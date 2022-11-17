American Cancer Society invites smokers to quit Thursday

(WKBT)- The American Cancer Society is urging smokers tomorrow to quit–even if it’s just for a day.

Thursday the organization is holding its annual Great American Smokeout to invite people who smoke or vape to quit for the whole day.

The CDC says tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable disease and death in Wisconsin and the country. Smokers also have the greatest risk of getting lung cancer.

A Mayo Clinic expert says even long-term smokers can see benefits as soon as they quit smoking.

“No matter what age, you will gain some benefit,” said Dr. J. Taylor Hays, Mayo Clinic Nicotine Dependence Center. “Years of life…If you quit by age 40-45, you’ll probably add 10 to 12 years to your lifespan.”

Hays added if you’re approaching a loved one about quitting, it’s best to avoid lecturing them and to take an empathetic approach instead.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services offers free services like a 24/7 “Quit Line.” It’s available to any state resident age 13 or older with a phone. For more information, click here .

