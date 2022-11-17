Read full article on original website
divergent thg
3d ago
well before they point the cameras outward they need to point the cameras at themselves and get themselves fixed. until then it's not a good thing for them to have
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WRDW-TV
Have you seen these 2 Augusta robbery suspects?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects in a robbery. The “robbery by force” happened Thursday at LuLu’s Car Wash, 1456 Jackson Road. The suspects were identified as:. Joquel Downs, 28, described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and...
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Two suspects wanted for armed robbery in Augusta.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find two people wanted for armed robbery. In their original news release, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office wrote that the suspects were wanted "in reference to a Robbery that occurred on 11/17/2022 at LuLu’s Car Wash located at 1456 Jackson Road." However, LuLu's Car Wash Director of Operations Thomas Ferqueron says the business was not robbed at all. He says the incident happened in a parking lot that is shared by the car wash and a former pharmacy. We are amending our earlier report to reflect Mr. Ferqueron's comment to FOX54.
Ga. parapro resigns after being charged with using improper restraints on student
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. — A school paraprofessional has resigned after he was charged with simple battery for allegedly using improper restraints to de-escalate an incident involving a student at a school near Augusta. In a news release from the school district, it said James Mock was placed on administrative...
WRDW-TV
Investigation is underway of found body in Saluda County
SALUDA COUNTY, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - An investigation is underway in Saluda County, South Carolina after 22-year-old Zonnie T. Cyrus was found dead. Dispatchers received a call for a found dead body at 11:30 am and the Saluda County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene the same afternoon of Saturday, November 19th.
Several Drivers Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Augusta (Augusta, GA)
Authorities responded to a multi-vehicle crash that injured several drivers. The crash happened on Mike Padgett Highway on Friday night. The officials were called to the crash scene at about 5 p.m.
WJBF.com
Augusta Fire crews respond to TBonz Steakhouse
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – WJBF learned of a business fire Saturday night. Augusta Fire crews put out the remaining fire at TBonz Steakhouse on Washington Road just after nightfall. We have very little information. Augusta GA E-911 reported just before 6:00 p.m. Saturday a business fire at that location. NewsChannel 6 reached out to the Augusta Fire Department and is still awaiting more information. Count on us to keep you updated.
WRDW-TV
How 5-hour standoff with fugitive unfolded in Burke County
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man was shot after a nearly five-hour standoff with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday morning. Kevin McCardell, 33, of Baltimore, had multiple felony warrants out for his arrest in Baltimore, deputies discovered. MORE COVERAGE:. On Wednesday at 8:38 p.m., deputies met with...
Identity of man who died following gas leak at James Brown Arena released
A freon leak from an HVAC unit and a medical emergency led to an evacuation of James Brown Arena Friday night, according to fire officials.
WJBF.com
Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2
Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2. Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating …. Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2. Flu cases: on the rise and expected to get worse. Your latest local headlines at 6pm. Copeland Elementary Spanish spelling bee helps...
Deputies search for man in Screven County
SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Deputies in Screven County are searching for a man who has active warrants. The Screven County Sheriff’s Office dispatched a helicopter and canines to find Ralph Futch, who is wanted on a burglary warrant. Police are searching South Fork and Arnett School to find the man. This is a developing […]
WRDW-TV
Augusta to open overnight warming shelter
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In anticipation of frigid temperatures this weekend, the city of Augusta has designated May Park Community Center as an overnight warming center on Sunday night. The center at 622 Fourth St. will be open from 6 p.m. Sunday to 9 a.m. Monday. Registration will be between...
WRDW-TV
More grocery options coming for south Augusta residents
Augusta University Medical Center and the Georgia Cancer Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday on a new radiation therapy center. What the Tech: Protecting your holiday mail from thieves. Updated: 5 hours ago. You’ve no doubt been warned about so-called “porch pirates,” but have you heard of mailbox muggers?...
WRDW-TV
Fatal Accident in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday, November 19th at 9:10 pm, a two-vehicle accident claimed the life of one driver and injured two others near Santee, South Carolina. The accident happened between a 2014 Jaguar XJR and a Toyota SUV, both traveling south on US-301 near Elephant Road, according...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing man in Greenwood Co.
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen on Wednesday. Deputies say family members reported that 28-year-old Kenneth Ray Hughes was last seen on Nov. 16 entering the woods on foot in the Ridge Road/Rush Road area in Hodges.
WRDW-TV
Christmas Party Crashers
Here are the latest updates on a Burke County barricade situation with a wanted man that put his two kids in deadly danger. Burke County Sheriff Alfonso Williams and others with his agency recount how they rescued kids from a fugitive who ultimately was shot by deputies.
Georgia judge accused of making sexist, derogatory remarks
A Middle Georgia chief judge has made sexist and degrading remarks to lawyers and court personnel inside and outside of ...
Temporary lane closures in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – The driving public needs to be informed of some temporary lane closures. There will be a temporary lane closure on Towne Centre Drive, which will be in the westbound, right through lane and right turn lane at the intersection of North Belair Road. The temporary lane closure will be due […]
WRDW-TV
Episode 6: Historic Churches
Here are the latest updates on a Burke County barricade situation with a wanted man that put his two kids in deadly danger. Burke County Sheriff Alfonso Williams and others with his agency recount how they rescued kids from a fugitive who ultimately was shot by deputies.
wfxg.com
Small fire in Columbia County school causes evacuation
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WFXG) - Representatives from Columbia County schools say an electrical outlet in a Columbia Middle School bathroom caught fire Thursday. Principal Holly Barnes says the small fire caused smoke in the building, requiring an evacuation of students. Barnes says students were able to return to class within about...
allongeorgia.com
Domestic Violence Incident in Burke Co Leads to Standoff and Suspect Being Shot
On Wednesday night, Burke County Sheriff’s Office deputies met with a victim/complainant of a domestic violence incident where she was physically assaulted, held against her will, and eventually escaped. Deputies learned that the suspect had felony warrants in another state for assault and attempted murder, stemming from another domestic violence incident this past summer.
Comments / 6