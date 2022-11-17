ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia defense excited to stuff Kentucky offense: ‘We’ll be able to play physical with them’

By Connor Riley, DawgNation.com
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r057w_0jDfFktp00

ATHENS — Georgia defenders can’t wait to take the field on Saturday. For a number of reasons.

For one, this unit continues to get better and better every week. It helps that Jalen Carter is rounding back into form after posting three-straight strong performances. Having a physical force like Carter in the middle of the defense makes things easier for the rest of the unit.

“He’s explosive, he’s quick, he’s disruptive, he’s in the backfield,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “He’s on the quarterbacks, in terms of when you get to quarterbacks before they throw it, you typically have a shot at getting a force out, and when you get running backs in the backfield, maybe before they’re passed line of scrimmage, you got a shot to get an arm on the ball or knock it out. He’s certainly a powerful, explosive player.”

DawgNation.com.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dawgpost.com

ESPN’s Lee Corso Puts Georgia Bulldogs at No. 1, Names Top Four Teams

ATHENS - ESPN’s Lee Corso returned to Gameday on Saturday morning, and he put the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at the top of his playoff list. Corso, who has been at home of late, returned to the popular pregame show, said that he has Kirby Smart and his Georgia Bulldogs as his No. 1 team with Ohio State, Tennessee and USC following the Bulldogs heading into Saturday’s games.
ATHENS, GA
High School Football PRO

Bogart, November 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Elbert County Comp High School football team will have a game with Prince Avenue Christian School on November 18, 2022, 15:55:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
ELBERT COUNTY, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Warnock on Saturday voting decision: ‘I’ll tell you who won yesterday, the people of Georgia won.’

At a get-out-the-vote rally and canvassing event this afternoon in Sandy Springs, Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) addressed the recent decision by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Thomas Cox to allow counties to begin early voting for the upcoming runoff election on Saturday. “The ruling is about the people of Georgia,” said Warnock. “Yesterday’s ruling […] The post Warnock on Saturday voting decision: ‘I’ll tell you who won yesterday, the people of Georgia won.’ appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
helihub.com

Archer Selects Site in Georgia for Manufacturing Facility

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR), a leader in electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft announced plans to locate its manufacturing facility in Covington, Georgia at a site adjacent to the Covington Municipal Airport. Archer plans to initially build out a 350,000 square-foot facility on a 96-acre site capable of...
COVINGTON, GA
11Alive

Crews work to put out Athens apartment complex fire

ATHENS, Ga. — Crews are working a fire at the University Oaks Apartments in Athens. Athens-Clarke County Fire Department was called to the complex along West Broad Street Friday evening and said 14 units have been destroyed. The complex is near a shopping plaza and is about 20 minutes from the University of Georgia campus.
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

Athens News Matters: Jesse Houle

Athens-Clarke County Commissioners met in a special session on Tuesday to discuss two troubling developments – inflation-driven construction cost overruns for the north Athens downtown redevelopment project, a key part of the county’s push to build more affordable housing, and the suspension and future of ACC’s eviction prevention program. To get some insight into these issues and a wide variety of others, we sat down with District 6 Commissioner Jesse Houle this week.
ATHENS, GA
11Alive

Skeletal remains found in Covington | What we know

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are working to learn the identity of skeletal remains found in Covington. The remains were found off Henderson Mill Road on Nov. 11 around 5:30 p.m., according to the Newton County Sheriff's Office. They have since been handed over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
COVINGTON, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

You'll Want to Add These Limited Edition 'Harry Potter' Crocs to Your Christmas List

Vera Bradley is treating die-hard Harry Potter fans to new Crocs!. GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in Rockdale and Newton County this weekend, Nov. 18-20 This weekend will be a cold one, don't let that stop you from enjoying the events Newton and Rockdale County have to offer. Click for more.GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in Rockdale and Newton County this weekend, Nov. 18-20.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Update on arrest of Loganville daycare worker

An employee at a daycare in Loganville has been arrested and fired after reports that she slammed a child to the ground because they “wouldn’t lay down.”. According to police reports, Amara Hazzard was an assistant teacher at Strong Roots Academy last week when she and another employee were trying to put several children down for a nap.
LOGANVILLE, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
28K+
Followers
102K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy