Roseville, CA

Roseville Profiles in Business: California Recovery Center

Licensed alcohol and drug treatment provider in Roseville. California Recovery Center (CRC) is a licensed alcohol and drug treatment provider conveniently located in Downtown Roseville and serving the Sacramento region and Northern California. They base their philosophy on the belief that all are unique individuals who hold the ability to lead successful, fulfilling lives.
rosevilletoday.com

Strike Averted: Northern California Kaiser Permanente Nurses reach tentative agreement

Roseville, Calif.- More than 21,000 registered nurses and nurse practitioners at 21 Kaiser Permanente facilities in Northern California, have reached a tentative agreement with management today, averting a two-day strike that was set to begin on Monday, Nov. 21, which would have made this the biggest private-sector nurses strike in U.S. history, announced California Nurses Association/National Nurses United (CNA/NNU) today.
KTLA

People are leaving California, but is the state’s population actually shrinking?

Californians are known for grumbling about traffic, housing costs, and overall quality of life. But in recent years, celebrities, businesses, and regular people have gone from complaining about the state to leaving it entirely. So is California’s population shrinking? It’s complicated. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the Golden State has a population of 39.5 […]
FOX40

Sacramento County activates motel respite centers for the unhoused

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance will be starting its Weather Respite Motel Sheltering program on Friday and continuing through the next week when overnight temperatures are expected to be low. “Respite motel sheltering will follow the same process DHA (Department of Human Assistance) and referral partners used during previous […]
rosevilletoday.com

Roseville’s GVM Law celebrates 50 years of serving Northern California

Trusted advisors in strategic estate planning, generational change and business transactions. Roseville, Calif. – GVM Law, the premier law firm in Northern California specializing in strategic estate planning, business and tax services to individuals, families and privately held companies, this year marks 50 years of service to the community. GVM Law was founded in 1972 in the City of Napa, around the same time that some of today’s leading family businesses, wineries and farmers were just getting established. Since then, the firm has shepherded clients through decades of generational change. Today, GVM Law’s services come at a particularly interesting time of succession in many of the region’s family estates.
rosevilletoday.com

Sacramento International Airport top ranking no surprise to Roseville residents

Leader of the pack according to WSJ 2022 Airport rankings. Sacramento, Calif. – For frequent travelers, the latest 2022 Airport Rankings from the WSJ that place SMF (Sacramento International Airport) at the top of the pack among midsize airports will come as no surprise. The report confirmed the abundance of anecdotal evidence accumulated over the years.
FOX40

Where are the precious spikes of the Transcontinental Railroad

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — On May 10, 1869 the Atlantic Ocean and the Pacific Ocean were connected by rail with the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad marking a moment of unity just a few years after the conclusion of the Civil War. After around six years of construction, the iconic meeting of the Central Pacific Railroad […]
CBS Sacramento

Elk Grove healthcare facility bringing 120 jobs to arrive fall 2024

ELK GROVE -- A new health care facility is being built in Elk Grove to help patients recovering from medical issues.The center, which will be located along Lotts and White Lock Parkway, will have 60 beds and offer transitional care for patients who need rehabilitation from surgeries, strokes, and other illnesses.Allen Warren with New Faze Development said, "We believe we're doing something historic here. This project, from all the research that we can come up with, is the first of its kind in the city of Elk Grove."The health care location will bring 120 jobs to the area, including high-tech and high-paying jobs. The facility is expected to open in the fall of 2024. 
montereycountyweekly.com

A leader in homeless solutions, Monterey County gets swept up in a Newsom crackdown.

Like blameless students who find themselves punished with the rest of the class, Monterey County found itself caught up in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s ire because he believes the state’s counties and cities aren’t doing enough to combat homelessness. Newsom announced Nov. 3 that he was rejecting every region’s homeless action plan and withholding all Homeless Housing Assistance and Prevention funding, totaling $1 billion, until their goals were significantly beefed up. He complained current action plans would only result in a 2-percent statewide reduction in homelessness by 2024.
FOX40

Folsom woman wins thousands from losing Scratchers ticket

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman from Folsom won thousands from a non-winning Scratchers ticket, the California Lottery said on Friday.  She and a man from Camarillo in Ventura County both won $25,000 from the 2nd Chance drawing.  According to the California Lottery, other recent winners include people from West Sacramento, Stockton, Elk Grove and […]
rosevilletoday.com

Quick Quack Car Wash (Sierra College)

KCRA.com

One dead in Rio Linda house fire, Metro Fire says

RIO LINDA, Calif. — One person is dead following a house fire in Rio Linda overnight, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. Crews arrived to a heavy fire inside the home with the residents still inside, authorities said. The two residents of the home were sleeping at the...
