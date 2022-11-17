ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins approves broader public nuisance code to address problem properties

By Molly Bohannon, Fort Collins Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
 3 days ago
Fort Collins City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to repeal the city’s existing public nuisance ordinance and enact a new ordinance that covers more kinds of nuisance activities.

The updated ordinance outlines 66 activities — ranging from obstruction of sidewalks to assault to noise violations — that qualify as a nuisance and can trigger enforcement of the new ordinance.

The goal of updating the ordinance, according to Assistant Police Chief John Feyen, who presented to council on the issue, is to address the changed civil issues experienced in Fort Collins. Twenty-two years ago, when the current ordinance was issued, he said most nuisance issues on private property revolved around “weeds, rubbish (and) broken-down cars.”

Today the city is dealing with more criminal offenses, assaults, noise violations and “things that disturb the peace and enjoyment of the neighborhood,” Feyen said.

The code defines "public nuisance" as existing when "repeated nuisance activities (meaning more than one) have occurred on the property or a continuing nuisance activity exists on it, causing an unreasonable risk of harm or injury to the public health, safety or welfare."

A site could become a chronic nuisance property if three or more nuisance activities have occurred on the property within 90 days, seven or more nuisance activities have occurred within one year, or if two or more nuisance activities involving drug-related activity have occurred on the property within 30 days. There are separate definitions for apartment buildings and abandoned properties.

The biggest changes from the previous ordinance are that, as Feyen addressed, it covers far more things and the city no longer needs to issue a citation for the ordinance to be enacted.

Previously, the city couldn’t utilize the ordinance unless staff had issued a citation for the nuisance, which they tried to do sparingly in the spirit of getting compliance from residents first.

But moving forward, the city won’t have to issue a citation, but rather prove that a violation, or multiple violations, have occurred with one person or property.

“This new proposed code does give us the opportunity to start with that notice of violation to say, ‘Hey, we want to talk about what's going on at your property and let's work together on a plan to see if we can address this together,” said Marcy Yoder, neighborhood services manager, who also presented to council.

Other council news:Not 'financially feasible:' Fort Collins City Park train project won't continue

There are also more steps between notice of a violation and issuing abatement orders through municipal court in the new ordinance, which gives the city more tools to work with people before taking the most extreme action.

Council expressed gratitude to staff for updating the ordinance and still keeping the focus on compliance.

“This is just there if we need it, hoping that we don't, but the other was outdated (and) wasn't necessarily working the way it should be,” said council member Kelly Ohlson, adding that this ordinance gives the city a “more full toolbox” to address nuisances.

The ordinance has to pass a second hearing, which will likely be at the next regular council meeting on Dec. 6. before being enforced as city code.

Want to know more? Read past coverage:Fort Collins eyes new public nuisance rules to address shift in activities, problem areas

Molly Bohannon covers Fort Collins and Colorado State University for the Coloradoan. Follow her on Twitter @molboha or contact her at mbohannon@coloradoan.com. Support her work and that of other Coloradoan journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today.

