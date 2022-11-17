Read full article on original website
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthR.A. HeimTennessee State
mtsunews.com
First 4 MTSU students reach med school at Meharry as Dec. 1 application deadline looms for next freshman class
As a Dec. 1 application deadline looms for the next group of budding medical school students, the first four MTSU undergraduates have successfully advanced in the special partnership with Meharry Medical College School of Medicine in Nashville, Tennessee. “We have made it to medical school,” an exuberant Maria Hite of...
Tennessee Tribune
TSU Recognizes First-Generation College Students
NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — Making the decision to leave home and attend college isn’t an easy one to make, especially if you’re the first in your family. Currently, Tennessee State University has approximately 1,700 first-generation college students enrolled, including 1,000 freshmen. TSU recently recognized these students during a special program that featured a panel discussion and gift giveaways.
Tennessee Tribune
Mayor Cooper Announces All Fifteen Nashville Public High School Athletic Programs Will Receive New Sports Fields
Nashville, TN — Today, Mayor John Cooper announced that every Metro Nashville Public High School (MNPS) athletic program will receive a new sports field, an initiative made possible through an innovative partnership with the Tennessee Titans and The Foundation for Athletics in Nashville Schools, Inc. (The Fans Inc), a non-profit organization dedicated to endow athletic programming at MNPS schools.
Job fair to be held Thursday to help fill school positions
Thursday evening a job fair event will be held for all types of school careers, and people may already be qualified to be a lead teacher for the little ones in the program.
nscc.edu
Nashville State Announces Director of Nursing
Nashville State’s Nursing program has a new director. Elizabeth Youngblood, RN, WHNP, BC, CNE, Ed.D., is leading the highly-respected associate degree-level program. “I am exceptionally proud to say that Nashville State Community College Nursing is a highly-regarded program, having educated leaders in the field for years, with expert instructors who have years of clinical experience and a vast network,” said Nashville State’s Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Carol Rothstein. “Beth has a tremendous amount of experience in academia and on the clinical side, which will serve the program well as it continues to maintain its level of excellence and possibly expand.”
wgnsradio.com
New OAKLAND COURT Residents Are Counting Their Blessings!
(MURFREESBORO) Past improvements in developing low-income communities have had a strong success record in the Heart of Tennessee. Earlier Mayor Shane McFarland said, “The secret ingredient is instilling pride in their community by residents.”. It seems like it was just the other day that neighborhood workshops dealing with the...
wmot.org
White supremacist group holds annual meeting at Middle Tenn. State Park
(Mike Osborne) — A self-described white advocacy group began its annual three-day meeting Friday at Middle Tennessee’s Montgomery Bell State Park. American Rennaisance has been holding its yearly conference of white supremacists at the park since 2012. Park officials say free speech rights prevent them from rejecting the group’s gathering at the state-owned facility.
tbinewsroom.com
Join our Team! New Positions Announced at TBI Headquarters in Nashville
The TBI is seeking interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions at our headquarters in Nashville. Responsible for conducting Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System (TIBRS) training and providing assistance to law enforcement agencies with all TIBRS related questions. Teaches TIBRS Data Collection, Reporting Agency Contact (RAC) Orientation, TNCOP Software, and TIBRS Review classes. Prepares presentations for and teaches in the annual TIBRS Conference and other small conferences. Prepares and reviews materials for classes. May also provide training for law enforcement agencies across the state. Assists in data analysis.
Wilson County high school teacher steps up to become full-time bus driver
Everyone knows that one teacher who goes above and beyond, but one Watertown High School educator stands out because she is a true triple threat.
‘Unprecedented’ amount of homeless, hungry Sumner Co. students receive food from Hendersonville church
An unprecedented 237 homeless and food insecure children are reported in the community.
‘Horrific’: Nearly half of first-year DCS case managers have called it quits in FY 2023
Commissioner Margie Quin attributed the rate to a number of things -- mainly salary but also training, programming, mental health and more.
Sidelines
A review of Rutherford County’s midterm election results
With run-off elections happening in other states due to near ties or not meeting the threshold of votes, the Tennessee General Assembly saw mostly definitive election results soon after polls closed. Rutherford County’s state senate and house seats held Republican despite strong efforts from Democrats and aided by a new...
wgnsradio.com
Fire Department Called to Local High School after Smoke Filled Classroom on Tuesday Morning
(MURFREESBORO, TENN) A classroom filled with smoke, which led to Murfreesboro Fire & Rescue being called to Riverdale High School on Tuesday morning. The good news… the incident was not an actual fire and students were not in danger. Rutherford County Schools Communications Director James Evans confirmed, “We did...
WKRN
Shooting investigation south of downtown Nashville
Shooting investigation south of downtown Nashville. Shooting investigation south of downtown Nashville. Alabama calls off execution after problem with inserting …. Alabama calls off execution after problem with inserting IV. Mt. Juliet home destroyed after fire. Mt. Juliet home destroyed after fire. Ghost mall’s future. Metro takes community feedback...
WKRN
Chattanooga police cadet charged with DUI
One Chattanooga police cadet has been charged with driving under the influence. One Chattanooga police cadet has been charged with driving under the influence. The Nashville Rescue Mission does such vital work for those struggling with homelessness in Nashville. Boy fighting cancer sworn in as police officer. Boy fighting cancer...
WKRN
Convicted murderer sentenced in Clarksville
Eric Lamar Caffey was sentenced Wednesday afternoon to 21 years in prison in connection with a 2020 murder in Clarksville. Eric Lamar Caffey was sentenced Wednesday afternoon to 21 years in prison in connection with a 2020 murder in Clarksville. AG issues statement on Ticketmaster’s decision to …. AG...
fsrmagazine.com
Eggs Up Grill Inks 10-Unit Deal in Tennessee
Eggs Up Grill, a rapidly growing breakfast, brunch and lunch concept, has signed another milestone development agreement in 2022. LJSweets, LLC of Tennessee owners Ron and Amy Fausnaught will develop 10 Eggs Up Grill restaurants in Greater Nashville, Tenn. The Fausnaughts plan to open their first two locations within the next 12 months. In all, Eggs Up Grill has a pipeline of 150 restaurants open or in development across the southeast.
WSMV
Festival of Lights
Read the rules below to learn how you can enter to win!. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING. a. The Festival of Lights Contest (“Promotion”) will begin on December 5, 2022 at 2:00PM CT and end on December 8, 2022 at 3:00PM CT.
Doctors concerned about flu ahead of the holidays
Nationwide flu vaccination rates are at a pre-pandemic low, and people are waiting longer to receive treatment once they're infected.
WKRN
Man arrested after deadly shooting on Dellway Villa Road
Metro police have charged a man with criminal homicide stemming from a deadly shooting that occurred at an apartment complex. Man arrested after deadly shooting on Dellway Villa …. Metro police have charged a man with criminal homicide stemming from a deadly shooting that occurred at an apartment complex. ‘Turkeys...
