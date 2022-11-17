Read full article on original website
Renna Media
Heights Heat 8U Girls Softball Win Championship
Berkeley Heights’ youngest softball players, The Heights Heat 8U girls, capped off an undefeated regular season with a playoff run that concluded with a thrilling 8-6 championship game victory over Long Hill. Courtesy photo.
With snow falling, No. 1 Don Bosco Prep dominates No. 14 Seton Hall Prep in NP-A semis
There has been no mistaking where Don Bosco Prep wanted to have this season end. The bitter taste of what happened at MetLife Stadium against its biggest rival a year ago has been on coach Dan Sabella and his players’ minds all season long.
East Orange-Barringer Old Guard event finally back to the way things used to be
The East Orange-Barringer Old Guard tradition went new school out of necessity the past two years. It may not have been ideal, and certainly not preferred, but a totally virtual gathering the night before Thanksgiving in 2020 and 2021 did keep a longstanding tradition alive and well during the height of the pandemic in 2020 and when numbers spiked again last fall in Newark and East Orange.
Scarlet Knights might be forever in the red
In the minutes before the Big Ten announced Rutgers as its 14th league member, university officials gathered in a tiny Hale Center office in Piscataway and wired the first of the school’s obligated payments to escape the American Athletic Conference. They all could agree: This was the best $2.5...
theobserver.com
Belleville hosting massive World Cup kickoff party
With a massive, outdoor TV screen, Belleville is prepared for hundreds, if not thousands, of people to join in a free World Cup watch party. Members of the media and the public are invited to attend as the town gathers at Belleville High School to watch on a huge screen as Ecuador takes on host country Qatar in the opening game of the World Cup, Sunday, Nov. 20 at 11 a.m. sharp.
thedigestonline.com
Where to Get Thanksgiving Pies in NJ
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and you’re probably already stressing about what you’re going to make to chef up a perfect feast. While Thanksgiving is a cozy time to reunite with family, it can also be hectic with traveling and preparing for guests. To take some of the pressure off of you, here is a guide to the best bakeries to get Thanksgiving pie in NJ. After hours of cooking your main courses, relax and enjoy these prepared desserts that are bound to blow your loved ones away.
WINNERS: Pair Of $50K Lottery Tickets Sold In Morris County
Winners — two lucky New Jersey lottery players in Morris County will take home $50,000 for Wednesday’s drawing!. The first ticket matching four of the five white balls and the Powerball was sold at Stop & Shop on Littleton Road in Morris Plains, lottery officials said. The winning...
Major Latest Update at Adventure Crossing USA in Jackson, NJ
Major updates have been listed this week with openings and more future openings of some fun stuff. Adventure Crossing USA is a huge "sports" complex with so much more in Ocean County. Sports fields, dining, hotels, fun stuff for the family, and so much more. A wave pool for surfing, how crazy!
This $11M N.J. house is a mini-resort with its own golf course, pools, 6 bars and a nightclub
Imagine living in your own private resort. You can, in Wall Township, for just under $11 million. The 23.4-acre Monmouth County compound, called Mattaccino, is for sale for $10.99 million. It has 32,500 square feet of living space with 10 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms all tucked behind a gate leading to a 500-foot oak tree-lined driveway.
roi-nj.com
Bridging the gap: Significant contribution from Saddle River family will allow borough to connect two parks with one of 1st covered bridges built in N.J. in generations
It took about 10 seconds, Saddle River Mayor Al Kurpis estimated. That’s how long resident Francis Walsh pondered the request before committing approximately $750,000 of his family’s fortune to a covered bridge project that will connect two park areas in the small upscale borough in Bergen County — providing residents and visitors an even greater nature trail.
3 students with N.J. ties named Rhodes scholars
A Princeton University student and a West Point cadet from Morris County are among the 32 U.S. residents chosen for arguably the world’s most prestigious, post-graduate scholarship. Marie-Rose Sheinerman and Kai Youngren have been named Rhodes Scholars for 2023, the Rhodes Trust announced Saturday.
essexnewsdaily.com
McCartney to serve as West Orange’s next mayor
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The votes are in and West Orange voters overwhelmingly elected Council President Susan McCartney to serve as the town’s first female mayor. Additionally, as of press time, challengers Asmeret Ghebremicael and Susan Scarpa have won the race for the two open seats on the West Orange Township Council, and incumbent Jennifer Tunnicliffe and challenger Robert Ivker have won the race for the two open seats on the West Orange Board of Education.
paramuspost.com
The Jefferson in Hackensack Welcomes First Move-Ins, Debuts Leasing Office
HACKENSACK, N.J. (Nov. 17, 2022) – Garden Communities has welcomed the first residents to The Jefferson in Uptown Hackensack. The on-site leasing and management office is now open and meeting prospects and residents in person seven days a week. The highly amenitized, luxury rental community has seen strong leasing...
National Weather Service issues Staten Island alert for Friday morning
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The National Weather Service issued a “Freeze Warning” for the early hours of Friday morning, for Staten Island and Hudson County, New Jersey. The warning was effective from midnight until 8 a.m., through the first half of the rush hour. According to the alert,...
Ambulance crashes, overturns on Garden State Parkway
HILLSIDE, N.J. -- An ambulance ended up on its side after crashing Friday morning in New Jersey.The accident happened at the Garden State Parkway North Union toll plaza in Hillside.Police say a patient with a pre-existing injury was taken to a local hospital by another ambulance.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
roi-nj.com
Pisces Seafood Restaurant in Toms River is under new ownership
Allenhurst-based Bielat Santore & Co. on Wednesday said Pisces Seafood Restaurant in Toms River was sold to local business owner and entrepreneur, Chris Garbooshian, for an undisclosed price. Garbooshian purchased Gregory’s Seafood in Manchester through Bielat Santore sales agent Robert Gillis in April. Gllis was also instrumental in procuring Pisces...
Renna Media
Rahway’s Fall Fishing Flea Market – Nov. 19
The Rahway Fall Fishing Flea Market will be held on Saturday, November 19th, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at St. Thomas Church Hall, 1400 St. Georges Ave., Rahway, NJ. A wide variety of salt and fresh water fishing tackle will be on display for anglers looking for great buys. New, used, antique, custom fishing and boating items will be available to all. Door prizes will be given away every half hour which include rods, reels, tackle and much more. Food and refreshments are sponsored by St. Thomas Holy Name Society. Admission price is $5 per adult, children 12 and under are free. For show or vendor information visit fishingfleamarkets.com or call 732-381-2165.
theobserver.com
Nutley man who once stabbed Newark police sergeant nabbed in North Bergen with illegal weapons & ammo by HCPO
A Nutley man with a troubled legal past finds himself behind bars yet again after he was pulled over in North Bergen Nov. 16 and law enforcement found he was in possession of illegal weapons and ammo, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Gang Task...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
BJ’s to open its newest club in New Jersey on Friday
BJ’s Wholesale Club will open its 24th New Jersey location in Wayne on Friday, the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based club said on Wednesday, bringing the retailer's store count to 234 nationwide. “We couldn’t be happier to open our doors and begin welcoming members into our brand-new club,” said Frank Griscavage, Wayne's...
Historic Bergen County Pizzeria Shutters
A popular Bergen County pizzeria is set to close after 25 years in business. Brooklyn's Pizzeria in Edgewater announced the closure on its website. The shop's flagship store opened in the early 1900s in Harlem, NY — its owner, Patsy Lancieri, among the first New Yorkers to use a coal-burning brick oven in the 1990s, the website reads.
