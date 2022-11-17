ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Operation save 2022 Dota 2 battle pass continues: Voidstorm Asylum Arcana is an instant hit among fans

The 2022 Dota 2 battle pass was underwhelming at best when it came out. With lots of content locked away for the second part of the battle pass, Valve even gave away free content to retain interest from the fans, which worked wonderfully. Now that a record-breaking high number of players are back to playing Dota 2, Valve’s back to releasing more content, including the promised The Voidstorm Asylum Arcana for Razor, which was added to the game today.
Zeri’s dreadful League stats show why buffs can’t come soon enough

Zeri is in dire need of buffs in League of Legends if she wants to ever dig out of the hole she has found herself in. Following the release of Patch 12.22 on Nov. 16, Zeri has sunk down to a 45.25 percent win rate in the Platinium rank and above, according to U.GG, making her statistically the worst AD carry in the game.
Saint’s Row reboot moves to new studio after failing to meet expectations

As part of Embracer Group’s latest financial earnings report, Volition—the creator of the Saints Row reboot—is now a part of Gearbox Software. “Going forward, Volition will transition to become part of Gearbox which has all the tools, including an experienced management team in the United States, to create future success at Volition,” the announcement reads. “This is the first internal group transfer where we transfer a major studio between operative groups, but it is not necessarily the last.”
How to watch Legends of Runeterra 2022 World Championship

Riot Games continues to support Legends of Runeterra through the 2022 World Championship, featuring a qualifiers tournament prior to the Worlds final. Competitive organized Legends of Runeterra gameplay will take place across the globe during the months of Nov. and December, showcasing a total of 192 players who want a Worlds title. Qualifiers for LoR Worlds will take place first on Nov. 19, cutting the field down to 16 for the World Championship finals. The regional breakdown for the qualifiers is six seeds for the Americas region. five for EMEA, and five for the APAC region.
Put your World of Warcraft knowledge to the test with incredible fan-made geoguessr ft. 100,000 locations

World of Warcraft today expands over four realms—Outland, Draenor, Shadowlands, and Azeroth, eight continents—Kalimdor, Eastern Kingdoms, Pandaria, Northrend, Broken Isles, Zandalar, Kul’Tiras, and the Dragon Isles, and countless zones are each more unique than the other. If you’re a WoW veteran sure in your in-depth knowledge of all the zones and realms, you can put your knowledge to the test with this incredible fan-made geoguessr.
How to earn Captain’s Coins in Destiny 2’s Eliksni Quarter community event

Guardians who dove into Destiny 2 during last year’s Season of the Splicer were already familiar with the Eliksni Quarter, accessible in the Last City, and the zone played an important role in Season of Plunder. Now, players can spruce it up as part of Destiny 2‘s Eliksni Quarter...
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has somehow made rolling an olive more difficult than battles

The Pokémon games are famous for the daunting battles and encounters that dominate the late game, with an Elite Four to beat, Legendaries to catch, and gyms to conquer. But thanks to Scarlet and Violet’s performance issues, the most difficult thing to accomplish in the new games might be trying to push an olive into a basket.
What does FidelityFX CAS do in Modern Warfare 2?

Call of Duty fans are finally streaming onto the battlefield with Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2, and DMZ all having fully released. For PC users, there are plenty of different settings to play around with to enhance your gaming experience, from different mouse and keyboard options to a whole plethora of graphic choices.
Riot details new path to Worlds for LEC teams in league’s overhauled format

Ahead of the new year, Riot Games has revealed the European League of Legends competitive ecosystem is undergoing massive format changes that will drastically shift the outlook of the region, including a new path to the World Championship for LEC teams. Starting in 2023, the LEC will feature three seasons...
LCO to play through PCS playoffs for League World Championship spots from 2023 season

The LCO will have its direct qualification to the League of Legends World Championship stripped from next year, sources tell Dot Esports, and will instead have to compete in the PCS playoffs for the right to represent Oceania on the global stage. The same is expected for the Mid-Season Invitational qualification too.
The best Overwatch 2 toys

The Overwatch franchise isn’t just comprised of great games: it’s also a lucrative merchandise powerhouse. During the life of the first game and its currently-running sequel, Overwatch 2, developer Blizzard Entertainment and its partners have released hundreds of toys, pieces of apparel, collectibles, books, and other merch that fans have bought up in spades.
Junglers continue to get love from Riot with 6 buffed champions in upcoming League Patch 12.22b

Six champions are being buffed in League of Legends Patch 12.22b, which is the first update to the game following the release of the 2023 preseason. Earlier today, League’s lead designer Matt Leung-Harrison detailed all of the changes coming to some of the game’s champions and items in a detailed preview of the patch. Beyond the six champions receiving balance changes—all of which are buffs—four items will also be adjusted in the patch.
A Worlds-winning top laner is making his return to professional League as Team Liquid’s new head coach for 2023

After failing to capture a single trophy this year, Team Liquid has torn down a majority of its League of Legends division to make room for sweeping changes across its roster and coaching. The team is kicking off free agency by bringing on one-time Summoner’s Cup winner Jang “MaRin” Gyeong-hwan as the squad’s new head coach, Liquid announced today.

