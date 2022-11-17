ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Moscow police can't guarantee there's no threat to the public following quadruple homicide

By Noah Corrin, NonStop Local Digital Producer
KHQ Right Now
 3 days ago
KHQ Right Now

Family of Moscow homicide victim continues to speak out

The family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of four University of Idaho students killed near campus last week, continued to speak out on Friday. The family said their timeline of events doesn't quite match up with the timeline provided by police.
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

Coroner: Idaho students were stabbed to death in their beds

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Four University of Idaho students who were found dead in a rental house near campus were stabbed to death in their beds and likely were asleep when they were attacked, a county coroner told a cable news channel. Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt also told...
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

Arrest made in armed robbery in Lewiston, police investigating additional suspects

LEWISTON, Idaho - A suspect was arrested on Thursday after an armed home robbery left one victim injured. According to Lewiston Police Department (LPD), the robbery was reported just after 8 a.m. on Nov. 17. Officers responding to the scene on 1st Ave. discovered one victim with minor injuries who stated the robber had taken items from the home.
LEWISTON, ID
KHQ Right Now

1 arrested in connection to Lewiston armed robbery, 2 suspects outstanding

LEWISTON, Wash. - One suspect has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery that temporarily forced Lewis-Clark State College (LCSC) to lock down Thursday morning. Two more suspects remain on the loose. The Lewiston Police Department (LPD) said 27-year-old Eric M. Largent was arrested for the robbery. LPD is...
LEWISTON, ID
KHQ Right Now

Washington runs through Colorado as increasingly important Apple Cup looms

SEATTLE – This isn’t basketball, but Washington’s ball movement was something to see. Leading 7-0 with 3 minutes, 3 seconds left in the first quarter Saturday, Michael Penix Jr. took a shotgun snap and handed to wide receiver Jalen McMillan on an end around. McMillan lateraled to fellow wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk, who passed it back to the waiting Penix. The redshirt junior collected the ball at Colorado’s 42-yard line and whizzed a pass to McMillan along the left sideline.
PULLMAN, WA
KHQ Right Now

The pick: Why Washington State will beat Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. – Considering matchup advantages, the team’s recent results, the odds, the setting, the unpredictable nature of the Pac-12 – I had a tough time making a call on this one. Washington State’s got a talented defense. Arizona’s got a high-powered offense. The Cougars’ offense appears...
TUCSON, AZ
KHQ Right Now

Difference makers: Gonzaga Prep graduate Sam Lockett III grabs pair of interceptions in WSU's win over Arizona

The junior safety from Spokane had his finest performance as a Cougar, snagging two of his team’s four interceptions against Arizona QB Jayden de Laura, who started for WSU over the past two seasons. Lockett jumped an ill-advised pass deep down the middle and returned the pick 31 yards. WSU cornerback Derrick Langford Jr. recorded a pick-6 on the ensuing Arizona possession. Lockett added another takeaway a drive later. De Laura led a long series that reached the red zone, but he and a receiver miscommunicated on a crossing route, and Lockett was well-positioned to make the interception. The Wildcats were deflated by the three consecutive interceptions, which allowed WSU to open up a 25-point lead late in the third quarter. Lockett contributed five tackles, including one for loss.
SPOKANE, WA

