Read full article on original website
Related
mendofever.com
Wheelchair-Bound Man Suffers Major Injuries in Ukiah Traffic Collision
Yesterday evening, Ukiah rang out with the sounds of sirens after emergency personnel responded to what was initially reported as a possible fatal traffic collision on South State Street. The collision would leave a wheelchair-bound man with major injuries requiring an air ambulance and hospitalization. CHP Public Information Officer Olegario...
mendofever.com
A Fatal Overdose in a Fort Bragg Parking Lot Evokes the Dark Reality of Mendocino County’s Opioid Crisis
At approximately 10:20 a.m., first responders in Fort Bragg were deployed to the Safeway parking lot on the 600 block of South Main Street where a subject was reportedly in a vehicle in the midst of a drug overdose. Moments after the initial callout, Fort Bragg Police officers on the...
mendofever.com
UPD: Willits Man Allegedly Stole Car from San Jose and Arrested in Ukiah
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11/16/2022, Ukiah PD recovered another stolen vehicle with the assistance of the new Flock license...
ksro.com
Cloverdale Man Arrested After Showing Handgun in Santa Rosa Restaurant
A man from Cloverdale is behind bars on suspicion of showing a handgun during an argument at a restaurant in Santa Rosa. Investigators say 38-year-old Mostafa Sarah was arguing with at least one employee and several customers on Wednesday night. The gun was not registered to the suspect. Sarah is accused of carrying and concealing a loaded gun and making threats. He’s also accused of resisting arrest after allegedly running away from the cops.
mendofever.com
Laundry Room Burglary, Fight/Multiple Males – Ukiah Police Logs 11.15.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
ksro.com
Sheriff’s Office Refuses to Release Information on Pedestrian Getting Hit in Forestville
The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office says it won’t be releasing details about an incident that closed River Road on the Hacienda Bridge last night. A Redcom dispatcher told the “Press Democrat” that a pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle. It happened in front of Sam’s Market in Forestville at about 5 p.m. The area was closed for about two hours. The sheriff’s office called the incident “domestic-related” and said its policy not to release any details because of that.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 12:02 p.m.] One Structure Threatened as New Fire Starts in Lake County
The Little Fire began about 10:25 a.m. southeast of Lower Lake on Henderson Ranch Road. According to the first reports from the scene, one structure is threatened. Cal Fire Lake/Napa Unit tweeted, “CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit is responding to a vegetation fire near Little High Valley Rd. and Henderson Ranch Rd. by Lower Lake in Lake County. If traveling in the area, please use caution and give way to emergency vehicles.”
mendofever.com
New State Policies for Drilling Wells Could Dramatically Increase Costs and Permitting Times for Mendocino County’s Farmers—Op-Ed
Monica Huettl has writing chops and a passion for telling the stories of Redwood Valley. Huettl recognizes the importance of municipal coverage taking on the task of attending Redwood Valley Municipal Advisory Meetings and has since broadened out to cover many aspects of inland Mendocino County’s water issues. On...
ksro.com
Girl Arrested in Ukiah for DUI and Hit and Run
A 13-year-old girl has been arrested in Ukiah for suspected DUI and hit and run. A crash was reported Saturday morning on Wiyat Drive. Apparently, an SUV struck a parked vehicle so hard that it was pushed into the garage of a nearby residence. The driver and her 15-year-old passenger, also believed to be intoxicated, fled on foot as residents called police. Officers found the girls hiding in a nearby garage. The teen driver was arrested on multiple charges.
Man arrested in Santa Rosa for illegal firearm possession
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN)– Police in Santa Rosa have arrested a suspect in connection with illegally possessing a firearm and other crimes following an altercation at a restaurant on Wednesday. Mostafa Sarah, 38, of Cloverdale, was arrested on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, making criminal threats and resisting/obstructing arrest, according […]
ksro.com
SRPD Looking for Female Suspect in Bank Robberies
Santa Rosa police are investigating two bank robberies potentially committed by the same woman. The first occurred Tuesday afternoon at the Wells Fargo on Fourth Street. The suspect gave a teller a note demanding money, fleeing on foot after being given an undisclosed amount of cash. Then on Wednesday, a suspect of similar description robbed the Chase Bank on Guerneville Road in similar manner. The descriptions vary slightly but the suspect is described as a light skinned black female with a heavy set build standing at about 5’7. A reward up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund for information leading to an arrest.
ksro.com
Update on Domestic Violence Incident from Forestville: One Thrown from Moving Car
The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a domestic violence incident that ended with a person being thrown from a moving car in Forestville. The incident, which happened Tuesday night, was originally reported as a pedestrian hit by a car. Police now say the person was on the hood of a moving car and was thrown off when the driver made a sudden stop. The person was taken to a hospital but there has been no update on their condition. It’s unclear if any arrests have been made.
mendofever.com
Man Arrested in Ukiah After Deputies Discover Him Hiding Under a Blanket—Woman Accused of Harboring
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11-10-2022 at approximately 10:58 PM Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were...
mendofever.com
Santa Rosa Man Dies After Colliding With Tree Along State Route 128
The following is a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol:. On 11/05/2022, at approximately 1710 hours, the driver of a 2011 Lexus was traveling eastbound on SR-128, east of Boonville, at an unknown rate of speed. For unknown reasons, the vehicle traveled off the south roadway edge and onto the dirt shoulder. The vehicle continued on the dirt shoulder for a short distance before colliding with a tree. The driver sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision. At this time, it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in this collision. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification to the next of kin.
The Mendocino Voice
Mendocino County Public Health warns of circulating viruses, high rate of child hospitalization
MENDOCINO Co., 11/19/22 — Winter weather is here, and an increase in influenza, RSV, and Covid-19 cases are expected across the country. In Mendocino County, public health officials have announced that flu and cold season has arrived early, and that there is a significant rise in the number of infants and toddlers getting severely ill.
The Mendocino Voice
Fort Bragg’s new housing project creates neighborhood of seniors, families and homeless
FORT BRAGG, CA 11/18/22 — Ronald Davis, 55, left more than a decade of homelessness behind when he moved into The Plateau, Fort Bragg’s new very mixed-use housing project. The 4 acre complex opened Nov. 1 across the street from Adventist Health Mendocino Coast Hospital at 441 South Street in Fort Bragg. It’s no exaggeration to say The Plateau has been about the happiest place in Fort Bragg for the past two weeks. All the residents interviewed were thrilled the developer had finally let them move in. Earlier proposed dates for completion in April and June had passed. Landscaping didn’t get put in, leaving bare ground for the rainy season, but all the buildings were completed and passed all final inspections. Many, but not all, residents have moved into the fully rented complex.
kymkemp.com
Willits Police Say 10 Pounds of Marijuana Found During Search of Man on Probation
While you slept, Officer Basurto was on patrol. As he checked the quiet neighborhoods of Willits he observed a male he recognized as Bryce Carlile near a vehicle. Officer Basurto knew Carlile to be on a form of Felony Probation which includes a search clause and specifically two other clauses: Obey all laws and do not posses marijuana. Upon a search of Carlile and his vehicle, approximately 10 pounds of packaged processed marijuana was located. Through his investigation Officer Basurto obtained probable cause to arrest Carlile for possession of marijuana for sales (H&S11360) and violation of his felony probation. Carlile was booked into the Mendocino County Jail and charges were forwarded to the Mendocino County DA’s Office for prosecution.
mendofever.com
Winter Viruses Circulate in Mendocino County Causing Spike of Children Requiring Emergency Room Care
The following is a press release issued by Mendocino County Public Health. Cold and flu season has begun early in Mendocino County and COVID is still a threat as well. These viruses affect everyone including children, and most severely infants and toddlers less than 2 years old. Unfortunately, we are already seeing many more children needing emergency room care here in Mendocino County than the last 2 years. Here are the four best ways to combat the winter viruses:
The Mendocino Voice
Mendocino Unified disputes Grand Jury findings that district failed to properly identify, provide Special Ed services
MENDOCINO, CA, 11/18/22 — Kylie Felicich had been trying to get her son — who had an Individual Education Plan, or IEP, for speech at Mendocino Unified School District’s K-8 school — assessed for special education services in math for years before administrators conducted an assessment, she told The Mendocino Voice this summer. Felicich said her daughter could not read, write, or spell in kindergarten or first grade, but administrators maintained that she simply needed “a longer runway.” After their experiences trying to get necessary Special Education services, Felicich’s family would eventually leave the district for good — and they are not the only ones.
The Mendocino Voice
Mendocino Co. receives $2.17M grant to comprehensively update Local Coastal Program for first time in 30 years
MENDOCINO Co, CA, 11/17/22 — Mendocino County has received a grant of $2,177,399 to update its Local Coastal Program (LCP)’s resiliency for climate change and sea level rise. Mendocino County’s LCP has not been significantly updated since 1992. Scientists project that sea levels along California’s coastline could...
Comments / 2