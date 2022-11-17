ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

BWH
3d ago

So over 3 million “undocumented “ Illegals entering Texas is not an invasion? But a few of them going to New York or Chicago is? This fellow needs to buy a brain.

Lauretta Adams
3d ago

they came across our boarder waving their countries flag. we have been invaded. it's not "what's the definition og Is."

The Detangler
3d ago

Reported Executive Order signed or to be signed I thought. You know like the Dictator in the White House does.

Larry Lease

Not many Texas Republicans Embraced Trump's 2024 Announcement

Not many Texas Republicans have publicly endorsed Trump's 2024 campaign.Jon Tyson/Unsplash. Former President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he's seeking the White House again in 2024 and most key Texas Republicans have stayed quiet on their social media channels, and not endorsed the former president as he faces heat for the party's underwhelming midterm performance.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Governor Abbott directs TEA to prohibit COVID-19 vaccine requirements

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement on Thursday that he will prohibit the Texas Education Agency from requiring students to take a COVID-19 vaccine.On Nov. 17, 2022, Abbott instructed the TEA and school superintendents across Texas that they cannot mandate any COVID-19 shot as a school entry requirement. The order goes against recent CDC guidelines that recommend, but do not require, the vaccine to be added immunization schedules for both adults and schoolchildren.It also comes as a "viral trifecta" of COVID-19, flu, and RSV spreads across the state, hitting children especially hard. The wave of upper respiratory infections...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

What some North Texans are saying about Trump's decision to run for president again

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — In what may be a surprise to no one, former President Donald Trump kicked off the 2024 Presidential race from his Mar-a-Lago estate one week after the 2022 election:"I am tonight announcing my candidacy for President of the United States. America's comeback starts right now."His speech came after he filed papers with the Federal Election Commission that he's an official candidate.Gina O'Briant hosted a watch party at her Dallas home and she and other Trump supporters say they don't hesitate at all to back him again. O'Briant said, "I think he's the best President we've ever had, and...
TEXAS STATE
Mae A.

Governor Greg Abbott Rules Out Exceptions for Rape or Incest in Anti-Abortion Law

Pro-abortion activists protesting Texas' strict abortion laws.Photo by Gayatri Malhotra/Unsplash. Texas Governor Greg Abbott dashed hopes that he might revisit the state’s near-total ban against abortions to allow the procedure in cases of rape and incest, despite overwhelming support for the exceptions, according to an interview with the State of Texas news show which aired Sunday.
TEXAS STATE
proclaimerscv.com

As ”HHSC and Governor- Greg Abbott Announce $1.4 Billion In Pandemic Food Benefits for Texas Families.” Are You Also Eligible?

For Texas families with kids who suddenly lost access to federally funded summer meal programs as a result of COVID-19, Governor- Greg Abbott recently announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) had got permission from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the fifth round of Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) food benefits.
TEXAS STATE
WSB Radio

Difficulties again put Houston at center of Texas elections

HOUSTON — (AP) — A Democrat who is the top official in Texas' largest county on Thursday acknowledged problems around Houston on Election Day that included paper ballot shortages and delayed openings of polling locations, but waved off an unfolding investigation by state police as political. Malfunctioning machines...
HOUSTON, TX
tpr.org

A bill to abolish the 'pink tax' in Texas is filed for a fourth time

State Rep. Donna Howard (D-Austin) has been introducing a bipartisan bill to lift taxes on menstrual products for three legislative sessions now, and every time it has failed to make it onto the House or Senate floor. This year, she’s giving herself a head start. Howard filed a bill...
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Texas Guard to send tank-like military vehicles to the border

(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Three days after Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted a legally dubious invocation of the “invasion clause” of the U.S. and Texas constitutions over the high number of migrant encounters at the Texas-Mexico border, his border mission is set to include armored personnel carriers designed to carry troops into battle alongside tanks, according to a planning document obtained by Army Times and The Texas Tribune.
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Texas governor calls for investigation into Houston-area elections

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Monday called for an investigation into “widespread problems” in Houston-area elections during the midterms. “The allegations of election improprieties in our state’s largest county may result from anything ranging from malfeasance to blatant criminal conduct. Voters in Harris County deserve to know what happened. Integrity in the election process is essential. To achieve that standard, a thorough investigation is warranted,” Abbott said in a statement.
TEXAS STATE

