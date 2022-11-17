ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Point, GA

WXIA 11 Alive

Man shot outside Atlanta recording studio, police say

ATLANTA — A man was shot in the parking lot of local record studio Super Sound Studios, according to Atlanta Police. Right now, details are limited. However, officers add that the shooting occurred just after 2 a.m. and the victim is in stable condition. Officers said the property manager...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

'There was blood everywhere' | Witness statements reveal chaos after deadly shooting at Gwinnett shopping plaza

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A deadly Gwinnett shopping plaza shooting happened because one of the teens accused of murder owed the victim money, a police report suggests. Two teenagers were arrested in Walton County, Florida last week, accused in the death of Ryan Rodriguez Romero. The 16-year-old was shot and killed on Nov. 16 outside of La Mexicana Supermarket. A teenage girl was shot in the back, a police report revealed.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Man found shot at Lithia Springs hotel, police say

LITHIA SPRINGS, Ga. — A man is receiving medical treatment after getting shot at a Lithia Springs hotel, police said. Officers were called to the Budgetel Inn & Suites along Waterway Circle off Thornton Road Tuesday just before 2 p.m., according to the Douglasville Police Department. Police found a...
LITHIA SPRINGS, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Lyft driver, daughter of Peachtree Corners councilman shot to death in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The 31-year-old daughter of a Peachtree Corners Councilman was shot and killed in DeKalb County Monday night. Lauren Allen, a Lyft driver and the daughter of Peachtree Corners Councilman Joe Sawyer, was killed after dropping off a passenger at the 5700-block of Cedar Croft Court in Lithonia. Her father, who spoke to 11Alive's Cody Alcorn, is heartbroken by the loss.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Lyft driver shot to death moments after dropping off passenger in DeKalb County identified

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Lyft driver is dead after police say she got caught in the middle of the domestic dispute between her passenger and a man. Police found 31-year-old Lauren Allen shot to death inside her car on Monday night. Investigators believe she had just dropped off a passenger on Cedar Croft Court when the passenger got into an argument with a man.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Missing Newton County teen last seen at school, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen boy. According to deputies, Mason Stokes did not return home from school on November 17 and has not been seen since. Mason was last seen wearing...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Arrest made in Decatur nightclub shooting

A suspect was arrested Nov. 20 in connection to a Decatur nightclub shooting that occurred Oct. 25 at Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge on Glenwood Road in Decatur. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office announced that its fugitive unit with the Brookhaven Police Department made the arrest. “Sheriff’s investigators arrested 26-year-old Quincy Tyler...
DECATUR, GA

