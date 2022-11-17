Read full article on original website
AEW Full Gear (11/19/2022) Results: Jon Moxley Defends AEW Title Against MJF, Chris Jericho, Saraya
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 11/19/2022 edition of AEW Full Gear live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on B/R Live & FITE TV (Internationally). We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE.
Jade Cargill: If Tony Khan Lets Me Have A Match Where I Can Whoop Bow Wow's Ass, I Will
Jade Cargill would be willing to beat up Bow Wow if Tony Khan booked the match. AEW star Swerve Strickland previously stated that he wanted to see Bow Wow come to AEW, and the rapper seemingly expressed his interest by asking where he had to sign. Bow Wow went on to say that he wanted to take Cargill to dinner following his victory in his potential debut, and the two stars have been trading words on Twitter ever since. In a previous interview, Cargill stated that a bout between her and Bow Wow would be another five-minute match, and she thinks fans are tired of those.
Men's WarGames Match Official For WWE Survivor Series
On the November 18 episode of WWE SmackDown the men's WarGames match for WWE Survivor Series was made official as The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, & Solo Sikoa) will take on Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, and Kevin Owens in the five-on-five two-ring cage match. McIntyre...
Tony Khan: I Have Nothing But Positive Things To Say About CM Punk's On-Screen Contributions In AEW
Tony Khan issues another no comment on CM Punk's current status in All Elite Wrestling. Since he was reportedly involved in a fight backstage with The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) at All Out in September, CM Punk has not been seen or mentioned on AEW programming. Although Punk was reportedly collectively voted out of AEW, Fightful Select has reported in recent weeks that the former AEW World Champion might still have the 'wrestling bug'.
Tony Khan on CM Punk, The Elite, Saraya, More | AEW Full Gear Pre-Show Media Briefing
A rundown of the Tony Khan media call ahead of AEW Full Gear. - Tony Khan tells @JonAlba he won't comment on the investigation related to the Elite. He thinks Elite and Death Triangle are the two best trios in AEW history. - Tony Khan reiterates that AEW Full Gear...
Viewership Info For Young Rock And NJPW, RJ City Says 'Hey' From Red Carpet, More | Fight Size
Here's your Fight Size update for Saturday, November 19, 2022. - According to SpoilerTV, Young Rock scored 1.346 million viewers on 11/18, up from last week's 1.331 million viewers. The 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demo was up from 0.2. - Per Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, NJPW On AXS on...
The Acclaimed SHOOT HARD, AEW Full Gear, WarGames | Grapsody 11/19/22
Grapsody sees Will Washington (@WilliamRBR), Philip Lindsey (@PhilDL616), and Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg) talk wrestling news for November 19!
Watch: AEW Full Gear Post Event Media Scrum | 11/19/22
Watch the AEW Full Gear media scrum. Get exclusive pro wrestling content on Fightful Select, our premium news service! Click here to learn more.
MJF Wins AEW World Title With Help From William Regal At AEW Full Gear 2022
MJF became the new AEW World Champion at AEW Full Gear, defeating Jon Moxley in the main event. The finish saw Moxley force MJF to tap out with the bulldog choke, but the referee was down and didn't see the tap. As William Regal told Moxley to get the ref, he slipped MJF the brass knuckles. MJF laid out Moxley with the brass knuckles and pinned him for the victory.
AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals Moved To AEW Dynamite On 11/23
Tony Khan has revealed when the ongoing AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament will conclude. Ethan Page is currently awaiting his challenger in the finals of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament. On Friday, November 18, 2022, Ricky Starks will face Lance Archer and Tony Khan has now confirmed, on a media call prior to Full Gear, that the winner of that match will face Brian Cage during the Zero Hour of AEW Full Gear 2022.
Bianca Belair Talks Upcoming Reality Show With Montez Ford, Says She's Excited & Nervous
Bianca Belair is excited and nervous to peel back the curtain on her life. WWE is always looking to expand their content library outside of their weekly in-ring programming, and it seems that Bianca Belair and Montez Ford are the subjects of the company's next reality show experiment. A reality show starring the two was first announced back on WWE's Investor Call on November 2, 2022.
Jake Something Talks About His Experience Working AEW Dark Tapings
Jake Something talks about his experience working in AEW. The end of Jake Something's run in IMPACT Wrestling has allowed him to explore new horizons and in May and June 2022, Jake something found himself working AEW Dark tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. Jake competed in three matches, all losing efforts to the likes of Matt Sydal, Jay Lethal, and Danhausen.
AEW Dynamite Viewership, Demo Rating Drops On 11/16/22
Viewership numbers for the November 16 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Showbuzz Daily, AEW Dynamite drew 818,000 viewers. This number is down from last week's episode which drew 930,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.28 in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is down from the 0.32...
WWE SmackDown Rises In Preliminary Viewership, Key Demo Rating Holds Steady On 11/18/22
The preliminary numbers are in for the November 18 episode of WWE SmackDown. SpoilerTV reported back on Saturday, November 19 that WWE SmackDown averaged 2.127 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. Hour one reportedly drew 2.146 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. Hour two drew 2.107 million viewers. These numbers were up from the numbers from last week as SmackDown drew 2.115 million viewers in preliminary viewership.
Tomohiro Ishii To Challenge For ROH World Title On 11/23 AEW Dynamite, More Matches Announced
Chris Jericho will have a quick turnaround. Chris Jericho will defend his ROH World Title against Tomohiro Ishii on the November 23 episode of AEW Dynamite. Jericho successfully retained his ROH World Championship at AEW Full Gear, defeating Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Sammy Guevara in a four-way bout. In a backstage segment, Orange Cassidy confronted Jericho and said that his friend, Tomohiro Ishii wanted a crack at the title.
CM Punk Jokes 'I'm Bad News, You Don't Want Me In The Locker Room' During CFFC Event
CM Punk is making light of the situation. While doing commentary for Cage Fury Fighting Championships on November 18, it was joked that Cage Fury would do "Fury Pro Wrestling" next year and that they were looking for a big signing in reference to CM Punk, who was on commentary.
MJF: The Mount Rushmore Of Wrestlers From Long Island Is Just Me Four Times, Mick Foley Is A Hack
MJF thinks he is the best wrestler from Long Island. There are plenty of locations around the world that are considered hotbeds for wrestling talent, and Long Island could surprisingly be considered one of them. Current day performers like Matt Cardona and Max Caster are from the city, while past performers like Mick Foley are also from the 'Strong Island'.
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 9 Results (11/12): Princess Aussie Faces Tormenta
WOW Women of Wrestling premiered season four, episode nine of its show on November 12. The show aired throughout the weekend in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 9 Results (11/12) - Americana def. The Disciplinarian...
Sean Ross Sapp's AEW Full Gear 2022 Review & Full Show Results
Sean Ross Sapp and Julie Cutler (@TheJulesCutler on IG) review AEW Full Gear 2022, and give you LIVE notes from the scrum. - Saraya's in ring return against Dr. Britt Baker DMD. - Will it be Jamie Hayter's night?. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with...
MJF On AEW Extension Rumors: I Know The Truth, I Most Certainly Haven’t Signed An Extension
MJF is shutting down a popular rumor. When MJF returned to AEW after a four month absence at the All Out pay-per-view, fans were skeptical on if his entire absence from the company was real or scripted. In the weeks after his return, MJF revealed that he was paid an absurd amount of money to return to the company, but most importantly, he didn't have to sign an extension.
