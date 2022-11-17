ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

9-year-old with autism credited with saving Kansas family from fire

By Regan Porter
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4blF8u_0jDfEned00

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — An Overland Park mom credits her 9-year-old, who has autism, with saving their family from a fire.

On Wednesday, the young hero got to meet a few of her heroes: the firefighters who made her feel safe that night.

“We had less than a 5% chance making it out unscathed, and we just feel really lucky,” mom Deidre Hof told FOX4.

But Hof and her family did make it out of the home alive — thanks to her 9-year-old, her super power and smoke detectors.

Chiefs’ Juan Thornhill to wear custom cleats for University of Virginia victims

Olivia Hof is a hero. She also has autism. Hof said her daughter is more sensitive to sounds and smells.

Hof said Olivia saved their family when an electric blanket caught fire in the middle of the night.

“If she wouldn’t have woken us up, none of us would have made it out,” Hof said.

Olivia went into her mom’s room just after 1 a.m., shutting her own bedroom door behind her.

“I smelled something funny in my room,” Olivia said. “So I grabbed one of my stuffies and went to my mom’s room.”

Moments later, a faint smoke alarm went off.

Olivia’s room was already engulfed in flames. Her bedroom and everything in it is now completely destroyed, including the items Hof has spent years collecting for her daughter: the right clothes that are tagless and toys that are the right textures.

Kansas county adds a paid holiday, removes another

Hof rushed the kids outside. Then she grabbed the fire extinguisher and called 911. In minutes, Overland Park firefighters arrived.

“I definitely feel like it could have gone a different way,” Hof said. “Just hug your loved ones and don’t take people for granted.”

“I’m thinking, maybe I actually am like going to become a hero, going to help anybody that might be hurt and like help anyone out,” Olivia said, “and it makes me feel like I’m pretty strong.”

The fire also has experts warning about the risks of electric blankets.

Firefighters bring thermal imaging cameras to almost every call. Through it, you can see how hot the wires are inside the electric blanket. They get up to 104 degrees.

“And that’s without anything on top of it,” fire investigator and inspector Trevor Miller said. “You don’t want to put anything on top of the blankets. Pets aren’t supposed to be on top of electric blankets.”

Click here for more Kansas stories | KSNT.com

Miller said you shouldn’t bundle electric blankets, put them in the dryer or plug them into extension cords. Miller also said it’s dangerous to tuck the wire under the mattress.

“You do not want to do that,” Miller said, “That’s pinching and insulating a wire, which could cause a fire.”

He reminded people that smoke alarms save lives. Hof said so does Olivia.

“I actually feel like I am a hero,” Olivia said.

The Hof family has been displaced. They don’t know when they will be able to go back home. While the family made it out safely, Olivia’s belongings and items are destroyed.

“It’s taken a little bit of our security,” Hof said.

If you’re interested in helping the family, you can donate here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

Facebook scammer targets Osage Co. information page

OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Osage City Police Department has received reports of a scammer claiming to sell items on Facebook. A post in the Osage County news and information Facebook group listed items that needed to be sold due to a move. Some of which included a fridge, couch and washing machines. When people […]
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Topeka boy asks for help after bike is stolen

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka family is looking for help after a bicycle was stolen off their property on Monday. KSNT spoke with Edward Whitlock about the theft of his 11-year-old son, Karsyn’s, bicycle. An unknown individual approached their home in central Topeka and took the bicycle before riding away on it around 4:30 a.m. […]
TOPEKA, KS
fox4kc.com

UPDATE: Missing KCMO woman located

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is searching for a missing 42-year-old woman who was last seen Friday night. Katrina Murillo is 5’1″, weighs 100 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen around 10 p.m. Friday...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Topeka businesses come together to help boy with special needs

TOPEKA (KSNT)- A group of local businesses teamed up to make one family’s dream for their son become a reality. Carter Brown and the first grade class at St. Marys Grade School celebrated the completion of a new accessible playground right in his own backyard. Carter, who lives in Topeka, was born with a brain […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Police remind drivers not to leave cars unattended

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Although the weather is getting colder, the Topeka Police Department is reminding Topekans to not leave their unattended cars running. Letting your car warm up while you get ready for work also leaves vehicles susceptible to having it stolen, TPD said. Police respond to many vehicle thefts that had been left running […]
TOPEKA, KS
KMBC.com

Kansas City man accused of shooting into apartment, killing mother of four

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Charges have been filed in the fatal shooting of a mother of four Wednesday night in Independence. Jackson County prosecutors charged Bobby G. Peoples III, 29, of Kansas City, on Friday with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, and two counts of armed criminal action.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

No foul play suspected after Topeka fire claims life

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department reported it does not suspect any foul play after a fire claimed the life of an occupant at 1814 S.W. Randolph in Topeka Thursday morning. Following an investigation, the fire department identified the victim as Kenneth L. Lindeen, 68, of Topeka. Public Safety Communications Specialist Rosie Nichols said […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

House fire on Woodward does $14K damage

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A house fire on Woodward Avenue did $14,670 in damage Thursday morning, according to the Topeka Fire Department. The fire department responded to the fire at 4:15 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find the two-story home on fire with smoke coming from the windows. All occupants of the home escaped safely.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Fundraiser benefits Ukrainian families in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka non-profit is helping raise money for families displaced due to the war in Ukraine. The Learning for Life Center is hosting a “Pass it On Holiday Sale” to support 20 Ukrainian families that are currently living as refugees in Topeka. The fundraiser will help them rebuild their lives in Kansas, […]
TOPEKA, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Police chase clocking 130 mph ends with crash in Overland Park

Two vehicles were heavily damaged after a high-speed police chase ended with a crash in Overland Park late Thursday. The driver did not stop, and the officer followed but said he was not in pursuit of the car. Officers followed the car south on I-35 to westbound and then northbound...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KSNT News

$1.7M pledged to investigate indicted KC detective

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – Leaders of a Kansas county have pledged to find funding to help the local prosecutor’s office search through decades of records connected to a former police detective who is accused of abusing Black women and girls. The Unified Government Commission voted Thursday to commit $1.7 million to digitize boxes of […]
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSNT News

Topeka man back in jail after fleeing from highway patrol

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man who was accused of intentionally setting a house on fire in 2021, and leaving a woman in critical condition in May of 2022 following a police chase is back in the crosshairs of the Topeka Police Department. Austen Taylor Burris was again being held in the Shawnee County Detention Center […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy