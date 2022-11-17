Read full article on original website
Man Arrested After Saturday Morning SWAT Standoff in Carlsbad
A standoff that started when a man barricaded himself in a Carlsbad home with a child ended peacefully Saturday when the suspect was taken into custody. Just before 7 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a residence in the 6900 block of Clearwater Street as part of a welfare check and to serve the man with a protective order, said Lt. Darbie Ernst of the Carlsbad Police Department.
Man assaulted, shot twice outside Chula Vista park
A Chula Vista man is recounting the harrowing details after he survived being shot twice in his RV near a park last Sunday.
Elderly Woman Killed in Head-On Collision on Mission Gorge Road
An 85-year-old woman was killed in a head-on collision on Friday in the Lake Murray neighborhood of San Diego. Officers from the San Diego Police Department were called at approximately 5:21 p.m. to the 9000 block of Mission Gorge Road, where they learnedthat the victim, who was driving a 2018 Toyota Corolla westbound on Mission Gorge, struck a 2021 Toyota Venza driven by a 70-year-old woman heading eastbound, said Officer Robert Heims.
Man, woman killed in possible murder-suicide at Harbor Island Hilton identified
Female Armed Robber Threatens Clerk at Midway Motel, Takes Safe
A gun-wielding thief robbed a Midway motel Friday, authorities said. The robber, who appeared to be in her 40s, confronted an employee in the office of the Heritage Inn at 3333 Channel Way shortly after 4:30 p.m., pointed a gun at a clerk and demanded cash, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Second Suspect, 17, Arrested in Fatal Shooting at Lincoln Park Apartment Complex
A second suspect — a 17-year-old boy — has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a man dead last summer in a Lincoln Park-area neighborhood. The youth, whose name was withheld because he is a minor, was taken into custody at an El Cajon motel Wednesday afternoon for allegedly taking part in the slaying of 27-year-old Tre’Von Stewart-Jordan on Aug. 12, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Man, 22, suspected of stabbing brother in kitchen
A 22-year-old man is suspected of stabbing his older brother early Friday in San Diego's Linda Vista neighborhood, authorities said.
A 26-year-old man was killed Friday when for unknown reasons he tumbled out of the car he was riding in on Interstate 8 near Grossmont Center mall, authorities reported. The man fell out of the westbound Audi A4 in the area of Severin Drive in La Mesa shortly before 11 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
Missing at-risk woman last seen at Sharp Memorial Hospital
The San Diego Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing at-risk woman.
Man accused of shooting CHP officer in the leg on I-8 freeway in court
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A man accused of trying to grab a California Highway Patrol officer's gun during an altercation on Interstate 8 in Mission Valley in April 2022 leaving the lawman shot in the leg, was ordered Friday to stand trial on charges that include attempted murder of a peace officer.
Mom concerned after daughter specifically named in Carlton Oaks school threat
A chilling phone call from a Santee mom this week, learning from the school principal, her daughter had been specifically named in a possible school shooting threat.
Man arrested after home burglary in North County
A man suspected of breaking into a home Tuesday in the Vista area was arrested, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.
Mateo Castillo, 17, of El Cajon ID’d As Victim in Fatal Stabbing at Chula Vista House Party
Authorities Thursday publicly identified a teen who was stabbed to death last weekend at a crowded South Bay house party. Patrol officers responding to reports of a fight at the gathering in the 900 block of Rigley Street in Chula Vista found Mateo Castillo, 17, of El Cajon mortally wounded shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday, according to police.
Person Rescued from Mission Trails Regional Park
A person was taken to a hospital Saturday after being injured in the Mission Trails Regional Park, according to the San Diego Fire- Rescue Department. Just before 10 a.m., an SDFD crew responded to Golfcrest Drive and Mission Gorge Road for an open-space rescue. The unidentified victim was located between Cowles Mountain and Pyles Peak, a spokesman said.
Couple Who Died in Apparent Murder-Suicide at Harbor Island Hotel ID’d
Authorities Friday publicly identified a married couple who died in a Harbor Island hotel room this week in an apparent murder-suicide carried out by the husband. A staff member at the hotel in the 1900 block of Harbor Island Drive discovered the bodies of Sri Kumar Rangarajan, 57, and his 27-year-old wife, Kayla Jakob, shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego Police Department.
3 adoptive family members charged in girl’s death volunteered with San Diego police
SAN DIEGO — CBS 8 has learned more about law enforcement ties to the three family members charged this month in the death of an adopted, 11-year-old girl, Aarabella McCormack. All three of the defendants currently being held without bail in San Diego County jail previously volunteered with the...
