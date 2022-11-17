LAS VEGAS – The UFC Fight Night 215 main event between Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac was canceled as Saturday’s card unfolded. Lewis (26-10 MMA, 17-8 UFC) was hospitalized on the day of the event, forcing the promotion to scratch the heavyweight headliner with Spivac (15-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) at the UFC Apex. According to cageside announcer Brendan Fitzgerald on the UFC Fight Night 215 broadcast, Lewis was forced out because of a “non-COVID, non-weight cutting illness.”

12 HOURS AGO