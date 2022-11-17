ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Levin wins reelection to 49th Congressional District, AP projects

By Amber Coakley
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00p5Vo_0jDf7DiF00

SAN DIEGO — Democrat Rep. Mike Levin has won reelection to the 49th Congressional District, the Associated Press projected Wednesday.

Levin had garnered around 52.6% of the vote compared to his Republican opponent Brian Maryott‘s 47.4%, election results showed as of Wednesday.

New boundaries in the 49th Congressional District removed a portion containing parts of the city of San Diego and added the Orange County city Laguna Niguel. The coastal North County district runs from Del Mar to Orange County’s Dana Point and includes Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad and Camp Pendleton.

Levin is an environmental attorney first elected to congress in 2018, serving on the House Natural Resources and Veterans’ Affairs committees. He grew up in southern Orange County and lives in San Juan Capistrano.

Levin’s background in environmental law has made protecting his district’s natural resources and combating climate change a frequent subject of his campaign material. Levin says “we can protect our environment, combat the climate crisis, and grow our economy at the same time,” through programs that would expand renewable infrastructure and invest in clean manufacturing.

As the incumbent representative for Camp Pendleton, Levin also emphasizes his programs benefiting veterans and active duty service members, listing 15 bipartisan bills that he helped pass on the issue.

The congressman told the San Diego Union-Tribune in April that he supports a pathway to citizenship for “Dreamers” and that he generally supports the Biden administration’s response to the war in Ukraine.

Comments / 9

just a guy
2d ago

Why do ppl keep voting for tax and spend democrats?!!! We the people ARE PAYING FOR IT! The policies implemented in the last 18 months are crushing ppl!! wake up!!!

Reply(1)
11
SLONEWS
2d ago

Because Democrats are the freeloaders that are sucking the life out of America, legal and illegals, free food, free housing, free healthcare, childcare, lunches, education, utilities, etc. Generations of these people are on the roles!

Reply(1)
10
guest
2d ago

All those late ballots harvested from who knows where made a difference.

Reply(1)
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 5 San Diego

How ‘blue’ is California? What the midterm election tells us

California could be more purple than blue. Election data from the 2022 midterm election, provided by the Associated Press, shows that some counties in the Golden State voted more conservatively on specific propositions and candidates. The miniature “red wave” allowed some House Republicans in California to retain their seats in the U.S. Congress. However, other […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Midterm election results: These key races have yet to be called

The United States midterm elections may have been held on Tuesday, but Americans still do not know who will have control of either the House of Representatives or the Senate. Outstanding mail-in ballots are still being counted in several states, as anxious voters wait to see if their preferred candidates will prevail. Republicans appear to be inching toward a House majority, but the Senate remains unclear with the Nevada race unresolved, and the Georgia Senate race heading to a Dec. 6 runoff.
ARIZONA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Republicans score big win in race for crucial Senate seat after Libertarian candidate drops out

Libertarian candidate Marc Victor has dropped out of the Arizona Senate race, giving Republicans a major boost as they try to secure a majority in the upper house of Congress. In withdrawing from the race, Victor has endorsed Republican candidate Blake Masters, who is running against incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ). Victor dropping out of the race comes a week before the election between the two, which is still very tight with only days left for the two to reach out to voters, according to a statement from Masters's campaign.
ARIZONA STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Republican to hold Alaska US Senate seat after ranked voting

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A Republican will hold Alaska’s U.S. Senate seat following the state’s ranked choice election as incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski seeks to fend off a challenge from Donald Trump-endorsed fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka. Tabulation rounds in Tuesday’s ranked vote election are expected to be held Nov. 23. The race also included Democrat Pat Chesbro and Republican Buzz Kelley, who trailed Tshibaka and Murkowski. Kelley suspended his campaign in September and endorsed Tshibaka. Murkowski touts her seniority and willingness to work across party lines to advance Alaska’s priorities. Tshibaka notes a Murkowski family member has held the Senate seat since 1981 and says it’s time for a change.
ALASKA STATE
Business Insider

Rep. Katie Porter, a Democratic star who's charmed fans with her whiteboards in hearings, could lose her California seat next week

Democratic Rep. Katie Porter of California could be in danger of losing her House seat as the race has shifted in the GOP's direction, according to a nonpartisan political forecaster. The Cook Political Report on Tuesday released a new analysis that moved California's 47th congressional district from a "lean Democratic"...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Miami

Election Results: Control of Congress remains undecided

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Control of Congress remains undecided two days following the Midterm Elections. In the Senate, it's 49 to 48 in favor of Republicans. With three races yet to have projected winners the balance of power is still not determined. The day after Tuesday's midterms, President Joe Biden celebrated...
GEORGIA STATE
Voice of OC

Is Democratic Rep. Katie Porter’s Reelection in Trouble?

Two Democrat congressional incumbents including prominent star Rep. Katie Porter find themselves in tight races to hold onto their seats after early election results poured in last night. The mixture of results reaffirms Orange County’s growing reputation as a “purple,” county, with a near even split between Republicans and Democrats...
The Hill

Five uncalled races to watch in the battle for the House

This month’s surprising midterm elections have everyone on edge, with voters across the country waiting to see who will control the House in the next Congress. A week after Election Day, the balance of power in the House remains unknown, with 212 seats in the GOP column, 204 in the Democratic column and 218 needed for a majority.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

House Republicans pass first wave of rule changes for new majority

The House Republican Conference advanced its first round of rule changes Wednesday for when it retakes the House in January. The GOP is saving more controversial rule change proposals for after Thanksgiving but voted in favor of a change to how a speaker of the House could be ousted from power. The rule proposed by Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) is meant as a way to prevent a Democratic minority from having control over who gets to be speaker.
The Hill

Boebert trails by 64 votes in razor-tight Colorado race

Editor’s note: As of Thursday afternoon, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) had edged ahead of Democrat Adam Frisch by about 400 votes. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) is locked in a tight reelection race in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, trailing Democrat Adam Frisch by 64 ballots with 98 percent of votes counted, according to figures from the Associated Press.
COLORADO STATE
MyNorthwest

Perez wins 3rd District House seat, Kent refuses to concede

The race for Washington’s 3rd Congressional District has been called by the Associated Press, with Democratic candidate Marie Gluesenkamp Perez declared the winner, but her opponent, Joe Kent, hasn’t accepted defeat. The Associated Press calls races when they analyze that the loser is mathematically unable to come back...
WASHINGTON STATE
WMDT.com

BREAKING: AP calls Del. Congress race in favor of Lisa Blunt Rochester

DELAWARE – The Associated Press has called the U.S. Congress race in Delaware in favor of Democrat Lisa Blunt-Rochester. Congresswoman Blunt-Rochester defeated Republican challenger Lee Murphy to win a fourth term in the U.S. House of Representatives. 47 ABC’s Rob Petree spoke to her shortly after her race was...
DELAWARE STATE
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy