Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in MassachusettsLuay RahilMassachusetts State
Adorable Duo Looking For Love After Elderly Owner Can't Care For Them AnymoreDianna CarneyQuincy, MA
The Fastest Growing Cookie Company in America is Opening in Plymouth!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Largest Handmade Artisan Shop in Massachusetts Announces Virtual Fall Fair!Dianna CarneyMassachusetts State
3 Great Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
No. 1 Monson falls short against No. 3 Sutton in girls soccer Division V Statewide Tournament
LEOMINSTER — No. 1 Monson girls soccer could not hold off No. 3 Sutton’s offense as the Mustangs fell in the Division V statewide tournament, 3-2.
Girls Soccer Championship Preview: No. 1 Monson to face familiar No. 2 Sutton for Division V finals
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Behind five combined points between Emmy Finnegan (three) and Hannah Murphy (two), the Monson girl’s soccer team defeated Whitinsville Christian on Wednesday, punching its ticket into the Division V state championship. After falling to Sutton during last year’s state semifinal round, the Mustangs will seek revenge against the Suzies as they look to claim their first state crown since 2015.
Defense, second half push leads No. 4 Springfield Central past No. 8 Methuen, into Div. I state championship
SHREWSBURY — Double-digit penalties and dropped passes kept No. 4 Springfield Central from putting together four quarters of total domination, but the Golden Eagles did enough to get past No. 8 Methuen, 54-14, in the Division I state semifinals on Friday night.
Collin Adams’ scores overtime goal as Worcester Railers defeat Greenville Swamp Rabbits
WORCESTER – They are both worth two points, but overtime victories seem a lot more satisfying than shootouts in the splendid world of professional hockey. The Railers are 3-0 in OTs this season, one of the triumphs coming via a shootout, the other two via Collin Adams. He got his second overtime goal of the season Friday night in Worcester’s dramatic 3-2 victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.
David Pastrnak scores twice as Bruins make history, rout Blackhawks, 6-1
BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak scored two goals as the Boston Bruins tied the NHL record for most consecutive home wins to open a season with 11 by beating the Chicago Blackhawks 6-1 on Saturday night. Patrice Bergeron, Jake DeBrusk, Taylor Hall and David Krejci also scored, and Charlie...
Haverhill cancels rest of football season after alleged hazing video
Haverhill High School has canceled the remainder of its football season after a video surfaced allegedly showing a group of the high school’s football players hazing a teenage boy in a locker room, prompting a school investigation. “The investigation is ongoing and significant material was uncovered today which impacts...
Red Sox moves: Caleb Hamilton outrighted to Worcester; Dodgers claim Jake Reed
The Red Sox designated catcher Caleb Hamilton and pitcher Jake Reed for assignment Tuesday to make room on the 40-man roster for their Rule 5 Draft eligible prospects. Hamilton cleared waivers Friday and Boston outrighted him to Triple-A Worcester. The Red Sox, however, lost Reed on Friday. The Los Angeles...
Mass. State Lottery winner: Fall River landscaper wins $1 million
A man from Fall River has been identified as the $1 million winner from the new scratch ticket game “$1,000,000 Holiday Bonus.” This is the highest prize amount attainable for the game. Mariano Raposo claimed his prize on November 7, and was the first individual to win on...
Jaylen Brown believes trust from Joe Mazzulla is empowering Celtics during win streak
The Celtics core have a history of surrendering big leads over much of the past two seasons in high leverage situations. One near collapse in Game 7 in Miami last year almost kept them out of the NBA Finals. Joe Mazzulla had a front row look for all of those contests as an assistant on the Celtics bench and has watched an ugly collapse or two (home vs. Cleveland on his watch this year).
WCVB
Video shows alleged hazing incident that ended Haverhill football team's season
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Haverhill High School is shutting down all football activities, canceling all future practices and forfeiting the Thanksgiving Day game, due to an alleged hazing incident involving some members of the school's team. A video of the incident allegedly shows members of the Haverhill High School football...
fallriverreporter.com
Well-known NBA trainer from Rhode Island arrested for allegedly drugging, raping in downtown Boston
A well-known NBA trainer from Rhode Island has been arrested for allegedly drugging and raping in downtown Boston. According to Boston Police, on Friday, members of the Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit, Boston Police Fugitive Unit, and Warwick RI Police Department located and arrested 43-year-old Robert McClanaghan, of Warwick Rhode Island in East Greenwich Rhode Island. At the time of his arrest, the suspect was wanted on an arrest warrant issued out of Boston Municipal Court, on Thursday on charges of Rape and Drugging for Intercourse.
Red Sox to tender Ryan Brasier, Josh Taylor contracts for 2023
The Red Sox will tender 2023 contracts to relievers Ryan Brasier and Josh Taylor. The non-tender deadline is at 8 p.m. Our Chris Cotillo reported Taylor is expected to be tendered a contract barring any last-minute surprises. The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier reported Brasier will be tendered a contract.
State of rivalry: Heading into Patriots vs. Jets, Boston owns NY teams | Matt Vautour
Give the Jets credit for trying. Most teams who’d lost to a team 13 straight times including a game three weeks ago would be hesitant to say much until they finally won. But the Patriots-Jets rivalry and the Boston-New York rivalry are both a little stagnant So Sauce Gardner, Zach Wilson and John Franklin-Myers chatting it up is good for the feuds. The jury is out on whether it’s good for the Jets this week.
110 firefighters from across the state honored at Firefighter of the Year ceremony in Worcester
Firefighters from across 17 Massachusetts fire departments were recognized for their actions on and off the job during the 33rd annual Firefighter of the Year Award Ceremony held at Mechanics Hall in Worcester on Friday. Awards were given to about 110 firefighters across those departments, including the Norman Knight Award...
Why Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla doesn’t call timeouts as often as other coaches
The Pelicans crowd buzzed as what was a 13-point Celtics lead was cut in half to six midway through the fourth quarter. While the C’s controlled most of Friday’s game against New Orleans, the fans were trying to will their team forward for the comeback. Normally, coaches call...
Four takeaways as Celtics beat Pelicans 117-109 for 9th straight win
The Celtics won their ninth straight game on Friday night, holding off a late rally by the Pelicans for a 117-109 victory to improve to 13-3 on the year. Derrick White led the way for the visitors while filling in for an injured Marcus Smart at point guard, scoring a season-high 26 points on 9-of-12 shooting from the field. Jaylen Brown had a game-high 27 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists to help Boston overcome a tough shooting night from Jayson Tatum (19 points, 10 assists).
Turnto10.com
Vanished: Untangling the mystery of UMass Dartmouth student Charlie Allen
The mysterious disappearance of University of Massachusetts Dartmouth student Charlie Allen is getting a new set of eyes, 15 years after he vanished on a cold, fall night, leaving behind nothing but bone chilling phone calls and eerie evidence. Charlie Allen’s case is one of several missing persons cases that...
Mass. State Lottery winner: $100,000 scratch ticket sold at Stop & Shop
There was a $100,000 lottery winner on Thursday, and the winning ticket was bought at a Stop & Shop. The prize was won in New Bedford playing the scratch ticket game “$15,000,000 Money Maker.”. Overall, there were 470 winning lottery tickets worth at least $600 sold in Massachusetts on...
gotodestinations.com
7 of The BEST Breakfast Spots in Boston – (With Photos)
When it comes to breakfast, there are a lot of options in Boston. If you are looking for the best of the best, look no further than these seven spots. From classic diners to trendy cafes, there’s something for everyone on this list. So whether you are looking for a hearty meal to start your day or a light bite before exploring the city, be sure to check out these restaurants next time you’re in Boston.
WCVB
Marines to kickoff Saturday's Thanksgiving parade in Plymouth
The Army's Golden Knights parachuted into last year's America's Hometown Thanksgiving Parade in Plymouth. This year, it's the Marines' turn to wow the crowd from the sky.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
69K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0