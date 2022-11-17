Read full article on original website
Derrick Lewis hospitalized, UFC Fight Night 215 headliner vs. Serghei Spivac canceled mid-event
LAS VEGAS – The UFC Fight Night 215 main event between Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac was canceled as Saturday’s card unfolded. Lewis (26-10 MMA, 17-8 UFC) was hospitalized on the day of the event, forcing the promotion to scratch the heavyweight headliner with Spivac (15-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) at the UFC Apex. According to cageside announcer Brendan Fitzgerald on the UFC Fight Night 215 broadcast, Lewis was forced out because of a “non-COVID, non-weight cutting illness.”
UFC Fight Night 215 video: Muslim Salikhov finishes Andre Fialho with spinning back kick, punches
What a way for Muslim Salikhov to get back on track. Salikhov defeated Andre Fialho with a spinning back kick and punches on Saturday at UFC Fight Night 215 from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The finish came 1:03 into the third round of their welterweight bout. Salikhov (19-3...
