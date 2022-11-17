John Leguizamo has said that he based his character in The Menu on “horrible human” Steven Seagal.The Moulin Rouge! star appears as a washed-up actor trying to become a food TV presenter opposite Ralph Fiennes and Anya Taylor-Joy in the dark satire about a high-class restaurant.You can read The Independent’s four-star review of The Menu here.In a new interview, Leguizamo revealed the unexpected inspiration behind his role.“I’ve met lots of these stars like that, maybe before they were washed-up,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “I mean, now they’re washed-up.“I kind of based mine on Steven Seagal. I had a bad...

28 MINUTES AGO