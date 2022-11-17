ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio see flakes while New York gets feet of snow – plus impact on football games

By Spencer Adkins
WOWK 13 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1guesd_0jDfH5dJ00

(WOWK) — Arctic air blasts into the region again and again for the rest of the week with some bitterly cold nights for our area.

Snow and light rain falling on Wednesday night could possibly make roads slick overnight into Thursday morning. While there are no travel advisories, there are some squalls in the region making roads wet and road temperatures will be coming down below the freezing mark so please drive with caution on Thursday morning. If the road has any shiny look to it, assume that is icy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rS29R_0jDfH5dJ00
Future road condition forecast for Thursday morning. Only light accumulations possible but treat this as slick if you see any shiny look to the road surface early.

While we don’t expect much in the way of snow, there could be some wild snow amounts for parts of the Great Lakes region over the next few days thanks to lake effect snow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uZ7wI_0jDfH5dJ00

The overall pattern shows a northwest to westerly wind blowing across the warm and open waters of the Great Lakes. For our region that means a few snow squalls Wednesday evening with little to no accumulation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RmnV8_0jDfH5dJ00

While our region does not receive much in the way of snow, the downwind areas of the Great Lakes are expected to get drilled with intense lake effect snow on and off through at least Sunday. The most intense bands set up near Buffalo over the next several days. Thundersnow is a distinct possibility.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g65u8_0jDfH5dJ00
Model output for lake effect snow in Buffalo, NY on Sunday morning

Model output of how much snow will fall tends to be short of the actual rate of lake effect snow. Therefore the images below should be considered a conservative estimate of how much snow those areas will see.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fe8X8_0jDfH5dJ00

The Canadian Predictor model is a little more aggressive with output of snow in smaller bands as seen below. The National Weather Service says the efficient rate of snow flake production could lead to as much as 40 inches of snow in some areas in or near Buffalo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uTrET_0jDfH5dJ00

The Browns do play in Buffalo on Sunday at 1 p.m. in a game you can see here on WOWK-TV. The snow is projected to taper off at least a little during the game but there will be big impacts obviously. Highs will be near 29 degrees with strong westerly winds and passing bands of snow showers.

The second game on WOWK-TV features the Bengals at the Steelers. No snow is called for there but it will also be cold and breezy. Highs will also be near 29 degrees with gusts up to 20 miles per hour.

Back at home there are high school football games which will be played Friday and Saturday night in the region. If you’re going, please bundle up! Snow is not projected on Friday or Saturday locally. Temps will fall into the 20s on Friday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mW6Pf_0jDfH5dJ00

Saturday the games being played during the day will make it back into the 30s but that will feel incredibly cold so bundle up again bigtime if you’re going to a game.

Stay ahead of the weather by downloading and using the StormTracker 13 weather app. It’s free and you can download it by clicking on the link directly below. Stay warm!

When SEVERE WEATHER strikes, seconds matter. Download the StormTracker 13 App Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

