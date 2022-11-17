ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, NC

Burlington Police Department struggles with officer retention

By Alliyah Sims
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3knCO0_0jDfHX1A00

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Burlington Police Department hopes an extra $10,000 will help with recruitment efforts

That’s part of a new initiative to address major staffing shortages.

Last year new officers with the BPD were making a little over $38,000. In January, that number jumped to $46,000

As of Nov. 26, the starting salary will be $55,411.

“Burlington City Council took very bold action around an issue that’s not unknown to the community across different police departments, and that’s about recruitment and retention,” said Chief Brian Long with the BPD.

Long has 145 officers when his department is fully staffed. Right now, he has 104 in the field and another 41 hired or in training.

In Greensboro, 96 officers are needed,

The High Point Police Department has 45 positions to fill, and Winston-Salem has the greatest vacancies with 122 openings.

“The reality of it is whether it’s BPD or any other agency that’s gone through a staffing shortage, someone carried the torch. The volume of work has not gone down,” Long said.

In an effort to retain officers, the Burlington City Council approved using $1.6 million in lapsed salaries to cover pay increases and provide creative benefits, including paid parental leave for officers.

“They are in a profession that comes with risks, and if they are willing to take that responsibility…I want them to be able to work for the agency they want to work for,” Long said.

He realizes the talent pool may not be as large as the need. He wants Burlington to stand out.

“If we don’t get creative about taking care of our employees…we can’t retain them. One of these is a wellness benefit, a wellness vacation for officers at incremental points across their career,” Long said. “It’s not just the money. It’s about this council seeing the need of taking care of staff and taking specific action around that in unique and creative ways.”

When it comes to money, Winston-Salem has the lowest starting salary averaging around $41,500.

Greensboro offers new officers $44,500. In High Point, it’s about $4,000 more.

In two weeks, new hires at the BPD will get $55,411.

“If you lag behind in the market…the gap later is even bigger to close and fill. You have to stay current. You have to be willing to address employee needs for compensation,” Long said. .

Long says he is not directly recruiting people who work at other departments, but he would not turn them down.

Some of the people they were interviewing came from New York and Florida.

The plan is to do some heavy marketing to get people on the force.

Comments / 8

tinfoil_hat1984
2d ago

Hmmmmm Burlington has a new mayor and nobody has heard from him since he was elected.... meanwhile crime in Burlington in rampant.

Reply
3
Captain Pedantic!
3d ago

Just thank Burlington's mayor for starting the downward woke spiral years ago. Now nobody wants to deal with Burlington's trash 🙊

Reply
4
Joe
2d ago

All those Burlington residents voted for Butler but crime is rising daily. Not a word from him. I haven’t seen anything he’s done or attempted to do. I guess it’s just a title for him.

Reply
2
 

