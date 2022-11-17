The Rahway Fall Fishing Flea Market will be held on Saturday, November 19th, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at St. Thomas Church Hall, 1400 St. Georges Ave., Rahway, NJ. A wide variety of salt and fresh water fishing tackle will be on display for anglers looking for great buys. New, used, antique, custom fishing and boating items will be available to all. Door prizes will be given away every half hour which include rods, reels, tackle and much more. Food and refreshments are sponsored by St. Thomas Holy Name Society. Admission price is $5 per adult, children 12 and under are free. For show or vendor information visit fishingfleamarkets.com or call 732-381-2165.

RAHWAY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO