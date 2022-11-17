ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison LeCroy appears to marry Brett Randle 3 days before scheduled wedding

By Bernie Zilio
 3 days ago

Looks like Madison LeCroy and Brett Randle are already celebrating their nuptials.

It appears the two may have already legally said “I do” – days before their scheduled wedding, set to take place on Saturday.

Fans started sending the “Southern Charm” star congratulatory messages on Wednesday after her best friend, Erica Cain Missel, posted pics from an outdoor ceremony in Charleston.

In the snaps – posted to both her Instagram feed and Stories – she appeared to serve as the couple’s officiant.

“Adding minister to my résumé,” text over one of Missel’s pics read.

Another photo showed Missel laughing and smiling with a stack of papers in her hand while the lovebirds passionately kissed.

The couple appeared to share their first kiss as Mr. and Mrs. in front of their “minister.”
Missel, who was in a blush-colored feathered pantsuit for the intimate affair, also posted a video of herself walking that was set to the tune of The Paragons’ “Going To The Chapel.”

Meanwhile, LeCroy took to her own Instagram and posted a black-and-white Reel that showed her wearing a strapless white cocktail dress and matching veil, along with retro sunglasses.

LeCroy wore a white cocktail dress and matching veil as she held a bridal bouquet and flashed what appeared to be a wedding band on her left ring finger.
While stepping out of a white convertible car with South Carolina license plates, the reality star, 32, carried a bridal bouquet and was rocking what appeared to be a wedding band on her left ring finger. She kissed and hugged Randle, 36, who was wearing a navy suit for the occasion.

“It’s the final countdown… 11.19.22,” LeCroy coyly captioned the video.

However, her rep tells Page Six that it was simply “a photo shoot and rehearsal” prior to her big day on Saturday.

“Yesterday was a photoshoot and rehearsal,” he tells us. “Her best friend is the minister on Saturday and they wanted photos in Charleston.”

Charleston courthouse was closed by the time this story was published.

Several Bravolebrities – including Ciara Miller, who dated LeCroy’s ex-boyfriend, Austen Kroll – congratulated the blushing bride on her “wedding week.”

Miller added, “IM OBSSESSED [sic].”

LeCroy, who is mom to a 9-year-old son named Hudson, announced her engagement to Randle, who works for Nike, last October.

The two had only dated for seven months before Randle popped the question.

The hair guru recently revealed that fans will get to meet Randle on Season 9 of the Bravo reality series, which has not yet started filming.

“Yes, you’ll see us on the show. Brett is more on the shy side, and he might be my soundboard to vent to,” LeCroy told New Beauty in an interview published Tuesday.

“I don’t think you’re going to see anything crazy like exes having any involvement in my current situation,” she noted, but admitted that she and Randle are “both nervous about having any negativity putting a damper on something that has been so good.”

