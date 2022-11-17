Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ucnj.org
“ASK” about Services for Seniors in Union County
Seniors and their caregivers can come to any one of Union County’s ASK community events in December, to meet in person with professional staff for expert guidance on senior programs and resources. Help with filling out forms is also provided. Bilingual staff will be present at two of the...
Renna Media
Social Concerns “Giving Tree”
With Thanksgiving behind them. Social Concerns will then be collecting donations for a “giving tree” which will be set up in vestibule of the church starting November 20th. The tree is decorated with tags which lists needed items. Donors simple take as many tags as they wish and...
Renna Media
Westfield United Fund Launches United by Light Event
The Westfield United Fund is launching Westfield United by Light, an event to shine a light on mental health, and is asking the community to participate by lighting up their streets with candlelight luminaries on November 27. Residents can purchase luminary candle kits from WUF, with all proceeds going to support mental health programs at WUF agencies, including Caring Contact, Imagine, Jewish Family Service, Youth & Family Counseling, and YWCA Union County. For more information and to purchase a candle kit, visit westfieldunitedfund.org/unitedbylight.
ucnj.org
Student Volunteers Help Plant New Native Trees in Union County’s Oak Ridge Park
Union County’s Oak Ridge Park in Clark is home to six new American Dogwood trees, a native species valued as forage for songbirds and other wildlife. The trees were provided by the Union County Commissioner Board and were planted by County staff with help from the Rutgers University Collegiate 4-H Club. 4-H volunteer Greg Bikofsky of Cranford will also help with ongoing care of the trees. The Commissioner Board thanks all the 4-H volunteers and Bartell’s Farm and Garden Supply of Clark, which donated soil amendments for the project. To learn more about 4-H volunteer activities in Union County, contact 4-H Agent James Nichandowicz at 908-654-9854 (ext. 3) or jnichnadowicz@ucnj.org.
Renna Media
Winter Walk kickoff lighting celebration – Nov. 20
Please join the Millburn-Short Hills Chamber of Commerce, local businesses, and our community partners as we celebrate the kickoff lighting celebration of the 2022 Winter Walk in Taylor Park on November 20, 2022, from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. Each year, the Chamber of Commerce raises funds to help create...
njurbannews.com
Newark’s George Washington Carver Elementary School classrooms get renovations
Superintendent León and the Newark Board of Education are prioritizing renovations, repairs, and upgrades because they positively impact the school environment. The Office of Facilities works tirelessly, upgrading schools, including classrooms, CTE rooms, offices, gyms, and building grounds! George Washington Carver Elementary School is one of the newest recipients of renovations that enhance the learning environment and contribute to improved attendance, test scores, and more.
1,000 frozen turkeys handed out to struggling families in NJ
WEST ORANGE, N.J. -- There was help for the holidays in Essex County on Friday.There were long lines at an emergency food distribution site set up at the South Mountain Recreation Complex in West Orange.Volunteers handed out 1,000 frozen turkeys and nonperishable goods to help families struggling with food insecurity because of rising food and energy costs.
Nine students from Edison, Woodbridge named Class of 2023 Governors STEM Scholars
The Governor’s STEM Scholars has named seven Edison students and two Woodbridge students to its 2023 Scholars class. Emelin Almanzar, Reva Amritkar, Liv Chung, Sriya Ghankot, Supraj Gunda, Atharva Inamdar, Devam Mondal, Anas Owais, and Diya Shah are part of a 2023 Scholars class that consists of 128 scholars from 20 counties across the state.
Renna Media
Steppaz With Attitude the next big thing in Rahway
Steppaz With Attitude started in March of 2018, with only seven girls participating in the team. They are currently being led by their head Coach and Head Director, Coach Simone Smith. The team is composed of two groups: Steppaz With Attitude (High School/Middle School Level) and Steppettez With Attitude (Elementary Middle Level) The Team has grown from only having seven members on the team to over 50!
roi-nj.com
Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Group welcomes new gastroenterologist
Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Group in Montclair said it recently added Dr. Elizabeth John, gastroenterologist, to its practice. A fellowship trained gastroenterologist, John is passionate about her specialty. She is experienced in research and has been published in over 25 academic journals and presented at over 60 academic meetings. John...
wrnjradio.com
Overlook Medical Center receives national recognition for meritorious outcomes from the American College of Surgeons
SUMMIT, NJ (Union County) – The American College of Surgeons National Surgical Quality Improvement Program (ACS NSQIP®) has recognized Overlook Medical Center, part of Atlantic Health System, as one of 78 ACS NSQIP participating hospitals that have achieved meritorious outcomes for surgical patient care in 2021. As a...
roi-nj.com
RWJUH Rahway opens new outpatient cardiac clinic to help patients maintain heart health
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Rahway opened a new outpatient cardiac clinic to ensure continuity of care for cardiac patients after they leave the hospital. The clinic focuses on cardiac wellness and treating patients discharged from the hospital after suffering common cardiac conditions such as a heart attack, congestive heart failure, atrial fibrillation and arrhythmias.
thesunpapers.com
County farmers market season to conclude with holiday market days
The Burlington County Farmers Market is finishing another hugely successful season with two special holiday market days where residents can find fresh, locally grown produce, delicious seasonal foods and handmade crafts. This year’s holiday markets will be held on Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and again on...
Union County NJ Bans Guns
Union County, NJ bans guns.(@Nirian/iStock) Union County introduces a controversial amendment to its county code this week. Firearms will be banned on all public property owned and operated by Union County.
3 students with N.J. ties named Rhodes scholars
A Princeton University student and a West Point cadet from Morris County are among the 32 U.S. residents chosen for arguably the world’s most prestigious, post-graduate scholarship. Marie-Rose Sheinerman and Kai Youngren have been named Rhodes Scholars for 2023, the Rhodes Trust announced Saturday.
Renna Media
Rahway’s Fall Fishing Flea Market – Nov. 19
The Rahway Fall Fishing Flea Market will be held on Saturday, November 19th, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at St. Thomas Church Hall, 1400 St. Georges Ave., Rahway, NJ. A wide variety of salt and fresh water fishing tackle will be on display for anglers looking for great buys. New, used, antique, custom fishing and boating items will be available to all. Door prizes will be given away every half hour which include rods, reels, tackle and much more. Food and refreshments are sponsored by St. Thomas Holy Name Society. Admission price is $5 per adult, children 12 and under are free. For show or vendor information visit fishingfleamarkets.com or call 732-381-2165.
themontclairgirl.com
Local Bars in North Jersey for Celebrating Thanksgiving Eve
Something that nobody tells you as a kid is that Thanksgiving is a two-day holiday, much in the way that Christmas is. There’s Thanksgiving Day, which is a day to show gratitude through delicious eats and quality time with loved ones — but lurking in anticipation of the food-filled celebration, there’s Thanksgiving Eve (affectionately known as TGE), a night spent with people from your distant past at a local hometown bar.
The Most Dangerous Intersection in Morris County Is in Our Backyard
The most dangerous intersection in Morristown/Morris Township, based on fatal accident statistics.Morristown Minute. Rising rates of fatal accidents, a flurry of proposed construction updates, and a national register of historic places preventing development.
Wall Township HVAC company gives veteran free furnace after his heat went out
An Iraq War veteran and his family received a new furnace and air conditioning unit on Veteran’s Day, thanks to a donation from a local HVAC company in Wall Township.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
This New Jersey Park Is Hosting a Winter Walk with Thousands of Lights
A New Jersey park will host a Winter Walk that you do not want to miss. This Winter Walk will have thousands of lights on display as you roam through clutching hot chocolate with friends or a loved one. Starting from November 20 through January 15, Taylor Park in Millburn, New Jersey is hosting the annual walk.
Comments / 0