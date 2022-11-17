Read full article on original website
Warzone 2 is locking players out and asking them to buy Modern Warfare 2
Even if they've already bought it.
Warzone 2 streamer gets a nuke—and even they don’t know exactly how they did it
Call of Duty has had a big fall with the launch of Modern Warfare 2 and now Warzone 2. Both games have put players’ skills to the test, awarding those who are able to stand above the competition. When Modern Warfare 2 was first released last month, fans got...
Operation save 2022 Dota 2 battle pass continues: Voidstorm Asylum Arcana is an instant hit among fans
The 2022 Dota 2 battle pass was underwhelming at best when it came out. With lots of content locked away for the second part of the battle pass, Valve even gave away free content to retain interest from the fans, which worked wonderfully. Now that a record-breaking high number of players are back to playing Dota 2, Valve’s back to releasing more content, including the promised The Voidstorm Asylum Arcana for Razor, which was added to the game today.
Seeing the ‘a player that your platform denies’ error in Warzone 2 and DMZ? Here’s what to do
Players trying to team up for Warzone 2 or DMZ have been running into a frequently occurring and annoying new issue, one of many that have plagued the launch of the new experiences for Call of Duty. Players trying to play Warzone 2 or DMZ are getting an error notice...
Zeri’s dreadful League stats show why buffs can’t come soon enough
Zeri is in dire need of buffs in League of Legends if she wants to ever dig out of the hole she has found herself in. Following the release of Patch 12.22 on Nov. 16, Zeri has sunk down to a 45.25 percent win rate in the Platinium rank and above, according to U.GG, making her statistically the worst AD carry in the game.
Saint’s Row reboot moves to new studio after failing to meet expectations
As part of Embracer Group’s latest financial earnings report, Volition—the creator of the Saints Row reboot—is now a part of Gearbox Software. “Going forward, Volition will transition to become part of Gearbox which has all the tools, including an experienced management team in the United States, to create future success at Volition,” the announcement reads. “This is the first internal group transfer where we transfer a major studio between operative groups, but it is not necessarily the last.”
How to watch Legends of Runeterra 2022 World Championship
Riot Games continues to support Legends of Runeterra through the 2022 World Championship, featuring a qualifiers tournament prior to the Worlds final. Competitive organized Legends of Runeterra gameplay will take place across the globe during the months of Nov. and December, showcasing a total of 192 players who want a Worlds title. Qualifiers for LoR Worlds will take place first on Nov. 19, cutting the field down to 16 for the World Championship finals. The regional breakdown for the qualifiers is six seeds for the Americas region. five for EMEA, and five for the APAC region.
Put your World of Warcraft knowledge to the test with incredible fan-made geoguessr ft. 100,000 locations
World of Warcraft today expands over four realms—Outland, Draenor, Shadowlands, and Azeroth, eight continents—Kalimdor, Eastern Kingdoms, Pandaria, Northrend, Broken Isles, Zandalar, Kul’Tiras, and the Dragon Isles, and countless zones are each more unique than the other. If you’re a WoW veteran sure in your in-depth knowledge of all the zones and realms, you can put your knowledge to the test with this incredible fan-made geoguessr.
How to earn Captain’s Coins in Destiny 2’s Eliksni Quarter community event
Guardians who dove into Destiny 2 during last year’s Season of the Splicer were already familiar with the Eliksni Quarter, accessible in the Last City, and the zone played an important role in Season of Plunder. Now, players can spruce it up as part of Destiny 2‘s Eliksni Quarter...
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has somehow made rolling an olive more difficult than battles
The Pokémon games are famous for the daunting battles and encounters that dominate the late game, with an Elite Four to beat, Legendaries to catch, and gyms to conquer. But thanks to Scarlet and Violet’s performance issues, the most difficult thing to accomplish in the new games might be trying to push an olive into a basket.
What does FidelityFX CAS do in Modern Warfare 2?
Call of Duty fans are finally streaming onto the battlefield with Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2, and DMZ all having fully released. For PC users, there are plenty of different settings to play around with to enhance your gaming experience, from different mouse and keyboard options to a whole plethora of graphic choices.
Riot details new path to Worlds for LEC teams in league’s overhauled format
Ahead of the new year, Riot Games has revealed the European League of Legends competitive ecosystem is undergoing massive format changes that will drastically shift the outlook of the region, including a new path to the World Championship for LEC teams. Starting in 2023, the LEC will feature three seasons...
Shopify dismantles Team Liquid to secure a spot in the VALORANT Game Changers grand final
After their massive upset win over Cloud9 White earlier in the day, North America’s Shopify Rebellion had one more opponent to face on their way to claiming their spot in the VALORANT Game Changers grand final. The second match of the day between Shopify and Team Liquid was a...
LCO to play through PCS playoffs for League World Championship spots from 2023 season
The LCO will have its direct qualification to the League of Legends World Championship stripped from next year, sources tell Dot Esports, and will instead have to compete in the PCS playoffs for the right to represent Oceania on the global stage. The same is expected for the Mid-Season Invitational qualification too.
Latest Hearthstone Legendary from March of the Lich King can literally send all other minions to the future
The future of Hearthstone seems bright, especially if you’re a fan of the bronze dragonflight. One of the latest minions introduced for Hearthstone is the bronze Dragon, Anacrhonos, arriving in the upcoming March of the Lich King expansion. Anachronos has arguably the most unique ability we’ve seen in Hearthstone....
Evil Geniuses may have found its way into the SA Dota 2 scene after a staple org ceases operations
The North and South American Dota 2 regions are having the most hectic roster shuffle season of their history. From organizations uprooting their operations to sponsorship troubles, the 2023 DPC preseason kicked off with a bang. And there will also be missing faces like SG Esports. SG has been a...
Anubis replaces one of Counter-Strike’s most iconic maps in huge CS:GO update
Just a week after Outsiders hoisted the IEM trophy at the Rio major, Valve has dropped a bombshell on CS:GO fans with a couple of huge changes to the game. Map switches in the active duty pool and even some gun modifications await CS:GO fans in the new update. Another...
The best Overwatch 2 toys
The Overwatch franchise isn’t just comprised of great games: it’s also a lucrative merchandise powerhouse. During the life of the first game and its currently-running sequel, Overwatch 2, developer Blizzard Entertainment and its partners have released hundreds of toys, pieces of apparel, collectibles, books, and other merch that fans have bought up in spades.
Junglers continue to get love from Riot with 6 buffed champions in upcoming League Patch 12.22b
Six champions are being buffed in League of Legends Patch 12.22b, which is the first update to the game following the release of the 2023 preseason. Earlier today, League’s lead designer Matt Leung-Harrison detailed all of the changes coming to some of the game’s champions and items in a detailed preview of the patch. Beyond the six champions receiving balance changes—all of which are buffs—four items will also be adjusted in the patch.
A Worlds-winning top laner is making his return to professional League as Team Liquid’s new head coach for 2023
After failing to capture a single trophy this year, Team Liquid has torn down a majority of its League of Legends division to make room for sweeping changes across its roster and coaching. The team is kicking off free agency by bringing on one-time Summoner’s Cup winner Jang “MaRin” Gyeong-hwan as the squad’s new head coach, Liquid announced today.
