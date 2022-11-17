A second suspect — a 17-year-old boy — has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a man dead last summer in a Lincoln Park-area neighborhood. The youth, whose name was withheld because he is a minor, was taken into custody at an El Cajon motel Wednesday afternoon for allegedly taking part in the slaying of 27-year-old Tre’Von Stewart-Jordan on Aug. 12, according to the San Diego Police Department.

