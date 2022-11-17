Moscow police can't guarantee there's no threat to the public following quadruple homicide

Read full article on original website
Moscow PD announces Sunday press conference for investigation of murdered U of I students
MOSCOW, Idaho - Moscow Police Department (MPD) announced a press conference will be held on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 3 p.m. regarding the investigation into the murder of four University of Idaho students. The press conference will be streamed live on our NonStop Local website. On Sunday, Nov. 13, four...
'It makes me sick thinking that person could be right behind us': Search for Moscow quadruple murder suspect continues as one victim's mother speaks out
MOSCOW, Idaho - This Sunday will mark one week since the bodies of four University of Idaho students were found stabbed to death in a home near campus. The victims have been identified as Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. Their killer is yet to caught. "We...
Family of Moscow homicide victim continues to speak out
The family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of four University of Idaho students killed near campus last week, continued to speak out on Friday. The family said their timeline of events doesn't quite match up with the timeline provided by police.
Coroner: Idaho students were stabbed to death in their beds
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Four University of Idaho students who were found dead in a rental house near campus were stabbed to death in their beds and likely were asleep when they were attacked, a county coroner told a cable news channel. Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt also told...
Arrest made in armed robbery in Lewiston, police investigating additional suspects
LEWISTON, Idaho - A suspect was arrested on Thursday after an armed home robbery left one victim injured. According to Lewiston Police Department (LPD), the robbery was reported just after 8 a.m. on Nov. 17. Officers responding to the scene on 1st Ave. discovered one victim with minor injuries who stated the robber had taken items from the home.
1 arrested in connection to Lewiston armed robbery, 2 suspects outstanding
LEWISTON, Wash. - One suspect has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery that temporarily forced Lewis-Clark State College (LCSC) to lock down Thursday morning. Two more suspects remain on the loose. The Lewiston Police Department (LPD) said 27-year-old Eric M. Largent was arrested for the robbery. LPD is...
Washington runs through Colorado as increasingly important Apple Cup looms
SEATTLE – This isn’t basketball, but Washington’s ball movement was something to see. Leading 7-0 with 3 minutes, 3 seconds left in the first quarter Saturday, Michael Penix Jr. took a shotgun snap and handed to wide receiver Jalen McMillan on an end around. McMillan lateraled to fellow wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk, who passed it back to the waiting Penix. The redshirt junior collected the ball at Colorado’s 42-yard line and whizzed a pass to McMillan along the left sideline.
The pick: Why Washington State will beat Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. – Considering matchup advantages, the team’s recent results, the odds, the setting, the unpredictable nature of the Pac-12 – I had a tough time making a call on this one. Washington State’s got a talented defense. Arizona’s got a high-powered offense. The Cougars’ offense appears...
'We were locked in': Washington State records four interceptions against former Cougar quarterback, takes care of Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. – For the Washington State faithful, Saturday’s game played out like a fantasy. For former Cougars quarterback Jayden de Laura, now the signal-caller at Arizona, it was a nightmare scenario. WSU’s defense made life miserable for de Laura, who tossed a career-high four interceptions. He threw...
Difference makers: Gonzaga Prep graduate Sam Lockett III grabs pair of interceptions in WSU's win over Arizona
The junior safety from Spokane had his finest performance as a Cougar, snagging two of his team’s four interceptions against Arizona QB Jayden de Laura, who started for WSU over the past two seasons. Lockett jumped an ill-advised pass deep down the middle and returned the pick 31 yards. WSU cornerback Derrick Langford Jr. recorded a pick-6 on the ensuing Arizona possession. Lockett added another takeaway a drive later. De Laura led a long series that reached the red zone, but he and a receiver miscommunicated on a crossing route, and Lockett was well-positioned to make the interception. The Wildcats were deflated by the three consecutive interceptions, which allowed WSU to open up a 25-point lead late in the third quarter. Lockett contributed five tackles, including one for loss.
