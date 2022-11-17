Read full article on original website
Frozen pipe burst in SandyRoderick BoydSandy, UT
3 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
World of Illumination at the Utah State Fair ParkS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Robyn Hood Was Presented By Ballet Showcase at Brigham Young University (BYU)S. F. MoriProvo, UT
3 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Park City Film to offer seat-testing
For only the second time since the original Park City High School was built, the seats in the third floor auditorium will be replaced. Citizens will have some say in what the new seats will look – and feel like. The old Park City High School, which is now...
kpcw.org
Summit and Wasatch County housing prices starting to normalize
Park City Board of Realtors CEO Jamie Johnson and Board President Rene Wood shared the third quarter statistics and said the housing prices in the area are starting to normalize. Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been...
Heber City approves four new developments, approx. 350 homes, 17 designated affordable housing
HEBER CITY, Utah — The Heber City Council approved the North Village Annexation at its meeting on Tuesday, November 14, which will bring five Wasatch County properties and four new […]
Summit County public transit approves emergency buses to Salt Lake City
Summit County’s bus provider will take over the bus route to Salt Lake City that the Utah Transit Authority is reducing due to a driver shortage. Commuters and other users of the bus route between Park City and Salt Lake City will not need to change their rides through Parleys Canyon when the Utah Transit Authority's changes take effect.
Wasatch County School District board meets Thursday
The monthly Wasatch County school board meeting is Thursday. The Wasatch County School District Board of Education’s Thursday meeting is the first since the election, when incumbent Board Vice President Tyler Bluth and member Cory Holmes secured new terms. After a 20-minute public comment period, the board will review...
kjzz.com
One Wasatch Front county sees year-over-year drop in home prices
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It hasn’t happened for a long time. A county along the Wasatch Front actually recorded a drop in housing prices year over year. According to the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, Weber County’s median price for a single-family home was $409,000 last month. That’s down from $410,000 in October 2021 – a decrease of 0.24 percent.
Park City Board of Education to get construction update Tuesday
Park City School District Chief Operating Officer Mike Tanner will have the latest on construction projects throughout the district. He’ll be joined by a representative from MOCA, which is the Salt Lake City-based firm overseeing the construction projects. The construction is part of the district’s long-term master plan, which...
Salt Lake City is a top city for bike-friendly businesses
Salt Lake City ranks 10th in the U.S. for its number of bike-friendly businesses, according to a national registry maintained by the League of American Bicyclists. Why it matters: Commuting by bike has been shown to reduce emissions and improve air quality. It also boosts your physical and mental health...
Heber City approves North Village annexation, four developments around UVU
After delaying a vote earlier this month, on Tuesday the Heber City Council approved adding new land and several housing and commercial developments with it to the city’s boundaries. Five Wasatch County properties, including the Utah Valley University Wasatch Campus’s land, are going to become part of Heber City....
Could UTA waive its fares forever? Utah lawmakers weigh costs, benefits
Report estimates the cost of doing away with fares would be about $34.5 million altogether or $38.5 million for a one-year pilot program, using 2023 projections.
Earthquake country: Are Utahns prepared for the ‘big one?’
Early in the morning on Nov. 12, 2022, Brigham City was hit with a 3.6 magnitude earthquake, making it one of five earthquakes around a magnitude of 3.0 since the month started.
New speed limit signs going up around Park City
In a 3-2 vote, the council approved wide-ranging speed limit reductions for over 350 streets throughout the city. The swift changes are an effort to create safer road conditions, especially for pedestrians and cyclists. Outside of Park Avenue and Swede Alley, the speed limit in Park City’s historic district will...
kjzz.com
Farmington homeowner concerned about UDOT's alternatives of I-15 plan
FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — UDOT is considering some big changes along I-15 from Salt Lake to Farmington to help with traffic and mobility, but one Farmington homeowner is concerned one of the options up for consideration could cost her her house. The project has some bigger alternative items for...
Overflow parking on Thaynes Canyon Dr. prohibited until plan is established
In April, Park City staff told the city council that parking along Thaynes Canyon is actually illegal per the city’s code. Legally, parking is limited to a small surface lot and garage, which also serves Hotel Park City and Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse. It has roughly 191 striped spots.
Vail Resorts ordered to pay more than $2 million in Park City personal injury case
The jury of eight took just 90 minutes to reach its decision - and awarded the woman who was injured $1 million more than she was seeking for medical expenses and damages. The case stems from a Park City Mountain employee party in 2019 at Jupiter Bowl, a now-closed bowling alley in Kimball Junction.
kslnewsradio.com
Home sale rates are dropping faster in Salt Lake City than in any other city
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City is leading the nation for having the biggest drop in home sales year-over-year. RE/MAX reports that home prices are dropping across the country. However, Utah’s hotter-than-hot housing market is cooling quickly. RE/MAX found that home sales are down in the Salt...
Park City Education Foundation focusing on student and teacher mental health
It’s one reason the foundation has made mental health a top priority. For the past 40 years, the Park City Education Foundation has supported educator-powered initiatives designed to inspire students to reach their academic and lifelong potential. But it wasn’t until recently that one of the organization’s main initiatives became educator and student wellness.
Suspect in fatal West Valley City hit-and-run confesses, turns himself in
A suspect has been charged in the West Valley City hit-and-run that left Joel Lewis, 39, dead, after the man allegedly confessed to fleeing the scene of the accident and turned himself in, according to the West Valley City Police Dept (WVCPD).
Gephardt Daily
Devil’s Slide in Weber County not so accessible now
WEBER CANYON, Utah, Nov. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation has begun repairs to the Devil’s Slide bridge, closing the main access to the startling formation on the hillside above until spring. Repairs to the aging, nearly 100-year-old bridge are expected to take an...
Construction workers burned in explosion at Salt Lake City Int'l Airport
Two construction workers were burned in an explosion at Salt Lake City International Airport on Friday.
