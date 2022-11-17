Green Bay Nation: Packers break five-game losing streak, beat Mike McCarthy’s Cowboys

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers defeated their former head coach in a Week 10 overtime thriller to break a five-game losing streak.

Green Bay Nation’s Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined host Lauren Helmbrecht to discuss two break-out performances during the Packers’ first win in over a month.

The Packers have a short week and are gearing up to play a second game in just five days. Ryan, Marques, and Lauren discussed how the Packers can carry their Week 10 momentum into a matchup against Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football.

Packers players had to completely shift their schedule in Week 11 to prepare for the Titans. Local 5 Sports’ Kyle Malzhan spoke with players about how they feel about playing back-to-back games. Then Lauren, Ryan, and Marques discussed how this short week could be beneficial for the Green and Gold.

For Challenge or No Challenge Presented by Fox Cities RetroFoam, Lauren made some strong predictions about rookie Christian Watson and the Packers’ defense against Derrick Henry, and Ryan and Marques had a chance to throw the challenge flag like Matt LaFleur.

Finally, the Green Bay Nation team picked their Week 11 winners.

