Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in MassachusettsLuay RahilMassachusetts State
Adorable Duo Looking For Love After Elderly Owner Can't Care For Them AnymoreDianna CarneyQuincy, MA
3 Great Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Red Sox Interested In Former Cy Young WinnerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
A Tale Of Two CitiesKevin VitaliHaverhill, MA
Related
nbcboston.com
Elite Trainer for NBA Stars Accused of Drugging, Raping Person in Downtown Boston
A Rhode Island man, whose website says he has trained a number of current and former Celtics players and NBA All-Stars, is facing multiple charges in connection with a rape that occurred in downtown Boston where the victim was allegedly drugged, police said Saturday. According to the Boston Police Department,...
nbcboston.com
Amid Hazing Investigation, Haverhill High Football Program Called Off for Season
School officials in Haverhill, Massachusetts have called a "time out" for the entire football team, by canceling the rest of the season — including the big Thanksgiving game. It's all because of allegations of misconduct students on the team are facing. The football coaches have been placed on paid...
nbcboston.com
Wu Praises New Map of MBTA Bus System Approved By Board on Thursday
MBTA overseers on Thursday voted to move forward with a reshaped bus map that aims to boost the total amount of service by 25 percent across the board, despite concerns from some riders, advocates and elected officials about route-level changes included in the plan. The MBTA's board of directors unanimously...
nbcboston.com
Green Line Extension to Medford Will Open Dec. 12, MBTA GM Says
The Green Line Extension's Medford Branch will open for service on Dec. 12, MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak announced during a board meeting Thursday. The Medford branch of the extension project was previously slated to open sometime in November. Test trains have been running on the branch, and many locals are awaiting the official opening, which is now set for next month.
nbcboston.com
After $70M Facelift, Boston City Hall Plaza Reopens
The main plaza at Boston City Hall is being reopened Friday after a two-year, $70 million renovation. Mayor Michelle Wu held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday afternoon amid a day-long celebration that will include live music and a digital projection and light show, according to the city. Initiated under Mayor Marty...
nbcboston.com
At Least 12 People Injured After Large Bus Crashes in Waltham
There was a massive response late Saturday night to a bus crash in Waltham, Massachusetts, where numerous injuries have been reported, authorities said. The Weston Fire Department confirmed there was a full mutual aid response to the 800 block of South Street near the Weston/Waltham line for what has been declared a mass casualty incident. Part of the roadway is blocked off, with emergency vehicles lining the streets, including many ambulances.
nbcboston.com
Plymouth Celebrates America's Hometown Thanksgiving Parade
Celebrations are underway in America's Hometown of Plymouth, beginning Saturday with the town's annual Thanksgiving parade. Opening ceremonies for the parade take place at 9:30 a.m. The parade steps off at 10 a.m. from Plymouth Rock. The parade route heads south on Water Street, north on Main Street Extension to Main Street, north on Court Street, and ends at Nelson Street.
nbcboston.com
‘Additional Human Remains' Apparently Found in South Boston Apartment, Police Say
A day after what appeared to be a fetus or baby was found dead in a freezer in a South Boston apartment, police announced that more apparent human remains have been found. Homicide detectives were at the home again on East Broadway Friday and "located what appears to be additional human remains, which were removed by personnel from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for further investigation," Boston police said in a statement.
nbcboston.com
Why Is It Snowing When It's Sunny Outside?
While it’s a decent day in southern New England, areas in western Massachusetts, Vermont and New Hampshire have seen snow today! The key to this wintry precipitation begins with the westerly flow we have. When that west wind comes in contact with our mountain topography, the air stomps into it and finds a new route - right up!
nbcboston.com
Person Shot in Hyde Park: Boston Police
A person was injured Saturday night in a shooting in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood, police said. The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on Lewiston Street. The victim has non-life threatening injuries, according to police. There was no immediate word on any suspect. An investigation is ongoing.
nbcboston.com
Here's When Skating Resumes at Boston's Frog Pond This Year
Ice skating is almost back at Boston Common's iconic Frog Pond this year, and for the first time since the pandemic started, it'll look like usual. Skaters can take the ice at the rink starting Monday at 10 a.m., the Skating Club of Boston announced Thursday. And where, last year, the beloved rink was undergoing maintenance and replaced by a temporary one, the original rink will return for 2022.
nbcboston.com
Hingham School Bus Driver Arrested for OUI With Students on Board, Police Say
A Massachusetts school bus driver was allegedly driving under the influence Thursday evening with dozens of students on board, state police said. A 911 caller on the bus from Hingham said it was swerving and ran a red light, according to police; troopers who pulled the bus over found the driver was unsteady on her feet. Hingham Public Schools is investigating, with top officials saying they were "deeply concerned by the incident."
nbcboston.com
Overnight Fire Damages House in Brockton
A fire tore through a house in Brockton, Massachusetts, overnight. Firefighters responded to the home on Walnut Street early Saturday. Fire officials say the home was not occupied and no one was hurt in the blaze. No additional information has been released.
nbcboston.com
Chef Jason Santos Talks About New Boston Restaurant, Nash Bar & Stage
Chef, restaurateur, and cookbook author Jason Santos is the face behind a few fan-favorite restaurants in Boston like Citrus & Salt, Buttermilk & Bourbon, and, now, the only country-themed bar in the city, Nash Bar & Stage. Santos says Nash Bar & Stage is unique. It seats 335 people and...
nbcboston.com
Man Charged in 1994 Attleboro Rape, Latest Arrest in Push to Test Old Rape Kits
A 48-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in a 1994 unsolved rape case out of Attleboro, Massachusetts, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office announced. This is the latest arrest Bristol County prosecutors have announced resulting from their initiative to test a backlog of over 1,000 sexual assault kits that were never fully tested.
nbcboston.com
Driver Crashes into Pole in Mass. Walmart Parking Lot
Police in Leicester, Massachusetts, responded overnight to a single car crash in a Walmart parking lot. The Leicester Police Department posted a photo to Facebook of the car in its bizarre resting position, in which it appeared to be propped on a parking pole. "In case you were wondering... no...
nbcboston.com
Stepmom of Missing NH Girl Harmony Montgomery Pleads Guilty to Perjury
The stepmother of a New Hampshire girl who disappeared in 2019 at age 5 and is presumed dead was sent to prison for at least a year and a half Friday after pleading guilty to perjury charges. Kayla Montgomery, 32, pleaded guilty to two charges alleging that she lied to...
nbcboston.com
Traffic Dispute Possibly Led to Fatal Shooting in Lowell, Officials Say
Authorities have released new information after a 26-year-old man was killed in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Tuesday. Odogwu Ganobi, of Lowell, was shot to death around 7 p.m. on Nov. 15 on Chelmsford Street, at Maitland Avenue. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner, investigators now believe the fatal shooting may have followed a verbal altercation between Ganobi and two people he didn't know.
nbcboston.com
Report of Suspicious Device Temporarily Shuts Down Causeway Street Near TD Garden
A report of a suspicious device temporarily shut down Causeway Street in Boston near the TD Garden and North Station overnight. Boston police said they responded to Causeway Street around 1:30 a.m. Friday for a report of a suspicious device. They were ultimately able to determine that it was not...
nbcboston.com
Driving the Tobin Bridge on Sunday? Smile! You Might Be in a Movie Shoot
Holiday travel won't be the only thing affecting traffic on Interstate 93 in Boston this Sunday. A movie is set to shoot from morning until night on the Tobin Bridge and other parts of I-93 that day, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced Friday. Police will escort a vehicle mounted...
Comments / 0