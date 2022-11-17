ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Kansas Reflector

Dear Kris Kobach: Please read this open letter about open government in Kansas

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Max Kautsch is an attorney whose practice focuses on First Amendment rights and open government law. Dear attorney general-elect Kris Kobach: Congratulations on your election as […] The post Dear Kris Kobach: Please read this open letter about open government in Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
The Intelligencer

Tell the Pennridge School Board that social studies keeps our kids competitive

On Dec. 5, Pennridge School Board will be voting on a proposal to decrease required social studies credits by 25%. With the help of a Pennridge education, I made my way to the halls of Congress and an Ivy League law school. Without the robust social studies education focusing on world and U.S. history, that would have been impossible. I remember Advanced Placement U.S. History like it was yesterday. Back then, Mr. Ed Johnson taught a rigorous...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

