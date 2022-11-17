Report: ’Cash Poor’ Raiders Won’t Fire McDaniels Despite Shaky Start

The report comes after team owner Mark Davis offered his public support of his head coach’s performance.

With the Raiders in the middle of a three-game losing streak and holding the second-worst record in the league at 2–7, speculation abounds at the job security of first-year head coach Josh McDaniels. But while team owner Mark Davis has publicly lauded McDaniels for his performance thus far, one report indicates that the team simply can’t afford to part ways with him.

Speaking as a panelist on the ESPN sports-talk show Around the Horn , Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times said on Wednesday that the Raiders were “cash poor” and didn’t have the money necessary to fire McDaniels. When asked to clarify if that was something he believed or something he was reported, Plaschke said the latter.

“I’m saying right now: Josh McDaniels will be the coach this year and next year. The Raiders don’t have the money to fire him, to pay him off,” Plaschke said. “They’re cash poor.”

Earlier this week, Davis offered glowing praise for McDaniels following the team’s disappointing 25–20 home loss to the Colts.

“As far as Josh goes, I have no issues,” Davis said, per Ed Graney of the Las Vegas Review-Journal . “I’m getting to know him a lot better. When you sign someone to a contract, don’t you expect him to fulfill the contract? I like Josh. I think he’s doing a fantastic job. You have to look at where we came from and where we’re going.”

