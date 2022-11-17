ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

Man Arrested After Saturday Morning SWAT Standoff in Carlsbad

A standoff that started when a man barricaded himself in a Carlsbad home with a child ended peacefully Saturday when the suspect was taken into custody. Just before 7 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a residence in the 6900 block of Clearwater Street as part of a welfare check and to serve the man with a protective order, said Lt. Darbie Ernst of the Carlsbad Police Department.
CARLSBAD, CA
Times of San Diego

Elderly Woman Killed in Head-On Collision on Mission Gorge Road

An 85-year-old woman was killed in a head-on collision on Friday in the Lake Murray neighborhood of San Diego. Officers from the San Diego Police Department were called at approximately 5:21 p.m. to the 9000 block of Mission Gorge Road, where they learnedthat the victim, who was driving a 2018 Toyota Corolla westbound on Mission Gorge, struck a 2021 Toyota Venza driven by a 70-year-old woman heading eastbound, said Officer Robert Heims.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Second Suspect, 17, Arrested in Fatal Shooting at Lincoln Park Apartment Complex

A second suspect — a 17-year-old boy — has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a man dead last summer in a Lincoln Park-area neighborhood. The youth, whose name was withheld because he is a minor, was taken into custody at an El Cajon motel Wednesday afternoon for allegedly taking part in the slaying of 27-year-old Tre’Von Stewart-Jordan on Aug. 12, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Person Rescued from Mission Trails Regional Park

A person was taken to a hospital Saturday after being injured in the Mission Trails Regional Park, according to the San Diego Fire- Rescue Department. Just before 10 a.m., an SDFD crew responded to Golfcrest Drive and Mission Gorge Road for an open-space rescue. The unidentified victim was located between Cowles Mountain and Pyles Peak, a spokesman said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Couple Who Died in Apparent Murder-Suicide at Harbor Island Hotel ID’d

Authorities Friday publicly identified a married couple who died in a Harbor Island hotel room this week in an apparent murder-suicide carried out by the husband. A staff member at the hotel in the 1900 block of Harbor Island Drive discovered the bodies of Sri Kumar Rangarajan, 57, and his 27-year-old wife, Kayla Jakob, shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy