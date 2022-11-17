Read full article on original website
Related
newbernnow.com
Animal Shelter Fees, Tax Revaluation, Appointments, Among Items on Craven Commissioner’s Agenda – Nov. 21
The meeting will be held on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. in the Craven County Commissioners Meeting Room at the Craven County Administration Building in New Bern. 1. LEASE AGREEMENT BETWEEN CRAVEN COUNTY AND CRAVEN COMMUNITY COLLEGE – PUBLIC SAFETY TRAINING CENTER:. Some years ago, the County...
cbs17
Wayne County town close to regaining financial control from state
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A small Wayne County town could soon regain administrative control of its finances from the state. N.C. Deputy Treasurer Sharon Edmundson attended a meeting of the Pikeville Town Commission on Monday to deliver the news, according to a Wednesday news release from the state government.
WITN
Carolina East hosting employee campaign results reveal today
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -A non-profit here in the east will reveal the results of an employee fundraising campaign today. Carolina East Medical Center will host the event for their 27th annual campaign this morning. The campaign uses 100% of the funds that are donated or raised by employees to serve the healthcare needs of local communities in Eastern North Carolina.
wcti12.com
Demand for space heaters rising, experts advise caution for homeowners
NEW BERN, Craven County — Colder days are approaching and with that more people are trying to stay warm and some are using space heaters. Store Manager of Down East Ace, Ed Hill, said he's seen a lot of customers coming in to buy space heaters within the last few weeks.
foxwilmington.com
New Hanover County selling surplus property, early sales available for nonprofits
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – New Hanover County is selling some of its surplus property first to nonprofits and then to the rest of the community. The NHC Board of Commissioners approved a resolution to declare these items surplus at their meeting on Monday, Nov. 14. From Nov. 16 to...
carolinacoastonline.com
Fisheries commission votes unanimously on proposed striped mullet season closure in 2003
EMERALD ISLE — The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission voted 9-0 Friday to go to a public comment period soon with a temporary measure that would close the striped mullet fishery from Nov. 7 through Dec. 31 of 2023. The closure, according to N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries (NCDMF) staff,...
newbernnow.com
AeroShell Aerobatic Team’s Holiday Airshow is Returning to New Bern
For the third year in a row, the City of New Bern is partnering with Wendy and Buddy Stallings to bring the AeroShell Aerobatic Team to New Bern. This high-flying, holiday air show takes place over the Neuse River and is scheduled for Nov. 26 at 4:30 p.m. Best viewing spots include both sides of the Neuse in New Bern, as well as Union Point Park, Council Bluff Green and along the Riverwalk downtown. The event is free and open to the public and will last approximately one hour.
WECT
Developer proposes mixed-use development at site in-need of environmental cleanup
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Commercial-affiliate Cape Fear Development has announced an effort to develop a mixed-use project on a 7.4-acre vacant riverfront property. “Plans for the Proximity at Dram Tree include two 4-story buildings, for a total of 204 residential units, as well as 4,395 square feet of commercial space that will be geared toward residents and visiting patrons. Trails will be installed to further integrate the pedestrian pathways in southern downtown, and a dock along the Cape Fear River will allow the community full access to the water,” states CFD in the announcement dated Nov. 18.
WITN
Hundreds of homes coming to Kinston
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you live in Kinston, you may have noticed some construction work. Crews are working on just the beginning of what will be 542 new homes. They’re being handled by private developers, but the opportunities they’re expected to bring will affect everyone in the city.
WITN
To county struggling with overdoses, settlement money a lifeline
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A settlement from the national opioid lawsuit will benefit one Eastern Carolina county experiencing an uptick in overdoses. Onslow County’s government says it will get $10 million that will come over the next 25 years as part of the $26 billion landmark opioid settlement.
North Carolina woman wins $200,000 after buying $5 lottery ticket
NEW BERN, N.C. (WGHP) — Bridget White, of Oriental, bought a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. White bought her winning ticket from the Trent Fuel Market on Trent Road in New Bern. She stopped by lottery headquarters on Tuesday to claim her prize. After required […]
WECT
Traffic accident closes both lanes of Hwy 117 in Pender County
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Emergency Management has asked the public to avoid Hwy 117 between Rocky Point and Burgaw due to a traffic accident. According to PCEM, both lanes of travel have been blocked as of about 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland opens new Animal Control facility
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — There’s a new Animal Control Facility for the Leland Police Department. Construction started in April and wrapped up in November. The new facility is located at 1952 Popular Street NE on the Town of Leland’s Municipal Operations Center campus. According to a news...
carolinacoastonline.com
Creel limit regulations in place for spots, croakers; wither go the spots?
As you hopefully know, recent changes have been made in the creel limit regulations for spots and croakers, both being reduced from near infinity to a maximum of 50 per day. This was done as a result of significant declines in harvest in both the Mid-Atlantic (north of Virginia-North Carolina border) and South Atlantic (North Carolina to Florida) regions, and adult abundance in the Mid-Atlantic region in recent years. Further decreases may be imposed depending on future stock assessment data.
WECT
Wilmington Police Department introduces new horse, asking for names from public
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a new horse has been added to their Mounted Unit. WPD stated that they have not named the horse yet and are taking submissions for names. The public is encouraged to submit a name before Dec. 2. To submit...
ourdavie.com
Retired officer living his saltwater dream
It only took Ralph Mason about 30 years of hard work to finally get his dream job. He throws his head back and laughs when he considers that irony. Mason, 53, spent 28 years with the Winston-Salem Police Department after a couple of years in the U.S. Army, retiring 3½ years ago. Almost immediately, he moved to Beaufort and hung out his shingle: charter boat captain.
wcti12.com
Sidewalk project in one ENC town moves forward
TRENT WOODS, Craven County — An Eastern NC town is putting its best forward in the community. The town of Trent Woods is continuing the popular sidewalk program. People have been enjoying the Trent Woods sidewalk project since the beginning with phase 1 and now the latest part of the project is complete.
wcti12.com
NC Aquarium at Ft. Fisher announces newest conservation ambassadors
KURE BEACH, New Hanover County — The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fish has some new conservation ambassadors. Pip and Scout are two rescued loggerhead sea turtle hatchlings. These two will splash their way into visitors hearts. Pip and Scout are survivors found in nest excavations at Carolina Beach...
newbernnow.com
Status of New Bern Now’s Navigator Newspaper — Meet New Members of Our Team
New Bern Now is getting close to launching the inaugural edition of the Navigator Local Newspaper (Print and Digital). Copies should hit the streets the last week of November or beginning of December. Our team has grown! Meet Reporter Tina L. Adkins and Art Director Dave Miller:. Tina Adkins has...
3 Great Pizza Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love eating pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
Comments / 2