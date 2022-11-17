ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsonville, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KION News Channel 5/46

A List of Local Food Drives on the Central Coast

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)- There are plenty of local organizations helping out families that are in need as the holidays are around the corner Here are a list of food drives and also where you can go to receive free meals or meal packs. This list will be updated throughout the holiday season. Monterey County The post A List of Local Food Drives on the Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
myscottsvalley.com

Restoration of Watsonville Castro Adobe Complete

Friends of Santa Cruz State Parks today announced the restoration of the Castro Adobe is complete, 20 years after State Parks took ownership of the historic property and began a collaborative effort to preserve and restore the historic adobe. A new video celebrates the tremendous accomplishment, highlighting the work of...
WATSONVILLE, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Pacific Grove and Washington school district races too close to call.

Monterey County Elections officials announced late Friday that they are planning to "escalate" manual tallies in two Pacific Grove races—City Council between Debby Beck and Tina Rau plus a measure to shrink the council size—and the race for Washington Union School District. "Monterey County Elections will escalate the...
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
KSBW.com

Construction for Love's Travel Stop in Salinas underway

SALINAS, Calif. — Love's Travel Stops has begun construction on a new gas station and convenience store in Salinas. Video Player: New Love's travel center proposed for Salinas (2018) The station will be located off northbound Highway 101 at the Airport Boulevard exit. According to the company, the Salinas...
SALINAS, CA
sanbenito.com

The Smithsonian comes to South Valley

The community room of the Gilroy Library transformed into a walk-through installation on Nov. 5, depicting the life of civil rights champion and co-founder of the United Farm Workers Union, Dolores Huerta, who coined the phrase, “Sí se puede” (Yes, we can). Huerta briefly taught school in...
GILROY, CA
pajaronian.com

Hernandez, Parker will likely win key seats

WATSONVILLE—Felipe Hernandez and Ari Parker have established large leads on their respective competitors and will likely capture key political seats in South County, updated results released Wednesday by the Santa Cruz County Elections Department show. Hernandez, a former Watsonville mayor and current member of the Cabrillo College governing board,...
WATSONVILLE, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Inside the plan to fix a dangerous Pacific Grove intersection.

Sara Rubin here, thinking about how sometimes, problems can just recede our landscape—we get used to them and may lose motivation to find solutions. Sometimes, all it takes is one or two dedicated people to get enough momentum going that all of a sudden, a chronic problem becomes something local government can tackle.
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
KSBW.com

Birders flock to Santa Cruz to spot rare Red Footed Booby

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A rare red-footed booby was spotted at the Santa Cruz Wharf. The tropical bird rarely migrated this far, leaving many in awe that it is here on the Central Coast. “We only expect to see them in places like Hawaii and Baja California is probably...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area's Muwekma Ohlone tribe struggles to get official recognition

SAN JOSE -- When Monica Arellano drives across the Santa Clara Valley with her 12-year-old son Lucas, she's reminded of the hundreds of generations of her Muwekma Ohlone ancestors who originally called this area home. "You never know when you're going to see a sacred site or walking over a sacred site. I mean, these homes are probably built on top of human remains," Arellando said. As a tribal leader and a mom, Monica wants to keep alive a connection to the land which was reaffirmed on a recent visit to a historic site. Just inside San Jose's...
SAN JOSE, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Salinas: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Salinas, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Salinas, California. Salinas, California, is a city built on agriculture. It is one of the few cities in California to prosper during the Great Depression. You can still find many original Victorian homes in this town. Most of these buildings have been standing since the late 19th century.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Tina Nieto becomes the first woman, openly LGBTQ and Hispanic Sheriff of Monterey County

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Tina Nieto will be the next Sheriff of Monterey County after beating out opponent Joe Moses with 66% of the votes. She becomes the first woman, person of color and openly LGBTQ person to hold the position in Monterey County. Over 65,000 people voted for Tina to be the next person to The post Tina Nieto becomes the first woman, openly LGBTQ and Hispanic Sheriff of Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
Atlas Obscura

After a Decades-Long Ban, San Jose’s Lowriders Are Ready to Cruise Again

Hundreds of people gathered along Santa Clara Street near San Jose City Hall in June with their custom lowriders–Chevy Impalas, Bel Airs, and Pontiacs, just to name a few. The area was an explosion of color. Car clubs and solo drivers showed off their rides and took group photos, as families walked along admiring the bright green, blue, orange, and yellow vehicles. Food trucks lined the streets and Cisco Kid, a War tribute band, provided the music: “All my friends know the low rider…”
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

Several tight races to get manual recounts in Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Several races in Santa Cruz county are just too close to call with one race, the race for County Supervisor District 3 changing leaders late Thursday. “I have decided to do as of right now today a full manual tally on three different contests,” said Santa Cruz County Clerk, Tricia Webber.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy