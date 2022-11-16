Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought
The holding company Warren Buffett manages, Berkshire Hathaway, recently disclosed trading activity from the third quarter, and dividend-paying stocks were at the top of the list. Taiwan Semiconductor is a leading manufacturer of the chips that internet-enabled devices rely on. Occidental Petroleum is an oil and gas producer that also...
Motley Fool
2 Magnificent Growth Stocks That Could Soar 688% to 924%, According to Wall Street
Ark Invest estimates Tesla stock will reach a split-adjusted $1,533 per share by 2026. The firm also estimates Roku stock will trade at $605 per share by that time.
Motley Fool
3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks With 10%+ Upside, According to Wall Street
American Tower, Crown Castle, and SBA Communications trade well below analysts' price targets. That suggests they have lots of near-term upside potential. In addition, they have ample long-term total return potential as they continue growing their dividends.
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Capital One, Synchrony Financial, and Upstart Are Falling This Week
Capital One and Synchrony have recently seen delinquencies and loan loss rates tick higher. Outstanding credit card balances continue to build at a fast clip.
Motley Fool
2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Warren Buffett took a stake in Amazon a few years ago, and he recently started a position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. Amazon enjoys a strong market position in e-commerce, cloud computing, and digital advertising. Taiwan Semiconductor is the largest chipmaker in the world, and it serves customers including Apple, Qualcomm,...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
Motley Fool
FTX Customers Are Out Billions. Here's What That Means for Crypto Investors.
The cryptocurrency exchange may have improperly funneled $10 billion in customer funds to hedge fund Alameda Research. If you want to buy cryptocurrencies, it's probably wise to avoid offshore exchanges in unregulated markets.
Motley Fool
Target Sell-Off: Is Now the Time to Buy?
The company expects a sales decline during the upcoming holiday season. Target's performance continues to show some signs of strength.
Motley Fool
Why Top Lithium Stocks Like Livent Plunged This Week
Lithium industry earnings skyrocketed this year as lithium prices surged. Goldman Sachs now expects the rally in prices to end soon. Investors, however, may want to wait before pressing the sell button on their stocks.
Motley Fool
Why Weibo Stock Fell, Then Jumped, on Thursday
Management said a slow recovery might have already started. The company is profitable and is generating cash today.
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Down 75% and 26% to Buy Right Now
Teladoc Health should have a lot of room to run as it moves toward profitability. Sales are climbing at three out of four of Abbott Labs' businesses.
Motley Fool
Why Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Plunged Below $8 This Week
Algonquin Power cut its earnings outlook for the full year. Lower earnings could also mean smaller dividends going forward.
Motley Fool
Applied Materials (AMAT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Applied Materials (AMAT 0.24%) Q4 2022 Earnings Call.
Motley Fool
Stoneco LTD (STNE) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Stoneco LTD (STNE 16.82%) Q3 2022 Earnings Call.
Motley Fool
The Children's Place (PLCE) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
The Children's Place (PLCE 2.54%) Q3 2022 Earnings
Motley Fool
Here's the Average 401(k) Balance. How Does Yours Compare?
Stock market volatility has sent 401(k) balances on a downward spiral. If you're not happy with your balance, there are steps you can take to boost it.
Motley Fool
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA -4.49%) Q2 2023
Motley Fool
What Warren Buffett's $4 Billion Bet Means for Semiconductor Stocks
Berkshire Hathaway now owns more than 60 million TSMC shares. Industry leadership, a low valuation, and ties to Apple likely drew Buffett.
Motley Fool
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ -1.78%) Q3
Motley Fool
Why SEMrush Stock Fell This Week
SEMrush delivered solid third-quarter results, but offered weak guidance. As an advertising company, the company is at the mercy of the business cycle.
