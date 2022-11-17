Read full article on original website
Related
Yankees absolutely can’t pay Justin Verlander’s rumored new contract
And now, for the New York Yankees’ third Justin Verlander-related trick in five years, they’ll briefly entertain his demands before realizing his initial ask is absolutely insane!. The first two versions of the Verlander-Yankees song and dance were inarguably better, even though it seemed like the third time...
Yardbarker
Aaron Judge apologizes to Giancarlo Stanton after winning AL MVP
Aaron Judge on Thursday learned that he had won the American League Most Valuable Player award for the first time in his career. The New York Yankees outfielder received 28 of the possible 30 first-place votes, while Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani received the other two. Judge, who...
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox Hurler Signs With Astros After Inconsistent Stint In Boston
The Houston Astros may have a familiar face coming out of the bullpen when the 2023 Major League Baseball season rolls around. Houston signed former Boston Red Sox reliever Austin Davis to a minor league contract with an invitation to join the squad in Spring Training and fight for a roster spot with the big league club.
iheart.com
List Of Teams That Are Interested In Cody Bellinger Has Been Revealed
Yesterday the Los Angeles Dodgers opted not to tender Cody Bellinger a contract for the 2023 season. Bellinger earned $17 million in 2022 and likely would have earned a small bump for next season in arbitration. The 27-year-old now becomes a free agent just three years after he won the...
Phillies Among Favorites to Land Cy Young Pitcher
The Philadelphia Phillies are among some of the betting favorites to land Justin Verlander in this winter's MLB free agency.
World Series Champion Moving Closer to a Sale
Sports have officially entered a new paradigm that has connected some of the most iconic sports franchises to Wall Street in ways that were unheard of previously. The appeal from Wall Street's view is obvious. Values for sports franchises have shot up in recent years, and there are few signs that the trend won't continue in the near future.
New York Yankees Reportedly Re-Sign Key Player
The New York Yankees have agreed to bring back shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa on a one-year, $6 million contract, per ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan. The team reportedly considered nontendering him before today’s 8 p.m. deadline, but ultimately decided to keep him in the picture. Kiner-Falefa's $6 million is fully-guaranteed,...
Yardbarker
Aaron Judge will reportedly let Yankees 'finish as the highest bidder'
It appears New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner will only have himself to blame if he loses Aaron Judge to a different club. For a piece published Friday, Bob Klapisch of NJ Advance Media noted that Judge "will allow the Yankees to finish as the highest bidder" after the new American League Most Valuable Player hit free agency last week. That update comes after Steinbrenner confirmed he had "very positive conversations" with Judge following the season, including one face-to-face meeting, and after Klapisch and others claimed that re-signing slugger Anthony Rizzo improves the Yankees' chances of keeping Judge through his physical prime.
Yankees star gets timetable for injury recovery
NEW YORK — The Yankees hope to know whether star infielder DJ LeMahieu will need surgery in six weeks. That’s when doctors will check in on LeMahieu, who is rehabbing ligament damage to his right second toe. The injury held him out of the playoffs and let to his second-half downturn.
Yardbarker
Braves preparing for worst case scenario: Dansby Swanson walks
Free agency became a lot less exciting for Braves fans following Ken Rosenthal’s report that it is basically Dansby Swanson or bust this offseason. He doesn’t see the Braves ponying up the necessary cash for Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, or Xander Bogaerts. He also views Jacob deGrom or any other frontline starter as a long shot, given the team’s current cap situation.
Yardbarker
A few “prove-it deal” free agent candidates for the Atlanta Braves
Some of the best free agent signings Alex Anthopoulos has made were low-cost diamonds in the rough. The Braves President of Baseball Operations has made a living off giving once high-profile players coming off down years, sometimes because of injuries, prove-it deals. They’re low-risk, high-reward moves that add up. AA has already acquired a pair of these cases in Sam Hilliard and Nick Anderson, but they won’t be the last. The team still has needs at shortstop, left field, and the bullpen. Since I don’t think the Braves will be relying on a prove-it-deal free-agent candidate to take over for Dansby Swanson, we’ll stick with outfield and relief pitching options.
Former MLB Star Miguel Tejada Detained On Thursday
Former All-Star shortstop Miguel Tejada has been detained at Las Americas International Airport, according to Hector Gomez of Z101 Digital. There was reportedly a warrant out for Tejada's arrest for fraud. Gomez said Tejada was issuing bad checks. Per the report, Tejada could potentially face a six-month prison sentence. Additional...
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reportedly Have Contacted Two-Time Cy Young Winner About Deal
The Boston Red Sox certainly will be wheeling and dealing this offseason and it sounds like a local player may find his way to the squad. Boston reportedly has been in contact with two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber after spending the 2022 season with the Tampa Bay Rays, according to the Boston Globe's Alex Speier.
Yankees interested in Andrew Benintendi return, but there’s a catch
The New York Yankees are reportedly interested in bringing Andrew Benintendi back, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. But Heyman also reports that a source questioned his desire to remain with the team. Benintendi was one of the Yankees’ most notable trade deadline acquisitions in 2022. He offered...
Astros Tender Contracts to All Eligible Players Except for One
The Houston Astros have tendered contracts to all eligible players except for Josh James ahead of Friday's deadline.
Yardbarker
Yankees Mock Trade: Landing a quality pitcher from the Miami Marlins
The offseason for the Yankees has kicked into another gear with all sorts of hypotheticals and rumors running rampant. One guy I haven’t seen a lot of chatter surrounding, and I suppose for obvious reasons, is Jesus Luzardo. Luzardo is a phenomenal pitcher and is one the most intriguing...
Yardbarker
Cardinals Reunite With Former Top Prospect
After being let go by the Cleveland Guardians, Oscar Mercado is heading back to where everything started for him. Today, the St. Louis Cardinals announced that they had reunited with one of their former top prospects. Mercado was drafted in the second round in 2013 by the Cardinals. The young...
Yardbarker
Justin Verlander May Own Untouchable MLB History
Last night, the winners of the Cy Young Award in both the National League and American League were announced. In the National League, Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara was given the award, while in the American League, Justin Verlander earned the award. Verlander had the best ERA of any starter...
Yardbarker
Report: Mariners eyeing two-time Gold Glove winner
The Seattle Mariners’ deal this week for All-Star slugger Teoscar Hernandez may have been just an appetizer and not necessarily the main course. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports Thursday that Seattle has inquired with the Milwaukee Brewers on the trade availability of infielder Kolten Wong. A two-time Gold...
Sports World Not Happy With Longtime Announcer's Departure
Glenn Geffner, the longtime play-by-play announcer for the Miami Marlins, had unfortunate news to share with his fans this Thursday afternoon. Geffner was informed that Miami will not renew his contract for the 2023 season. "FREE AGENCY UPDATE: I was informed today the Marlins will not be renewing my contract...
Comments / 0