fox56news.com
Chris Johnson’s forecast: Winter-like feel settles in for the weekend
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – After a wintry start to the day with scattered flurries and snow showers, drier skies took over with plenty of sunshine and cold highs around 40 degrees. Tonight, clouds build back into the region as winds die down just a bit. If you’re heading...
fox56news.com
Kentucky to see a few flakes fly Friday, frigid temperatures for the weekend
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – It was another cold day under cloudy skies and highs only in the 30s. We’ll see some briefly clearing skies Thursday evening before clouds roll back in after midnight and into Friday morning. Those clouds are in advance of another cold front that sweeps across the state.
fox56news.com
Kentucky weather tomorrow: Some snowflakes Wednesday, winterlike feel settles in
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — After an ugly weather day across the area, we’ll see another weak disturbance slide through the region Wednesday while bringing more chances for some flakes to fly. Tuesday night, areas of drizzle linger at times with cold temperatures in the low to mid-30s....
kyweathercenter.com
It’s About To Get Even Colder
Good Thursday, folks. It’s another true blue wintertime day in the Commonwealth as this January pattern rolls on. I have another band of light snow to track before even colder air surges in for the weekend. Thanksgiving week looks to feature changes that include a big storm system. Let’s...
wdrb.com
Wintry Mix & Cold Rain on Tuesday
Temperatures today warm up further than we have seen recently across our area, helped out by more sunshine today. Heading into the evening and into the overnight hours, more cloud cover will start to make its way into our area before low pressure moves in by tomorrow morning. Why is...
wvlt.tv
From hornet’s nests to woolly worms, Tennessee lore tries to predict winter weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People are always trying to predict how rough winter will be. From the size of a hornet’s nest to the color of a woolly worm, some Tennessee lore always suggests learning from the land. The weather women of the Cumberlands have lived in Crab Orchard...
5 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
cbs4indy.com
More snow is on the way for Indiana this week
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with temperatures in the 20s! We have a cold week ahead with snow chances mixed in throughout the week. For the rest of your Monday, temperatures will climb into the lower 40s with mostly sunny skies. This will be the warmest day of the week. Clouds will increase as we head into the evening and overnight ahead of our next snow showers. Temperatures overnight will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana
South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
fox56news.com
37th annual Toy Safety report
Just in time for the holiday shopping season, the Colorado Public Interest Research Group is releasing its report on the most dangerous recalled toys of the year. The scariest part, these toys may still be available on store shelves. 37th annual Toy Safety report. Just in time for the holiday...
Rain and Snow Moving into West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio
(WOWK) — Cold northerly winds gave us a cold weekend in the Mountain State, and colder temperatures will be sticking around for next week. Storm Tacker 13 Meteorologists say the colder weather and below freezing low temperatures means we could see some more snow flurries with the next system. Our predictor shows the next system […]
Beautiful Albino Deer Spotted in Southern Indiana [PHOTO]
It's not uncommon to see deer out and about this time of year in Indiana. With fall coming quickly coming to an end and the cold winter months approaching, they begin the search for food, a mate, and most importantly, try to avoid being shot by hunters. What is uncommon is the sight of an albino deer, not because they're less active this time of year, but because they're a genetic rarity, which is why when one is seen, we're quick to grab our phones and get a picture like Spencer County resident, John Howell did recently.
hazard-herald.com
Most commonly seen birds in Kentucky
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Kentucky from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KFVS12
Snow plows in Kentucky on stand by when needed
Alleged Caruthersville shooter appears before judge. On Monday, we caught up with the Illinois Department of Transportation to see how they are prepping for the winter weather. Search for missing hunter underway in Carter County, MO. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Search for missing hunter underway in Carter County, MO.
935wain.com
Gov. Beshear Provides Team Kentucky Update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Nov. 17, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on Kentucky National Guard members returning home; economic development progress; executive orders regarding medical cannabis; disaster recovery and rebuilding efforts in Eastern Kentucky; wildfires; public health; and shopping local this Christmas season. He also named both the Bourbon County High School Marching Band and journalist Deborah Yetter this week’s Team Kentucky All-Stars.
thelevisalazer.com
Kentucky Power helps families in need with bills this winter through energy assistance programs
Kentucky Power helps families in need with bills this winter through energy assistance programs. ASHLAND, Ky., November 17, 2022 – Kentucky Power-funded home energy assistance programs provide financial aid to families in need of help with wintertime electric bills. Applications for HEART, Home Energy Assistance in Reduced Temperatures (HEART), are now being accepted by Community Action groups, which administer these programs through their regional agencies. Applications for THAW, Temporary Heating Assistance in Winter, will be accepted starting January 9.
Wave 3
Kentucky to cut unemployment benefits next year
Scott County, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky is among the states with the longest possible unemployment benefits, at 26 weeks. However, come January, 1, those unemployment benefits will change for the first time in 84 years. The change comes with the passing of House Bill 4. Kentucky Representative Phillip Pratt calls...
westkentuckystar.com
State agencies warn against dumping deer carcasses
With deer firearm season in progress across the region, the usual warnings about watching for deer on highways apply, but so do cautions to the hunters themselves about dumping deer carcasses illegally. After a hunter kills a deer and processes it for the meat, they must get rid of what...
smokeybarn.com
Snow Tomorrow? Say It Aint So… Computer Model Says Yes
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – After a rainy day today thanks to former Hurricane Nicole, a strong cold front will move through Middle Tennessee tonight bringing another round of rain after midnight through Saturday morning, according to the US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee. Temperatures appear they...
