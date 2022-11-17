Read full article on original website
CNET
Find Free Wi-Fi Anywhere In the World. Here's How
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Our lifestyles have become more and more dependent on having a good internet connection, from learning online and working from home to watching our favorite shows and movies on streaming services.
Android Authority
How to turn off 5G on your Android phone
Here's how to disconnect from the 5G network when you don't need it. The 5G network promises faster data speeds and lower latency connections, but the tradeoff is that you may notice your battery draining faster than usual. Additionally, 5G still isn’t very prominent outside of major cities in the US and Europe. If you do have it, you may opt to connect to 4G LTE networks instead. Here’s how to turn off 5G connections on your Android phone.
technewstoday.com
4 Ways on How to Boost Wi-Fi Signal
Wi-Fi Signal travels in the form of radio waves which are, to put it simply, prone to obstruction and interference. For instance, walls, glass, metal, etc., are things commonly found all around us that impact the Wi-Fi signal strength. As the signal strength deteriorates, so does the transmit rate leading to a poor experience overall.
thefastmode.com
Federated Wireless, AWS Collaborate on 5G Private Wireless Deployment
Federated Wireless announced it is working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) on a private wireless deployment with California Polytechnic State University (Cal Poly) to support the university’s 5G innovation network. The deployment will increase research capabilities, enhance bandwidth and advance connectivity across the San Luis Obispo, California, campus. Cal...
Cult of Mac
Apple launches free Emergency SOS via satellite on all iPhone 14 models
IPhone 14 models can now use Apple’s Emergency SOS via satellite service. It allows users of the latest iOS handsets to exchange texts with emergency services while outside of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage. The new feature debuted Tuesday in the United States. Apple says the satellite SOS service will...
Stunning 55-inch Samsung TV price hits record low
If you're looking for an upgrade to your home entertainment set up, then look no further than this stunning Samsung Frame TV deal. Best Buy have currently discounted the 55-inch smart TV by $500 (opens in new tab), taking it from $1,499.99 down to just $999.99. Samsung's Frame TV is...
CNET
Verizon's New Test Drive Lets You Sample Its Network for Free for 30 Days
Verizon is following T-Mobile's lead and embracing eSIM as a way to let prospective customers try out its network before switching over. On Thursday the nation's largest wireless carrier announced a new "Verizon Test Drive" program that allows people with an unlocked, eSIM-compatible phone to connect to Verizon's network for 30 days.
thefastmode.com
IDEMIA Supports SK Telecom to Migrate eSIM Management Platform to Azure Public Cloud
IDEMIA, the leader in Identity Technologies, announced that it has supported SK Telecom, Korea’s largest telecommunications operator, in successfully migrating its consumer eSIM management platform to the Microsoft Azure public cloud. Completed at the end of June 2022, the migration is in line with the Korean government’s announcement that...
9to5Mac
This adapter turns standard CarPlay into wireless, actually works
Do Wireless CarPlay adapters actually work? I bought two cars a few years ago. The Honda Civic came with wired Apple CarPlay. The Honda HR-V had a basic entertainment system that I upgraded with an Alpine unit with Wireless CarPlay. I really wanted Wireless CarPlay in the Civic, but replacing its entertainment system was too disruptive. Now there’s a solution for turning standard CarPlay into Wireless CarPlay…
aiexpress.io
What is a Portable Wi-Fi Hotspot?
A conveyable Wi-Fi hotspot works like a router by routing a mobile community to your telephone or pc. As soon as activated, you should use the web on the units related. Most mobile telephones have a scorching spot you could activate for a price or you should purchase one individually.
PC Magazine
How Fast Is Your Internet Connection...Really?
The speed of your broadband (always-on, high-capacity, wide-bandwidth) internet connection has never been more critical. It's the pipe that connects your computers, tablets, handhelds, entertainment systems, and home automation tools to the outside world—and to each other. Your connection must handle content that is critical for work, play, and...
Android Authority
Is your iPhone not connecting to Wi-Fi? Here's what to do
It can be really annoying when your iPhone is not connecting to Wi-Fi. Especially if you’re in the middle of something extremely important, like binge-watching Game of Thrones. There are many possibilities as to why your iPhone is not connecting to Wi-Fi — so many, in fact, that when we put them all together, we came up with a list of 13 different Wi-Fi troubleshooting options. We’ve gone from the easiest to the hardest, so hopefully, you won’t have to get to the end of the list and smash your Wi-Fi router with a hammer.
psychologytoday.com
Elon Musk's New Brain Interface Technology
Recently, Elon Musk has been in the news for having purchased Twitter. However, he also owns another company. I am not referring to Tesla or SpaceX. It is potentially more revolutionary than either of these. This other company, called Neuralink, is much less known than the latter ventures. The goal...
thefastmode.com
lkira, Infoblox Partner to Simplify Cloud App Management
Alkira, the cloud networking pioneer, has partnered with Infoblox to make it easier for enterprises to manage applications in complex distributed compute environments. Infoblox provides critical domain name and IP management and security services. Alkira’s Cloud Networking as a Service (CNaaS) simplifies deployment and management of networks from data center to cloud.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the "IPv4/IPv6 No Internet Access" Error on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. An IPv4 or IPv6 address helps identify and connect other devices on a network. However, if you encounter the "No Internet Access" error while using IPv4 or IPv6, it's likely that your internet connection is not working properly.
technewstoday.com
How to Use Chromecast Without Wi-Fi
The Google Chromecast device works wonders to deliver content when connected to a reliable Wi-Fi network. But, when your Wi-Fi is unavailable or not working at the moment, there are ways you can still enjoy your Chromecast. What’s more, is that all the methods are fairly simple to follow. For...
MATRIX Succeeds in Generating Metaverse World Through AI; Prototype Video Released
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Metaverse advanced technology research organization “MATRIX GENESIS LABS” operated by MetaReal’s MATRIX Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Junichi Goishi; hereinafter “MATRIX”) succeeded in automatically generating a Metaverse world using artificial intelligence. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005151/en/ “Project Genesis” AI-based Metaverse World Generation Technology (Photo: Business Wire)
Phone Arena
Free Galaxy S22, iPhone 14 Pro, and more: these are T-Mobile's amazing early Black Friday 2022 deals
Never one to be outdone by Verizon, especially as far as deals and discounts are concerned, T-Mobile has just come out with an absolutely massive list of Black Friday 2022 promotions of its own scheduled to kick off as early as this Thursday, November 17. Technically, there are two different...
technewstoday.com
Wi-Fi Works on Phone But Not on Computer? Here’s How to Fix It
When you have an active wireless internet, any devices connected to it should automatically work. On mobile and computer systems, connecting to the internet requires many components to function simultaneously. However, unlike mobile devices, there are a lot of settings you can configure when connecting to the internet on a...
CNET
I Used a Satellite to Contact 911 With My iPhone 14. Here's How
Some of the iPhone 14's biggest new features are invisible tools and services that you'll hopefully never have to use. Emergency SOS via Satellite, which Apple announced in September but just launched on Tuesday, is one such feature -- and I had the chance to try it out. Beyond the...
