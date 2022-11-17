ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, CO

Summit Daily News

Here’s how to spend the week of Thanksgiving in Summit County

Whether spending time with friends or family, there are plenty of activities to keep everyone entertained throughout Thanksgiving week. Sapphire Point Overlook: Adam Bianchi with the Dillon Ranger District said this trail is great for a walk with the family — especially if there are elderly folks — due to the flat and wide nature of the trail. It’s located between Keystone and Breckenridge on Swan Mountain road and with a difficulty rating of easy, and the trail is a 0.7-mile one-way loop that offers views of the Dillon Reservoir.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

‘Elevated everyday dining’: Summit County picks local Matt Vawter of Rootstalk as best chef

As the weather changes, Rootstalk’s menu morphs, too. Dishes overflowing with the bright colors of summer harvests give way to plates decorated with orange, yellow and red produce. As winter sets in, the colors fade when braised meats and root vegetables take over. You know it’s spring at Rootstalk when the plates come alive again as fresh greens, morel mushrooms and rainbow chard get their time to shine.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Race of the Santas and Moose March now open for registration

The town of Breckenridge is hosting Race of the Santas on Saturday, Dec. 3. Registration is now open and will close on race day at 8 a.m. The race starts in front of the Canteen Tap House and then finishes in Blue River Plaza. The race spans 3,780 feet, which is just over two-thirds of a mile. In order to kickstart the holiday season, participants are encouraged to dress up as Santa or in other festive wear. Custom Ullr helmets will be given to top three male and female racers.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
OutThere Colorado

Website dubs Colorado spot one of best RV parks for 2023

According to a blog that's all about life on the road, one of the top destinations for an RV trip is right in Colorado. Traveling Lifestyle's list of 'top 5 outdoor destinations,' which focused on spots catering to RVs, listed the 'Sun Outdoors Rocky Mountains' site as one of the country's best spots. With RV sites here starting at just $65 per night, Sun Outdoors Rocky Mountains sounds like a spot worth checking out during a road trip.
GRANBY, CO
iheart.com

This Is Colorado's Best Burger Joint

Just about anybody can enjoy a juicy burger. While plenty of restaurants serve this American classic, nobody does it better than restaurants and eateries dedicated to grilling the perfect burger. If you're looking for your next burger hangout, 24/7 Wall St. found the best burger joint in every state. The...
COLORADO STATE
glendalecherrycreek.com

Dark Shadow Cast Over Larimer Square’s Future

Loss Of Larimer Looms As New Owner Runs Restaurants, Retailers Out Of The Historic Heart, Soul Of Downtown Denver. Larimer Square — the Mile High City’s first historic district — first landed on the National Trust for Historic Place’s list of “most endangered historic places” in 2018. As 2022 draws to an end, a steady stream of restaurants and retailers on the city’s oldest commercial block have disclosed they are closing their doors.
DENVER, CO
94.3 The X

This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado

Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
COLORADO STATE
K99

See Why this Hike is One of the Most Iconic in Colorado

Colorado is known for many things, but one of the most significant things about our great state is the abundance of beautiful natural landmarks. The state of Colorado is filled with world-class ski mountains, unmatched river rafting, and of course, plenty of natural wonders that make for some of the best hiking around.
BOULDER, CO
FOX21News.com

Tear-jerking moment momma chimp reunited with baby

Watch the tear-jerking moment a chimp gorilla is reunited with her baby. Tear-jerking moment momma chimp reunited with baby. Watch the tear-jerking moment a chimp gorilla is reunited with her baby. Snow Plow Safety. The Magic of Lights Preview. Outlets at Castle Rock & Silverthorne Holiday shopping. Outlets at Castle...
CASTLE ROCK, CO

