Read full article on original website
Related
arlnow.com
Morning Notes
Safety Changes for Deadly Intersection — “Neighbors say Gwendolyn Hayes was the third pedestrian killed near the Little Falls Road and John Marshall Drive intersection and they waited more than a month after her death to hear plans to improve safety there… Arlington County officials revealed the results of a month-long study of the Vision Zero Critical Crash team. The plan is to add more bollards around medians and curbs, adding a darker crosswalk markings and more crossing signs… The county has planned a four way stop sign evaluation — to be completed in 2023.” [WJLA]
arlnow.com
Arlington home hunt highlights for Nov 18, 2022
Hello Arlington and happy Friday! It looks to be a cold weekend ahead so be sure to bundle up. According to Homesnap, there are currently 548 homes for sale. Those homes for sale include, 35 townhomes, 185 detached homes and 328 condos. Here’s a look at some of the open...
arlnow.com
Neighborhood Spotlight: Let’s talk about Crystal City-National Landing
A walkable, urban district, Crystal City-National Landing is minutes from the center of Washington, D.C., the Pentagon and attractions around the region. An urban neighborhood located in the southeastern corner of Arlington, Crystal City offers stunning views of D.C., great restaurants, cafes and specialty stores. Crystal City-National Landing blends the best of both city living and urban outdoors.
popville.com
Helluva Way to Wake Up Cont. 3X
Thanks to Frank for sending above from Eckington. It had been 6 days since our last stolen wheels report(s). You can see some MPD suggestions on ways to prevent a Helluva Way to Wake Up here. Others victims have recommended Rimgard. You can read a Witness Describing a Wheel Theft here.
arlnow.com
Some see a restaurant boom in Arlington after D.C. voters end tipped minimum wage
D.C.’s new law that phases out tipped minimum wage could potentially have significant ramifications for Arlington, local restaurateurs say. Voters in the District last week approved Initiative 82, a measure that essentially ends an employer’s reliance on tips from customers to ensure paying minimum wage to workers. Currently,...
theburn.com
Papa Deeno’s Pizza headed to new Loudoun shopping plaza
A new pizza restaurant is in the works for the Chantilly/South Riding area of Loudoun County. It’s called Papa Deeno’s Pizza and it’s coming to the new Whitman Farm plaza at Braddock and Gum Spring roads. Papa Deeno’s is taking a small space next door to the...
theburn.com
Walls starting to go up at Loudoun first Sonic Drive-In
A little breaking news update to share with everyone who is eagerly awaiting the arrival of the new Sonic Drive-In coming to Leesburg. A milestone has been reached with the first walls going up at the new fast-food restaurant. A big thanks to FOB (Friend Of the Burn) Dave W....
LIST: Here are the bars, restaurants in DC approved to serve alcohol longer during the World Cup
WASHINGTON — The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off Sunday in Qatar, and bars and restaurants all over Washington D.C. have got you covered – even outside regular hours. Generally, businesses in D.C. may serve alcohol between 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. Monday through Thursday. On Friday and Saturday, it's 8 a.m. to 3 a.m. On Sunday, it's 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.
Washingtonian.com
Best Things to Do in the DC Area 11/17-11/20: Downtown Holiday Market, Go-Go Preservation Week, and Alexandria Cider Festival
Holiday markets are opening up across town this weekend, and I’m looking forward to indulging in hot chocolate and shopping for ugly holiday sweaters. If you are ready to join the seasonal fun too, then check out one of the nearby pop-ups. Otherwise, there’s go-go music, and a cider festival to enjoy.
You’ll Get a Kick Out of the Latest from the City of Manassas
Premier Martial Arts, a community-oriented martial arts studio and self-defense center, has relocated its school in the City of Manassas. The studio, located in the Manassas Corner Shopping Center on Sudley Road, offers training in karate, Krav Maga, kickboxing, and other blended martial arts for children and adults as well as parties, events, and private lessons.
fox5dc.com
K Street office building to be converted into luxury apartments
WASHINGTON - An office building located along K Street in Northwest, D.C. will soon be repurposed into a residential space, a move that is becoming commonplace across the District. Three local companies are partnering together to redevelop 1735 K Street into a12-story luxury apartment/hotel hybrid building. The group includes D.C....
WTOP
Virginia’s new westbound I-66 lanes are open for drivers
The Virginia Department of Transportation has confirmed the opening of the westbound stretch of express lanes along Interstate 66 on Saturday, according to WTOP’s Mary DePompa. I-66 express lanes will extend from Interstate 495 through Virginia Route 28 in Centreville, Virginia, with eastbound lanes expected to open ahead of...
WJLA
Dulles celebrates 60-year anniversary of JFK dedicating the groundbreaking airport
DULLES, Va. (7News) — Just two days after celebrating the opening of its first ever Metro station, officials at Washington Dulles International Airport celebrated again Thursday – this time commemorating the airport’s 60th anniversary. 7News got a rare opportunity to tour Dulles’s original control tower Thursday. It...
sungazette.news
Rarely a dull moment for retiring Park Authority spokesman
In 21 years as Fairfax County Park Authority’s public-information officer, Judy Pedersen visited nearly all of the agency’s 420 sites, hosted countless community meetings about park projects and was the media’s go-to person during natural and human-caused crises. “One thing I will say about this job is...
arlnow.com
Arlington parks dept. proposes changes after summer camp registration failure
Nine months after the summer camp registration process completely broke down yet again, the Arlington County parks department says it has identified ways to improve the process for summer 2023 and beyond. Every year, parents get their clicking fingers ready to register at a given time — 7 a.m. for...
Fairfax, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Lake Braddock High School football team will have a game with Fairfax High School on November 18, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Overheard In D.C.: Dating A Fed
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
arlnow.com
‘Bike-buses’ provide safety in numbers to APS students riding to school
Kds from Escuela Key and Campbell Elementary schools can regularly be seen bicycling to school to upbeat music. Sometimes, there is a theme — like wearing costumes on Halloween — as well as the occasional sweet treat or freebie, like bicycle lights from the county program Bike Arlington.
arlnow.com
Two designs emerge for a community space where Inner Ear Studios used to be
Two design concepts have emerged for a temporary outdoor arts space where Inner Ear Studios, the epicenter of the D.C. punk scene, used to be. Last year, Arlington County acquired two parcels of land — 2700 S. Nelson Street and 2701 S. Oakland Street — and the warehouse that sits on it, which housed Inner Ear, a Ben & Jerry’s catering outfit and, temporarily, part of Arlington Food Assistance Center, while its main building was under renovation.
theburn.com
Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken chooses first Loudoun location
Breaking Nashville hot chicken news — the fast-growing Hangry Joe’s chain has finally settled on its first Loudoun location. The purveyor of spicy chicken sandwiches is headed to Ashburn. The Burn has learned that Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken is coming to the Cameron Chase Village Center. That’s the...
Comments / 0