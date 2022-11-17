Yale Law School exits ‘profoundly flawed’ U.S. News & World Report rankings

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale Law School will no longer participate in the U.S. News & World Report rankings — a list the university has topped every year.

The decision came in a blog post from Yale Law School Dean Heather Gerkin on Wednesda y , who said that “that distinction is not one that we advertise or use as a lodestar to chart our course.”

“In fact, in recent years, we have invested significant energy and capital in important initiatives that make our law school a better place but perversely work to lower our scores,” Gerkin wrote. “That’s because the U.S. News rankings are profoundly flawed — they disincentivize programs that support public interest careers, champion need-based aid, and welcome working-class students into the profession. We have reached a point where the rankings process is undermining the core commitments of the legal profession. As a result, we will no longer participate.”

The rankings only matter, she said, “when they follow sound methodology and confine their metrics to what the data can reasonably capture.”

“Over the years, however, U.S. News has refused to meet those conditions despite repeated calls from law school deans to change,” Gerkin wrote. “Instead, the magazine continues to take data — much of it supplied by the law schools solely to U.S. News — and applies a misguided formula that discourages law schools from doing what is best for legal education.”

Gerkin wrote that the rankings discourage schools “from providing critical support for students seeking public interest careers and devalues graduates pursuing advanced degrees.” The for-profit magazine’s rankings, Gerkin said, discount fellowships and discourage schools from providing financial aid.

“The people most harmed by this ill-conceived system are applicants who aspire to public service work and those from low-income backgrounds,” she wrote. “They’re trying to make a sensible choice about their future, and law schools want to do right by them. Unfortunately, the rankings system has made it increasingly difficult for law schools to provide robust support for students who serve their communities, to admit students from low-income backgrounds, and to target financial aid to the students most in need.”

Harvard Law School also announced Wednesday that it would back out of the list. Harvard tied for fourth on the 2023 list, with Columbia University.

