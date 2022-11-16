ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After #RIPJimmyFallon trends on Twitter, Elon Musk responds to the TV host with jokes

By Alexandra Del Rosario
 3 days ago
Jimmy Fallon looked to Elon Musk for help after "#RIPJimmyFallon” trended on Twitter. (Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)

Late-night host Jimmy Fallon has had his first issue with Elon Musk‘s Twitter, just weeks after the Tesla founder took over the social media platform.

"#RIPJimmyFallon” began trending Tuesday night, with Twitter users sharing posts and making memes about the comedian’s fake death. The hashtag concerned fans and the “Saturday Night Live” alum himself. Fallon, who is still alive, was not happy.

“Elon, can you fix this? #RIPjimmy Fallon,” he tweeted Tuesday.

According to a notice that was previously displayed with Fallon’s tweet, “a user took advantage of Elon Musk’s product change allowing anyone to have a verified account for $8 to create an account that looked like the official @FallonTonight handle.”

Fallon asked for Musk’s help but didn’t tag him and didn’t get a response until Wednesday. Instead of offering an immediate solution, the SpaceX founder replied to Fallon with a joking response.

“Fix what?” his first tweet said early Wednesday.

“Wait a second, how do we know you’re not an alien body snatcher pretending to be Jimmy!?” Musk wrote in another reply Wednesday afternoon. “Say something that only the real Jimmy would say …"

