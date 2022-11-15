Read full article on original website
Venice postpones date for introduction of ticketing and entry fees
The date for the implementation of paid entry in Venice has again been postponed. This has been confirmed by sources in city’s administration, making it clear that, in the best case scenario, the matter will slip at least until summer of 2023. Mayor Luigi Brugnaro, however, did not miss the opportunity to reiterate that the measure is indispensable, given the current number of guests. “I will not force anything but I am determined to go ahead.”
Did you know of the strangest aircraft ever conceived?
In Nazi Germany, many different designs of aircraft were developed for vertical takeoff. Perhaps the most unusual of these interceptors was the Focke-Wulf Triebflugel, which was developed in 1944. It had no fixed wings and used a rotor/propeller “airblade” that was located roughly halfway between the cockpit and tail plane. A rotary collar would allow the wings to rotate a full 360 degrees around the fuselage.
