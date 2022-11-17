ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Governor John Bel Edwards signs formal letter of apology to families of unjustly killed Southern University students

By Paula Jones
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p3t9N_0jDfEAQQ00

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Governor John Bel Edwards signed a formal letter of apology to the families of two Southern University students who lost their lives in an unjust incident that occurred exactly 50 years ago.

According to a Wednesday, November 16 news release from the Governor’s office, the year was 1972 and it was a Thursday morning on November 16.

After weeks of demonstrations to protest the disparity of educational opportunities in the state, students at Southern University and A&M College gathered peacefully in Baton Rouge for yet another protest.

Leonard Brown, 20, and Denver Smith, also 20, were among the participants.

Sadly, after the crowd was inundated with tear gas, a law enforcement officer who was never identified or prosecuted fired shots into the scrambling mass of students.

Brown and Smith were killed in the incident.

Even after their deaths, justice was not served.

The Governor’s Office explains, ” In the aftermath, the Louisiana State Board of Education unjustly and unduly punished nine student leaders involved in that protest.”

In hopes of addressing the miscarriage of justice, Governor Edwards on Wednesday stated, “ Fifty years after the senseless tragedy of November 16, 1972, when officers wielding the power and authority of the state of Louisiana unjustly killed Leonard Brown and Denver Smith, it is time to try to make amends .”

His statement continued, “ In those dark times, Louisiana failed to uphold its highest ideals. And in the aftermath of that senseless tragedy, the harm to our State and to the Southern University community was exacerbated by the punishment of those students who endeavored to stand up against the unjust treatment of the Black citizens of our State. It is only right and just for the state of Louisiana, to make amends to those who were victims of injustices perpetrated by the State .”

Southern University commemorating 1972 campus shooting victims Wednesday

The Governor’s official letter to the families of the deceased victims can be viewed below.

Official-statement-Smith-Brown Download Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

Former first Gentleman of Louisiana passes at the age of 87

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards announces the passing of former First Gentleman Raymond Blanco at the age of 87. Raymond “Coach” Blanco was the husband of former Louisiana Governor, Kathleen Blanco. Coach was the first Gentleman of Louisiana and also worked as an administrator and football coach.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Head of OJJ resigns Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Amid growing troubles in his agency, the head of Louisiana’s Office of Juvenile Justice unexpectedly resigned Friday, Nov. 18. William “Bill” Sommers had headed the agency since 2020. His departure comes as the agency has dealt with multiple escapes from its juvenile...
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Office of Juvenile Justice director resigns with Louisiana youth prisons in turmoil

The person in charge of Louisiana’s juvenile jails has resigned, according to a statement Friday afternoon from Gov. John Bel Edwards. Bill Sommers’ departure comes while the state’s youth prisons have reached capacity. Incarcerated youth have been moved to a building on the Angola penitentiary campus for adults after frequent violent incidents at Office of […] The post Office of Juvenile Justice director resigns with Louisiana youth prisons in turmoil appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

Louisiana law allows Hispanic surname tradition to thrive again

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - About a decade ago, Cuban-born Fidel Casanova-Casasus met what would eventually be his wife, Honduran-born Sayra Hernandez-Rapalo, at a mutual friend’s party. The two quickly fell in love and sought out the typical American working-class lifestyle, with a home, stable jobs and children: 5-year-old Milan...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

The story behind why Louisiana voted against a ban on slavery

A voter makes his choices in at a New Orleans Garden District polling place on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022. (Greg LaRose/Louisiana Illuminator) Last week, Louisiana voters struck down an amendment to its constitution that would have prohibited slavery and involuntary servitude. The four other states where slavery was on...
LOUISIANA STATE
visitbatonrouge.com

Baton Rouge to make first appearance in the 2023 Rose Parade this January

Baton Rouge to make first appearance in the 2023 Rose Parade this January. Capital City rider and walker showcase advances in medical district. BATON ROUGE, La. – Baton Rouge will join forces with the Louisiana Office of Tourism and four Louisiana destinations to present a dynamic float in the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, CA on January 2, 2023. This will be the first time in history that Baton Rouge has participated in the parade.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Firefighters bring awareness to Louisiana’s ‘Move Over’ Law

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – To bring awareness to Louisiana’s “Move Over” law, local firefighters are promoting “Crash Responder Safety Week.” In fact, the U.S Fire Administration says last year, 65 emergency responders were struck and killed while assisting others on roadways and a number of others were injured.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Sentenced for FEMA Fraud and Ordered to Pay More than $22k in Restitution

Louisiana Woman Sentenced for FEMA Fraud and Ordered to Pay More than $22k in Restitution. Louisiana – On November 18, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Schshinetia Anderson, age 44, a resident of Slidell, Louisiana, was sentenced on November 17, 2022, for FEMA fraud. The defendant was sentenced by the Honorable Mary Ann Vial Lemmon to 5 years of probation and ordered to pay $22,104 in restitution to FEMA.
SLIDELL, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Department of Education Reports that Statewide School Performance Has Returned to Pre-Pandemic Level

Louisiana Department of Education Reports that Statewide School Performance Has Returned to Pre-Pandemic Level. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Education today published 2021-22 school achievement scores for the state’s public K-12 schools and systems on November 16, 2022. These findings point to students’ ongoing academic recovery notwithstanding enormous school disruptions caused by the virus and many disasters.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

How Long Can a Train Legally Stop in Louisiana?

If you've ever been held up by one of the trains in Bossier City, you know why we want to know how long they can just sit there! They can be downright infuriating. It's the one on Airline Drive just south of I-20 that always catches me and ONLY when I'm in a hurry. That's why it was no surprise to see this pop up on the City of Bossier satire page on Facebook today.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Police chase from White Castle, Ascension Parish ends in Baton Rouge

Louisiana State Police and area law enforcement pursued a truck through multiple parishes the afternoon of Nov. 18. A witness in Donaldsonville said the truck nearly caused a wreck at the intersection of W. 10th St. and Hwy. 1 South. Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office vehicles were seen joining the chase as the truck headed through the city toward the Sunshine Bridge. The truck was seen speeding down Hwy. 1 from the White Castle area of Iberville Parish.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
lsuagcenter.com

Damaging pest on the rise in Louisiana pines

(11/18/22) BATON ROUGE, La. — Stress for trees can be a lot like stress in humans — too much is never a good thing. Pines, the main tree species in Louisiana forests, are susceptible to several biotic and abiotic stresses, said Raj Singh, LSU AgCenter plant doctor. Singh...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Louisiana man convicted of raping police informant

BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana jury has convicted a career criminal of raping a police informant who had been sent into a drug house in a sting that went unmonitored and unprotected by law enforcement. Antonio D. Jones was found guilty Thursday of two counts of third-degree rape...
LOUISIANA STATE
WGNO

WGNO

36K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy