Santa Cruz police forcibly seize 13 year old girl and taken to reunification therapyRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz Supervisors want California to eliminate family court reunification programsRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
A List of Local Food Drives on the Central Coast
CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)- There are plenty of local organizations helping out families that are in need as the holidays are around the corner Here are a list of food drives and also where you can go to receive free meals or meal packs. This list will be updated throughout the holiday season. Monterey County The post A List of Local Food Drives on the Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
lookout.co
EATERS DIGEST: Faultline Brewing opens in Scotts Valley, the Collective’s can party and Alderwood expands
Want to stay on top of the latest local food news? I send text alerts every time I publish a story. And you can text me back! Share your thoughts, send tips and give feedback. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed! And check out all my recent work here.
myscottsvalley.com
Restoration of Watsonville Castro Adobe Complete
Friends of Santa Cruz State Parks today announced the restoration of the Castro Adobe is complete, 20 years after State Parks took ownership of the historic property and began a collaborative effort to preserve and restore the historic adobe. A new video celebrates the tremendous accomplishment, highlighting the work of...
KSBW.com
Hollister high students raise funds for former teacher battling cancer
HOLLISTER, Calif. — Every year the students at Hollister High School raise money for a deserving community member, and this year the cause hits a little closer to home. The Hollister High School Associated Student Body (ASB) is donating the funds to a former teacher battling a rare form of cancer.
KSBW.com
Don't want to cook? Here's what restaurants are serving up Thanksgiving meals on the Central Coast
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — If you're looking for a thanksgiving without having to cook, here's a list of restaurants to checkout on the Central Coast. For hours, menu and prices you will have to contact each establishment. Monterey County. Thanksgiving breakfast & Thanksgiving feast at the Big Sur River...
montereycountyweekly.com
Pacific Grove and Washington school district races too close to call.
Monterey County Elections officials announced late Friday that they are planning to "escalate" manual tallies in two Pacific Grove races—City Council between Debby Beck and Tina Rau plus a measure to shrink the council size—and the race for Washington Union School District. "Monterey County Elections will escalate the...
KSBW.com
Construction for Love's Travel Stop in Salinas underway
SALINAS, Calif. — Love's Travel Stops has begun construction on a new gas station and convenience store in Salinas. Video Player: New Love's travel center proposed for Salinas (2018) The station will be located off northbound Highway 101 at the Airport Boulevard exit. According to the company, the Salinas...
sanbenito.com
The Smithsonian comes to South Valley
The community room of the Gilroy Library transformed into a walk-through installation on Nov. 5, depicting the life of civil rights champion and co-founder of the United Farm Workers Union, Dolores Huerta, who coined the phrase, “Sí se puede” (Yes, we can). Huerta briefly taught school in...
pajaronian.com
Hernandez, Parker will likely win key seats
WATSONVILLE—Felipe Hernandez and Ari Parker have established large leads on their respective competitors and will likely capture key political seats in South County, updated results released Wednesday by the Santa Cruz County Elections Department show. Hernandez, a former Watsonville mayor and current member of the Cabrillo College governing board,...
Hanford Sentinel
Another California desalination plant approved — the most contentious one yet
The California Coastal Commission tonight approved another desalination plant, despite citing its high costs, risks to Monterey Bay’s environment and “the most significant environmental justice issues” the commission has faced in recent years. The commission’s divided, 8-to-2 vote came after 13 hours of debate at a Salinas...
montereycountyweekly.com
Inside the plan to fix a dangerous Pacific Grove intersection.
Sara Rubin here, thinking about how sometimes, problems can just recede our landscape—we get used to them and may lose motivation to find solutions. Sometimes, all it takes is one or two dedicated people to get enough momentum going that all of a sudden, a chronic problem becomes something local government can tackle.
lookout.co
Alderwood group Santa Cruz Sky aims to revitalize downtown Santa Cruz
Want to stay on top of the latest local food news? I send text alerts every time I publish a story. And you can text me back! Share your thoughts, send tips and give feedback. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed! And check out all my recent work here.
KSBW.com
Birders flock to Santa Cruz to spot rare Red Footed Booby
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A rare red-footed booby was spotted at the Santa Cruz Wharf. The tropical bird rarely migrated this far, leaving many in awe that it is here on the Central Coast. “We only expect to see them in places like Hawaii and Baja California is probably...
Bay Area's Muwekma Ohlone tribe struggles to get official recognition
SAN JOSE -- When Monica Arellano drives across the Santa Clara Valley with her 12-year-old son Lucas, she's reminded of the hundreds of generations of her Muwekma Ohlone ancestors who originally called this area home. "You never know when you're going to see a sacred site or walking over a sacred site. I mean, these homes are probably built on top of human remains," Arellando said. As a tribal leader and a mom, Monica wants to keep alive a connection to the land which was reaffirmed on a recent visit to a historic site. Just inside San Jose's...
Lookout Update: Permanent Santa Cruz parklet ordinance passes final readthrough
Perhaps the biggest change from Oct. 25, when the ordinance was first reviewed by the Santa Cruz City Council, is in the estimated costs of the city's preapproved parklet designs. After initial plans rang in at $50,000-70,000, they now range from $14,000 to $20,000.
nomadlawyer.org
Salinas: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Salinas, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Salinas, California. Salinas, California, is a city built on agriculture. It is one of the few cities in California to prosper during the Great Depression. You can still find many original Victorian homes in this town. Most of these buildings have been standing since the late 19th century.
Tina Nieto becomes the first woman, openly LGBTQ and Hispanic Sheriff of Monterey County
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Tina Nieto will be the next Sheriff of Monterey County after beating out opponent Joe Moses with 66% of the votes. She becomes the first woman, person of color and openly LGBTQ person to hold the position in Monterey County. Over 65,000 people voted for Tina to be the next person to The post Tina Nieto becomes the first woman, openly LGBTQ and Hispanic Sheriff of Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
Atlas Obscura
After a Decades-Long Ban, San Jose’s Lowriders Are Ready to Cruise Again
Hundreds of people gathered along Santa Clara Street near San Jose City Hall in June with their custom lowriders–Chevy Impalas, Bel Airs, and Pontiacs, just to name a few. The area was an explosion of color. Car clubs and solo drivers showed off their rides and took group photos, as families walked along admiring the bright green, blue, orange, and yellow vehicles. Food trucks lined the streets and Cisco Kid, a War tribute band, provided the music: “All my friends know the low rider…”
Watsonville, November 18 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Watsonville. The Aptos High School basketball team will have a game with Watsonville High School on November 17, 2022, 17:30:00. The San Lorenzo Valley High School basketball team will have a game with Watsonville High School on November 17, 2022, 19:00:00.
KSBW.com
Several tight races to get manual recounts in Santa Cruz County
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Several races in Santa Cruz county are just too close to call with one race, the race for County Supervisor District 3 changing leaders late Thursday. “I have decided to do as of right now today a full manual tally on three different contests,” said Santa Cruz County Clerk, Tricia Webber.
