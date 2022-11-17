ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

KPCW

Park City Film to offer seat-testing

For only the second time since the original Park City High School was built, the seats in the third floor auditorium will be replaced. Citizens will have some say in what the new seats will look – and feel like. The old Park City High School, which is now...
PARK CITY, UT
kpcw.org

Summit and Wasatch County housing prices starting to normalize

Park City Board of Realtors CEO Jamie Johnson and Board President Rene Wood shared the third quarter statistics and said the housing prices in the area are starting to normalize. Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been...
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Wasatch County School District board meets Thursday

The monthly Wasatch County school board meeting is Thursday. The Wasatch County School District Board of Education’s Thursday meeting is the first since the election, when incumbent Board Vice President Tyler Bluth and member Cory Holmes secured new terms. After a 20-minute public comment period, the board will review...
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

One Wasatch Front county sees year-over-year drop in home prices

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It hasn’t happened for a long time. A county along the Wasatch Front actually recorded a drop in housing prices year over year. According to the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, Weber County’s median price for a single-family home was $409,000 last month. That’s down from $410,000 in October 2021 – a decrease of 0.24 percent.
WEBER COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Park City Board of Education to get construction update Tuesday

Park City School District Chief Operating Officer Mike Tanner will have the latest on construction projects throughout the district. He’ll be joined by a representative from MOCA, which is the Salt Lake City-based firm overseeing the construction projects. The construction is part of the district’s long-term master plan, which...
PARK CITY, UT
Axios

Salt Lake City is a top city for bike-friendly businesses

Salt Lake City ranks 10th in the U.S. for its number of bike-friendly businesses, according to a national registry maintained by the League of American Bicyclists. Why it matters: Commuting by bike has been shown to reduce emissions and improve air quality. It also boosts your physical and mental health...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

New speed limit signs going up around Park City

In a 3-2 vote, the council approved wide-ranging speed limit reductions for over 350 streets throughout the city. The swift changes are an effort to create safer road conditions, especially for pedestrians and cyclists. Outside of Park Avenue and Swede Alley, the speed limit in Park City’s historic district will...
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Park City Education Foundation focusing on student and teacher mental health

It’s one reason the foundation has made mental health a top priority. For the past 40 years, the Park City Education Foundation has supported educator-powered initiatives designed to inspire students to reach their academic and lifelong potential. But it wasn’t until recently that one of the organization’s main initiatives became educator and student wellness.
PARK CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Devil’s Slide in Weber County not so accessible now

WEBER CANYON, Utah, Nov. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation has begun repairs to the Devil’s Slide bridge, closing the main access to the startling formation on the hillside above until spring. Repairs to the aging, nearly 100-year-old bridge are expected to take an...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
KPCW

KPCW

