportunities for Young Guys + More
"He's a really good quarterback. Number one, throwing the football efficient. His accuracy. His ability to extend plays and keep his eyes downfield. He has a really good rapport with his receivers, tight ends and that nature. Obviously, you talk about him in the run game and his ability to change direction, his speed, his athleticism. The way he operates and controls the offense. He's a unique player."
Where is Aqeel Glass?
Glass is available, but no one is sure on how to use him at the professional level. The NFL, USFL, CFL, and recently the XFL have all passed on the two-time Black Football College Player of the Year. Has the former Alabama A&M star gotten a raw deal from the professional leagues? For an athlete of his ilk to be dispatched from the Tampa Bay Bucs and not allowed to showcase his skills in the USFL and XFL is mind-boggling.
Steelers Will Let Minkah Fitzpatrick Play Without Practicing
PITTSBURGH -- A surprise appendectomy kept the Pittsburgh Steelers' star safety, Minkah Fitzpatrick out of the team's latest game against the New Orleans Saints. Midway through this week, with a divisional contest against the surging Cincinnati Bengals looming, Fitzpatrick's status is still up in the air. "If he's available, that'd...
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Cleveland Cavaliers
The Hornets and Cavaliers are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 7:30 p.m. EST. As we reported yesterday, the Hornets will be without star guard, LaMelo Ball, for the next few games with a left ankle sprain. The X-Ray came back negative which is good news, but he will be out for tonight's game in Cleveland. Cody Martin (L Knee Procedure) and Mark Williams (L Ankle Sprain) have also been ruled out. Dennis Smith Jr. (L Ankle Sprain) is doubtful and Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder Contusion) has been upgraded to questionable.
