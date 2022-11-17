ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onslow County, NC

cbs17

Wayne County town close to regaining financial control from state

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A small Wayne County town could soon regain administrative control of its finances from the state. N.C. Deputy Treasurer Sharon Edmundson attended a meeting of the Pikeville Town Commission on Monday to deliver the news, according to a Wednesday news release from the state government.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Carolina East hosting employee campaign results reveal today

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -A non-profit here in the east will reveal the results of an employee fundraising campaign today. Carolina East Medical Center will host the event for their 27th annual campaign this morning. The campaign uses 100% of the funds that are donated or raised by employees to serve the healthcare needs of local communities in Eastern North Carolina.
NEW BERN, NC
newbernnow.com

AeroShell Aerobatic Team’s Holiday Airshow is Returning to New Bern

For the third year in a row, the City of New Bern is partnering with Wendy and Buddy Stallings to bring the AeroShell Aerobatic Team to New Bern. This high-flying, holiday air show takes place over the Neuse River and is scheduled for Nov. 26 at 4:30 p.m. Best viewing spots include both sides of the Neuse in New Bern, as well as Union Point Park, Council Bluff Green and along the Riverwalk downtown. The event is free and open to the public and will last approximately one hour.
NEW BERN, NC
WECT

Developer proposes mixed-use development at site in-need of environmental cleanup

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Commercial-affiliate Cape Fear Development has announced an effort to develop a mixed-use project on a 7.4-acre vacant riverfront property. “Plans for the Proximity at Dram Tree include two 4-story buildings, for a total of 204 residential units, as well as 4,395 square feet of commercial space that will be geared toward residents and visiting patrons. Trails will be installed to further integrate the pedestrian pathways in southern downtown, and a dock along the Cape Fear River will allow the community full access to the water,” states CFD in the announcement dated Nov. 18.
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

Hundreds of homes coming to Kinston

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you live in Kinston, you may have noticed some construction work. Crews are working on just the beginning of what will be 542 new homes. They’re being handled by private developers, but the opportunities they’re expected to bring will affect everyone in the city.
KINSTON, NC
WITN

To county struggling with overdoses, settlement money a lifeline

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A settlement from the national opioid lawsuit will benefit one Eastern Carolina county experiencing an uptick in overdoses. Onslow County’s government says it will get $10 million that will come over the next 25 years as part of the $26 billion landmark opioid settlement.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina woman wins $200,000 after buying $5 lottery ticket

NEW BERN, N.C. (WGHP) — Bridget White, of Oriental, bought a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. White bought her winning ticket from the Trent Fuel Market on Trent Road in New Bern. She stopped by lottery headquarters on Tuesday to claim her prize. After required […]
NEW BERN, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Leland opens new Animal Control facility

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — There’s a new Animal Control Facility for the Leland Police Department. Construction started in April and wrapped up in November. The new facility is located at 1952 Popular Street NE on the Town of Leland’s Municipal Operations Center campus. According to a news...
LELAND, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Creel limit regulations in place for spots, croakers; wither go the spots?

As you hopefully know, recent changes have been made in the creel limit regulations for spots and croakers, both being reduced from near infinity to a maximum of 50 per day. This was done as a result of significant declines in harvest in both the Mid-Atlantic (north of Virginia-North Carolina border) and South Atlantic (North Carolina to Florida) regions, and adult abundance in the Mid-Atlantic region in recent years. Further decreases may be imposed depending on future stock assessment data.
EMERALD ISLE, NC
ourdavie.com

Retired officer living his saltwater dream

It only took Ralph Mason about 30 years of hard work to finally get his dream job. He throws his head back and laughs when he considers that irony. Mason, 53, spent 28 years with the Winston-Salem Police Department after a couple of years in the U.S. Army, retiring 3½ years ago. Almost immediately, he moved to Beaufort and hung out his shingle: charter boat captain.
BEAUFORT, NC
wcti12.com

Sidewalk project in one ENC town moves forward

TRENT WOODS, Craven County — An Eastern NC town is putting its best forward in the community. The town of Trent Woods is continuing the popular sidewalk program. People have been enjoying the Trent Woods sidewalk project since the beginning with phase 1 and now the latest part of the project is complete.
TRENT WOODS, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you love eating pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
CHARLOTTE, NC

