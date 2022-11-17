On Dec. 5, Pennridge School Board will be voting on a proposal to decrease required social studies credits by 25%. With the help of a Pennridge education, I made my way to the halls of Congress and an Ivy League law school. Without the robust social studies education focusing on world and U.S. history, that would have been impossible. I remember Advanced Placement U.S. History like it was yesterday. Back then, Mr. Ed Johnson taught a rigorous...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 24 MINUTES AGO