ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Carson, CO

Fort Carson soldiers volunteer to prepare holiday meals

By Ashley Eberhardt
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=474kqY_0jDfCGVW00

(FORT CARSON, Colo.) — Fort Carson Culinary Specialist Soldier volunteers will partner with the Colorado Springs Salvation Army to cook approximately 2,500 holiday meals at the Fort Carson Culinary Academy kitchen in preparation for Thanksgiving.

Fort Carson said the holiday dinner preparations will begin Sunday night, and continue around the clock through Thanksgiving morning, when the finished feast will be returned to the Salvation Army for distribution.

This year, 20 Fort Carson Soldiers will cook approximately 250 turkeys, 10 cases of green beans and vegetables, eight cases of dressing/stuffing, and 220 pounds of mashed potatoes that were donated by local organizations to the Salvation Army.

On Thanksgiving Day, the meals will be served at the Salvation Army Community Center, located at 908 Yuma Street, Colorado Springs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KKTV

Over 8,000 turkeys delivered to families in need for Thanksgiving

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The thousands of turkeys you donated at King Soopers stores will be given to families in need today. Take A Turkey to Work Day is an event hosted by Care and Share. Over 8,000 families across Southern Colorado will receive turkeys. 11 News partners with Care and Share Food Bank for the annual event where the turkeys are collected.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Tree lighting, visit from Santa at Fort Carson

(FORT CARSON, Colo.) — Fort Carson will kick off the holiday season with several festive events including the annual tree-lighting ceremony and Roaming Santa events beginning in December. These events, which are hosted by the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, are open to all DoD ID cardholders and their families. The holiday […]
FORT CARSON, CO
KXRM

CSFD’s tips to safely fry your Thanksgiving turkey

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is reminding the public of safe turkey frying practices just in time for Thanksgiving. In a recorded fire demonstration, CSFD shows what can happen when you fail to follow safety guidelines while frying a turkey. This demonstration was conducted in a controlled environment with the supervision […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Spreading some holiday cheer to US troops

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Holidays spent away from loved ones can be a difficult time for many people — especially our troops in our backyard, and overseas. Even though there is a whole new generation of US troops who don’t deploy as often as they did years ago, Dr. Christopher McNulty, a veteran himself and an […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Donate canned goods, get a free coffee from Wild Goose

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Ting Internet is partnering with Care and Share Food Bank of Southern Colorado to host a ‘Give for Good’ food drive this holiday season. Members of the community can drop off canned goods on Saturdays to The Wild Goose Meeting House, located at 401 North Tejon Street, starting Nov. 19. Each Saturday, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

6th annual Operation Turkeys for Troops to provide meals

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center will provide Thanksgiving meals to over 1,500 local military servicemembers, veterans, and military families on Thursday, Nov. 17. “We do this every year and we’re very thankful to Fort Carson and the community there,” said Sgt. First Class David Hong. “We’re very thankful for the turkeys because we get a chance to bless […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Tri Lakes Cares receives 100 turkeys to feed families

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — With some families facing empty cupboards this holiday season, one local company is trying to help make the holidays a little easier for those in need, by donating 100 turkeys to Tri Lakes Cares. “It is extremely important for businesses to donate to smaller non-profits like ours. We get to serve […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Cold, snowy weather in Colorado Springs increases demand for shelters but space remains available

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Of the city's two largest temporary overnight shelters for people experiencing homelessness, one is near capacity but the other still has plenty of space. KRDO The Salvation Army's R.J. Montgomery Shelter previously had a capacity of around 200, mostly for single men but also including single women, veterans and a The post Cold, snowy weather in Colorado Springs increases demand for shelters but space remains available appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Take a Turkey to Work Day

(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Care and Share is hosting the Take a Turkey to Work Day event today Friday, Nov. 18 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. this evening. Participating King Soopers in Colorado Springs and Pueblo will have drop-offs for people to donate a frozen turkey to Care and Share. Some workplaces are hosting events […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Local charity fundraiser at Jose Muldoon’s

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Thursday, Nov. 17, Homeward Pikes Peak is having a fundraising event at Jose Muldoon’s downtown. Homeward Pikes Peak is a non-profit whose mission is to empower “individuals and families to access stable housing, increase mental health, recovery, and economic stability,” according to the website. Through various services, Homeward Pikes Peak is […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Fundraiser started to help 3 kids who lost their parents in Teller County tragedy

FLORISSANT, Colo. (KKTV) - Three Colorado children lost both of their parents in one night to a tragedy that remains under investigation by law enforcement. The children, ages 7, 5 and an infant at just six weeks old, will now be in the care of their maternal grandparents. A GoFundMe started by Brittany Kible and Megan Osborn aims to support the grandparents as they also deal with the sudden loss of their daughter, Adrianna Mills. Click here to give.
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Annual Tree Lighting Celebration rescheduled

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The City of Colorado Springs will hold its annual Tree Lighting Celebration on Tuesday, Nov. 22 in Acacia Park. The date was changed from Friday, Nov. 18 due to frigid temperatures forecasted for Friday evening. The festivities will include a visit from Santa and a short ceremony, according to the City.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Homeward Pikes Peak helping those in need find a home

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The annual Give campaign is currently underway, and FOX21 is highlighting local organizations that need your help. One of these organizations is Homeward Pikes Peak (HPP). For 20 years, HPP has provided housing, integrated mental health, and substance abuse counseling for those who are low-income or exiting homelessness. This year HPP is […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

This Colorado Springs Cemetery is Famous for Creepy Occurrences

Going for a stroll through any cemetery can be spooky enough, but Evergreen Cemetery in Colorado Springs is especially eerie - even for most individuals who work there. That's because the historic burial grounds in El Paso County are believed to be haunted. Evergreen Cemetery has even been featured on an episode of Biography Channel's "My Ghost Story," during which several people described out-of-the-ordinary experiences that took place at the creepy Colorado location.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Community and Veterans Job Fair in Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Pikes Peak Workforce Center (PPWFC) will host a job fair and hiring event on Thursday, Nov. 17 for the general public and veterans, as well as transitioning military. PPWFC said the job fair provides an opportunity for civilian and military job seekers to meet with numerous employers in one place. It […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Adopt-A-Family holiday program seeks military families

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Soldiers’ Angels, a national non-profit organization that provides aid, comfort, and resources to the military and their families, is seeking military and veteran families in the Colorado Springs area who could use some extra support this holiday season. Soldiers’ Angels is encouraging interested families to sign up for the Adopt-A-Family holiday program, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
94.3 The X

This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado

Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

KXRM

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy