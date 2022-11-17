Read full article on original website
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville Profiles in Business: California Recovery Center
Licensed alcohol and drug treatment provider in Roseville. California Recovery Center (CRC) is a licensed alcohol and drug treatment provider conveniently located in Downtown Roseville and serving the Sacramento region and Northern California. They base their philosophy on the belief that all are unique individuals who hold the ability to lead successful, fulfilling lives.
rosevilletoday.com
Strike Averted: Northern California Kaiser Permanente Nurses reach tentative agreement
Roseville, Calif.- More than 21,000 registered nurses and nurse practitioners at 21 Kaiser Permanente facilities in Northern California, have reached a tentative agreement with management today, averting a two-day strike that was set to begin on Monday, Nov. 21, which would have made this the biggest private-sector nurses strike in U.S. history, announced California Nurses Association/National Nurses United (CNA/NNU) today.
People are leaving California, but is the state’s population actually shrinking?
Californians are known for grumbling about traffic, housing costs, and overall quality of life. But in recent years, celebrities, businesses, and regular people have gone from complaining about the state to leaving it entirely. So is California’s population shrinking? It’s complicated. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the Golden State has a population of 39.5 […]
spectrumnews1.com
Renovated hotels provide safe haven for people dealing with homelessness
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dealing with the issues of housing affordability and homelessness has been the focus of Gov. Gavin Newsom since he took office. While the population of homeless individuals has grown over the last few years, California has rolled out successful programs to get people off the street.
Sacramento County activates motel respite centers for the unhoused
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance will be starting its Weather Respite Motel Sheltering program on Friday and continuing through the next week when overnight temperatures are expected to be low. “Respite motel sheltering will follow the same process DHA (Department of Human Assistance) and referral partners used during previous […]
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville’s GVM Law celebrates 50 years of serving Northern California
Trusted advisors in strategic estate planning, generational change and business transactions. Roseville, Calif. – GVM Law, the premier law firm in Northern California specializing in strategic estate planning, business and tax services to individuals, families and privately held companies, this year marks 50 years of service to the community. GVM Law was founded in 1972 in the City of Napa, around the same time that some of today’s leading family businesses, wineries and farmers were just getting established. Since then, the firm has shepherded clients through decades of generational change. Today, GVM Law’s services come at a particularly interesting time of succession in many of the region’s family estates.
rosevilletoday.com
Sacramento International Airport top ranking no surprise to Roseville residents
Leader of the pack according to WSJ 2022 Airport rankings. Sacramento, Calif. – For frequent travelers, the latest 2022 Airport Rankings from the WSJ that place SMF (Sacramento International Airport) at the top of the pack among midsize airports will come as no surprise. The report confirmed the abundance of anecdotal evidence accumulated over the years.
KCRA.com
Sacramento County buys property for third Safe Stay Community for people experiencing homelessness
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County has purchased the site at 4837 Watt Ave. to be converted into the county's third Safe Stay Community for people experiencing homelessness, the county announced. "It'll be, by far, our largest, not only Safe Stay Community, but homeless sheltering facility we've ever done,"...
Nurse practitioner requirements are changing, allowing them to practice without physician supervision
The new rules will improve access to health care in many communities where it is lacking, supporters say. Some physicians are concerned the rules will expand the scope of services nurse practitioners provide.
Where are the precious spikes of the Transcontinental Railroad
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — On May 10, 1869 the Atlantic Ocean and the Pacific Ocean were connected by rail with the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad marking a moment of unity just a few years after the conclusion of the Civil War. After around six years of construction, the iconic meeting of the Central Pacific Railroad […]
Elk Grove healthcare facility bringing 120 jobs to arrive fall 2024
ELK GROVE -- A new health care facility is being built in Elk Grove to help patients recovering from medical issues.The center, which will be located along Lotts and White Lock Parkway, will have 60 beds and offer transitional care for patients who need rehabilitation from surgeries, strokes, and other illnesses.Allen Warren with New Faze Development said, "We believe we're doing something historic here. This project, from all the research that we can come up with, is the first of its kind in the city of Elk Grove."The health care location will bring 120 jobs to the area, including high-tech and high-paying jobs. The facility is expected to open in the fall of 2024.
When is the ‘right time’ for first-time homebuyers in the Sacramento region?
Younger millennials, aged 23 to 31, made up a substantial 18% of homebuyers this year, according to a study by the National Association of Realtors, and are the highest educated age group. So why does buying a house at 27 years old seem so difficult for me?. If I’d known...
California's oldest walnut tree is a massive Modesto landmark | Bartell's Backroads
MODESTO, Calif. — Farmers are notorious for giving directions involving local landmarks. For example: “It’s at the end of the road near the bent fence post,” or “head yonder towards the old Johnson homestead.”. Farmer Paul Wenger gives the same kind of landmark-based directions... except...
2 dead after being hit by a train in Northern California
Two people died after being hit by a train early Saturday in the Northern California city of Elk Grove, authorities said.
montereycountyweekly.com
A leader in homeless solutions, Monterey County gets swept up in a Newsom crackdown.
Like blameless students who find themselves punished with the rest of the class, Monterey County found itself caught up in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s ire because he believes the state’s counties and cities aren’t doing enough to combat homelessness. Newsom announced Nov. 3 that he was rejecting every region’s homeless action plan and withholding all Homeless Housing Assistance and Prevention funding, totaling $1 billion, until their goals were significantly beefed up. He complained current action plans would only result in a 2-percent statewide reduction in homelessness by 2024.
Folsom woman wins thousands from losing Scratchers ticket
FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman from Folsom won thousands from a non-winning Scratchers ticket, the California Lottery said on Friday. She and a man from Camarillo in Ventura County both won $25,000 from the 2nd Chance drawing. According to the California Lottery, other recent winners include people from West Sacramento, Stockton, Elk Grove and […]
rosevilletoday.com
Quick Quack Car Wash (Sierra College)
Offshore winds coming to California: Where fire risk will be critical
Dry, blustery weather across California on Friday and Saturday is expected to raise the risk for wildfires in some parts of the state.
KCRA.com
One dead in Rio Linda house fire, Metro Fire says
RIO LINDA, Calif. — One person is dead following a house fire in Rio Linda overnight, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. Crews arrived to a heavy fire inside the home with the residents still inside, authorities said. The two residents of the home were sleeping at the...
West Sacramento renaming Tower Bridge Gateway after former mayor Christopher Cabaldon
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — West Sacramento city leaders approved a resolution at a council meeting Wednesday night to officially rename Tower Bridge Gateway after the city's first and former mayor. During the meeting the city council unanimously voted to name the road that connects the entrance to the Tower...
