Travis County, TX

TCSO recovers thousands of dollars, arrests suspect after east Travis County aggravated robbery, SWAT incident

By Julianna Russ
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – In court records filed Monday, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office detailed events surrounding an early November aggravated robbery and SWAT response near eastern Travis County.

On Nov. 9, deputies responded to an aggravated robbery call at the Community First! Village in the 9100 block of Hog Eye Road.

TCSO said the victim was an amputee who recently received a $10,000 insurance check for getting her leg injured and amputated.

The victim told deputies she had the $10,000 in cash in $100 bills inside a blue pouch when she heard a knock at the door of her residence. When she answered the door, a person she knew from the community pushed his way inside the home and knocked the woman out of her wheelchair.

According to the report, the victim said the man, later identified as 49-year-old Carlos Hernandez, lifted his shirt and displayed a gun in his waistband before taking the $10,000 in the blue pouch and leaving.

The victim said she could not remember the man’s name, but she was able to tell TCSO where the man lived.

On Nov. 10, deputies reviewed surveillance footage and saw the suspect enter the victim’s house and later leave. A voice could be heard in the recording of the victim screaming, “He’s got a gun.”

“The video quality was sufficient for the community manager to positively identify the suspect that went into and left the victim’s residence during the incident as Carlos Hernandez…” court records said.

At approximately 7:38 p.m. Nov. 10, TCSO received a 911 call after a community member reported seeing Hernandez at the community. Deputies responded, but Hernandez left and entered another residence at the property.

After several hours, the TCSO SWAT team was deployed, and Hernandez exited the residence. He was taken into custody on an outstanding felony warrant out of Blanco County, according to court records.

“Deputies found approximately $3,500 in $100 bills in Hernandez’s pocket,” court records said.

Inside the residence, deputies found a zipper bag with cards and information belonging to Hernandez, as well as a handgun.

Hernandez was booked into the Travis County jail Friday for the Nov. 9 aggravated robbery. As of Wednesday, Hernandez remained in jail on bonds totaling $150,000.

Court records showed Hernandez was set to appear in court Nov. 29 for the aggravated robbery charge.

