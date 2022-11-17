Read full article on original website
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarietta, GA
This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune awayAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
7 Italian Restaurants In Atlanta Perfect For Special OccasionsJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Officer responds to call, buys clothes instead of giving citationAmy ChristieAtlanta, GA
Family remembers Lyft driver shot and killed while working in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Peachtree Corners family is grieving the loss of their 31-year-old daughter who was killed while driving for Lyft Monday night. Police say Lauren Allen was shot after a 23-year-old fired at her car multiple times. According to authorities, Allen was dropping off a...
WXIA 11 Alive
Man shot outside Atlanta recording studio, police say
ATLANTA — A man was shot in the parking lot of local record studio Super Sound Studios, according to Atlanta Police. Right now, details are limited. However, officers add that the shooting occurred just after 2 a.m. and the victim is in stable condition. Officers said the property manager...
'There was blood everywhere' | Witness statements reveal chaos after deadly shooting at Gwinnett shopping plaza
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A deadly Gwinnett shopping plaza shooting happened because one of the teens accused of murder owed the victim money, a police report suggests. Two teenagers were arrested in Walton County, Florida last week, accused in the death of Ryan Rodriguez Romero. The 16-year-old was shot and killed on Nov. 16 outside of La Mexicana Supermarket. A teenage girl was shot in the back, a police report revealed.
WXIA 11 Alive
Death of D'ettrick Griffin | Atlanta Ofc. Simmonds retires
Officer Oliver Simmonds was indicted in October in the teen's 2019 death. Atlanta Police Department confirmed Simmonds retired Nov. 9.
WXIA 11 Alive
Man found shot at Lithia Springs hotel, police say
LITHIA SPRINGS, Ga. — A man is receiving medical treatment after getting shot at a Lithia Springs hotel, police said. Officers were called to the Budgetel Inn & Suites along Waterway Circle off Thornton Road Tuesday just before 2 p.m., according to the Douglasville Police Department. Police found a...
WXIA 11 Alive
Lyft driver, daughter of Peachtree Corners councilman shot to death in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The 31-year-old daughter of a Peachtree Corners Councilman was shot and killed in DeKalb County Monday night. Lauren Allen, a Lyft driver and the daughter of Peachtree Corners Councilman Joe Sawyer, was killed after dropping off a passenger at the 5700-block of Cedar Croft Court in Lithonia. Her father, who spoke to 11Alive's Cody Alcorn, is heartbroken by the loss.
1 person shot, killed at southeast Atlanta gas station, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead outside a southeast Atlanta gas station located at 3015 Jonesboro Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Details are limited, but Channel 2 Action News has learned that police responded to the...
Cops: Lyft driver fatally shot in DeKalb; suspect killed after firing at officers
A Lyft driver was gunned down Monday night by a man who got into a fight with her passenger as she arrived at the destination, according to DeKalb County police.
WXIA 11 Alive
Atlanta Police trying to ID person of interest in deadly Manuel's Tavern shooting
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department on Tuesday announced they are seeking to identify a person of interest in the deadly shooting of a 54-year-old community member and volunteer outside Manuel's Tavern last month. Dean Phillips was shot and killed in the parking lot behind the bar, police said,...
Man arrested after ‘suddenly’ stabbing 2 people visiting mother’s home, DeKalb police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A man went into his mother’s home and stabbed two people visiting her home on Sunday, DeKalb County police said. Police said 41-year Romes Biffle stabbed 70-year-old Lavon Draine and 35-year-old Ashley Hackett just before 3 p.m. at his mother’s home in the 4900 block of Wilkins Station Drive in Decatur.
Lyft driver shot to death moments after dropping off passenger in DeKalb County identified
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Lyft driver is dead after police say she got caught in the middle of the domestic dispute between her passenger and a man. Police found 31-year-old Lauren Allen shot to death inside her car on Monday night. Investigators believe she had just dropped off a passenger on Cedar Croft Court when the passenger got into an argument with a man.
Home shooting incident in Gwinnett leads to major gang bust
As a result of a recent investigation, the Gwinnett Police Department has arrested multiple gang members and associates obtaining 73 felony arrest warrants, including many gang-related charges, with the assistance of the Special Investigation Section Gang Unit and K9 Unit. On Aug. 21, officers responded to a “discharging firearms call”...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Deputies say teenage boy never returned home from school
MANSFIELD, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Deputies in Georgia are asking the public for help to find a missing teenage boy. According to the Newton County Sheriff's Office, Mason Stokes, 17, never returned home from school on Thursday, November 17. Mason is described as 5 feet 10...
15-year-old boy arrested for shooting, killing woman in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Ga. — A 15-year-old boy is facing charges after police said he shot a woman to death in Polk County last week. The GBI said they arrested Ashjuan Stocks, 15, on Nov. 19. Stocks is accused of killing 38-year-old Cieria Lashae Colvin. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Rockmart teen arrested, accused in shooting death of 38-year-old woman, GBI says
ROCKMART, Ga. — A 15-year-old has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of 38-year-old Cieria Colvin, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. It all happened Saturday afternoon outside of the Housing Authority of Rockmart apartments on Forrest Avenue -- where the 15-year-old lived, according to the address on the warrants.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Missing Newton County teen last seen at school, officials say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen boy. According to deputies, Mason Stokes did not return home from school on November 17 and has not been seen since. Mason was last seen wearing...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Arrest made in Decatur nightclub shooting
A suspect was arrested Nov. 20 in connection to a Decatur nightclub shooting that occurred Oct. 25 at Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge on Glenwood Road in Decatur. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office announced that its fugitive unit with the Brookhaven Police Department made the arrest. “Sheriff’s investigators arrested 26-year-old Quincy Tyler...
Atlanta to pay $1M to Rayshard Brooks’ family after deadly police shooting
The city of Atlanta agreed Monday to pay $1 million to the family of Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man who was fatally shot by a white police officer in a 2020 incident that deepened nationwide unrest in the wake of George Floyd‘s death. Atlanta’s city council voted 15-0...
19-year-old driving stolen car shot, killed by Clayton County officer, GBI says
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police shot and killed a 19-year-old after a traffic stop involving a stolen car, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Channel 2′s Tom Regan reported from the scene off Commerce Road as the investigation unfolded on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
5 shootings leave 3 dead, 3 injured within 26 hours across city
A spate of five shootings has left three people dead and three others injured across Atlanta, from Midtown to the southwest city border since early Saturday morning, according to authorities.
