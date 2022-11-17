Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Possible Sighting of Missing Child Melissa Highsmith Kidnapped in 1971True Crime Mysteries (Megan)Fort Worth, TX
Kidnapping suspect arrested after a multi-city chase by Fort Worth policeMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Texas Rangers to host the MLB All-Star Game at Globe Life Field in 2024Jalyn SmootArlington, TX
Dallas couple offer controversial relationship advice making global newsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Grapevine Veteran Found Guilty for Actions on Jan. 6Larry LeaseGrapevine, TX
Related
WacoTrib.com
Baylor notebook: Baylor seniors devastated by loss
A whopping 25 Baylor seniors were honored before their final game at McLane Stadium on Saturday in fourth-ranked TCU’s 29-28 victory, including notable players like linebacker Dillon Doyle, receiver Gavin Holmes, tight end Ben Sims, running back Craig “Sqwirl” Williams and kicker John Mayers. Fourth-year junior noseguard...
WacoTrib.com
How they match up: Baylor vs. TCU
In last weekend’s 31-3 home loss to Kansas State, Baylor failed to score a touchdown for the first time since 2020. Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen threw a pair of interceptions while the running game was held to a season-low 103 yards. TCU is coming off its best defensive performance of the season in a 17-10 win over Texas as the Horned Frogs didn’t give up an offensive touchdown.
WacoTrib.com
Injuries force lots of lineup shuffling for Collen's Bears
Before the season ever tipped, Baylor women’s basketball fans were curious to see what the team’s revamped lineup might look like. What they wouldn’t have expected, however, is a new-look rotation for every single game. The 17th-ranked Bears have been hit hard by injuries in the season’s...
WacoTrib.com
Baylor women's Blackwell expected to miss significant time
The Baylor women’s basketball team will likely be without Aijha Blackwell for a significant amount of time, if not the rest of the season. Blackwell went down with roughly two minutes left in the opening quarter of Baylor’s 58-55 win over SMU Tuesday. She immediately clutched her right knee in pain and didn’t return to the game.
WacoTrib.com
Hejl, Abbott Panthers scoot past Union Hill, 58-10
MABANK — Mason Hejl scurried his way to four touchdown runs as No. 1-ranked Abbott raced by previously unbeaten Union Hill, 58-10, in the Class 1A Div. I area playoffs on Friday night. Hejl carried 31 times for 253 yards and those four TDs, scoring on runs of 40,...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Area High School Football Playoff Preview | Round Two
The second round of the 2022 UIL State Football Playoffs kicks off with some games Thursday. Below are some of the storylines involving Dallas area schools to keep an eye on:. Denton Guyer and Highland Park will square off in a matchup of two 11-0 teams in 6A Division II. Guyer finished the regular season ranked No.6 in the state and defeated Flower Mound Marcus in the first round, 42-7, behind a four-touchdown performance from five-star quarterback and Oklahoma commit Jackson Arnold.
Arlington, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The South Oak Cliff High School football team will have a game with Lovejoy High School on November 19, 2022, 13:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
WacoTrib.com
PHOTOS — High school football Week 13 around Waco, Central Texas
PHOTOS: Take a look at high school football scenes from around the Waco and Centex area on Nov. 17-18, 2022. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
WacoTrib.com
No. 6 Chilton 48, Brackettville 7
FREDERICKSBURG — The stingy Pirates aren’t giving up their bounty, and that defensive-minded notion just keeps extending their season. Chilton mauled Brackettville in Friday’s Class 2A Div. II area playoffs. That pushes the Pirates (12-0) on to the third round to face a fellow state-ranked foe in Burton.
WacoTrib.com
Pottsboro's high-octane attack outguns Whitney, 62-49
MESQUITE — Whitney had plenty of offense Thursday night in its Class 3A Division I Region II area playoff game against Pottsboro, but too many Wildcat mistakes doomed the Wildcats in a 62-49 season-ending loss. Four Whitney interceptions led to 21 Pottsboro points and provided the margin of victory...
coveleaderpress.com
Lady Dawgs pull off last-second win against Waco
On Tuesday night, the Lady Dawgs hosted the Lady Waco Lions. With this being the Lady Dawgs’ first home game of the season, they were looking to make an impact and fast. For the majority of the game. the Dawgs had the lead and weren’t making too many mistakes. But the Lions were not going to roll over and give up without a fight, though. The Lions came back from a 13-point deficit and took a 3-point lead with under a minute left.
WacoTrib.com
No. 1 Mart 77, Cushing 7
MADISONVILLE — JD Bell, De’Montrel Medlock and Jonah Ross accounted for three touchdowns apiece, as the top-ranked Panthers pounded another playoff opponent, thumping Cushing in the Class 2A Division II area playoffs. Mart (12-0) move on to next week’s regional quarterfinals to face either Bowie or Deweyville.
WacoTrib.com
Blum volleyball captures 1A state title
GARLAND — Fourth time was the charm. Blum didn’t need any timeouts as the Lady Cats swept D’Hanis, 25-10, 25-17, 25-16, earning the Class 1A state championship Thursday afternoon at the Curtis Culwell Center. “This feels a lot better this time, compared to all the others,” said...
WacoTrib.com
Tennyson school contract going to Frisco firm rankles Waco competitor
A divided Waco Independent School District board voted Thursday to approve Frisco-based CORE Construction to build the new Tennyson Middle School, over protests about a perceived snub of local builders. Trustees voted 4-3 to approve CORE for the $67 million school construction contract on the recommendation of Waco ISD administrators,...
WacoTrib.com
West picks up some payback in climbing over Mt. Vernon, 27-14
FORNEY — The West Trojans finally completed the climb over Mount Vernon. Behind another strong defensive performance, the Trojans grabbed the win, 27-14, over the Tigers in the Class 3A Division I area round of playoffs Friday night in Forney. Mt. Vernon had ended West’s season in the playoffs...
A Snack with Shaq: Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken coming to Central Texas
KILLEEN, Texas — Big news is coming to foodies in three Texas cities. Legendary basketball star Shaquille O'Neal's restaurant chain, Big Chicken, is set to open three new locations in Texas, one in Killeen, one in Waco and one in College Station. With unique and hearty offerings on the...
This Dallas bar has the best margarita in Texas & one of the best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Stick with us here, grab a glass, and get some limes, salt, triple sec, and your favorite tequila so that we can have a great time with everyone’s favorite mixed drink on the weekends, the margarita. This beverage is popular all over the world, but...
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: Call for desserts; Milkshake test; Buzzard Billy's renamed; George's milestone; Bamboo toilet paper
Topping the tank to visit relatives this Thanksgiving may not carry the shock value it did a few months ago. AAA Texas, the auto club, reported the average price for regular unleaded gasoline is lower in Texas than anywhere else in the country, at least on Thursday, when it released its weekly report.
These Texas restaurants have the best banana pudding in the world: report
What are some of the best desserts in the southern United States? Pecan Pie to some is the best of the best, but there's something to be said about the humble but ridiculously delicious banana pudding.
Waco ISD approves contract for construction of new school, parents upset over design
WACO, Texas — The Waco Independent School District Board voted to approve a bid from College Station contractor CORE Construction to redesign Tennyson Middle School Thursday night. The proposal passed with a 4-3 vote. A second contractor, Mazanec Construction, based in Waco, also bid on the project. CORE will...
Comments / 0