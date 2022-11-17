Fort Carson soldiers volunteer to prepare holiday meals

(FORT CARSON, Colo.) — Fort Carson Culinary Specialist Soldier volunteers will partner with the Colorado Springs Salvation Army to cook approximately 2,500 holiday meals at the Fort Carson Culinary Academy kitchen in preparation for Thanksgiving.

Fort Carson said the holiday dinner preparations will begin Sunday night, and continue around the clock through Thanksgiving morning, when the finished feast will be returned to the Salvation Army for distribution.

This year, 20 Fort Carson Soldiers will cook approximately 250 turkeys, 10 cases of green beans and vegetables, eight cases of dressing/stuffing, and 220 pounds of mashed potatoes that were donated by local organizations to the Salvation Army.

On Thanksgiving Day, the meals will be served at the Salvation Army Community Center, located at 908 Yuma Street, Colorado Springs.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.