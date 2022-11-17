Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta to replace 1970s-era helicopters
Police officers in Atlanta are flying helicopters that are nearly 50 years old. An aide to Mayor Andre Dickens says replacing the old equipment, one that is from the Vietnam era, is long overdue.
fox5atlanta.com
Van theft turns family vacation to Atlanta into heartbreak
ATLANTA - A vacation ends in desperation after a crook steals a Florida family’s van while they were taking in the sights not far from Centennial Olympic Park. An Atlanta business owner said car break-ins and theft happen around there all too often. Joriane Horning, her husband and their...
Latest Atlanta Airport Changes That You Should Know Before You Travel
These tips will help you get through parking, and security quicker despite construction.
Atlanta Mayor honors Glenn Burns with city’s highest honor on his retirement day
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens awarded Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns the city’s highest honor on the day of his retirement. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Burns’ last day as Chief Meteorologist is Tuesday. He will then move into the role of...
Church in DeKalb County files lawsuit after financial scheme costs church millions
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A local megachurch is speaking out to Channel 2 Action News about a financial scheme targeting Black congregations across the country. House of Hope Atlanta filed this lawsuit on Tuesday because of what they are calling a nationwide conspiracy that cost them millions of dollars.
atlantanewsfirst.com
17th annual Harris Community Works Turkey Drive held in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than a thousand families were provided turkeys and other food supplies at Atlanta native and rapper T.I.’s 17th annual Harris Community Works Turkey Drive at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church on Tuesday afternoon. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and City Council member Andrea L....
WSB-TV Atlanta
Doctors encourage neighbors to take precaution as respiratory illnesses are on the rise
ATLANTA — As millions of people hit the road and take to the skies for the holidays, there is a warning about the increase in respiratory illnesses from the triple-demic of influenza, COVID-19 and RSV, especially as families get together. Cases of RSV have been climbing among children. But...
fox5atlanta.com
Award-winning Atlanta-area chef partners with T-Pain for wing seasoning blend
DECATUR, Ga. - A famous Atlanta-area chef collaborated with Grammy-nominated artist T-Pain for a new line of signature spices, which are expected to go on sale on Black Friday. Award-winning Chef Meherwan Irani, founder of Decatur's Chai Pani and seasoning brand Spicewalla, announced a line of wing dry rubs that...
Here are some utility scams to be aware of this winter
ATLANTA — Atlanta Gas Light is warning customers to be aware of utility bill scams ahead of the winter months. Utility scams, often referred to as imposter scams, cost American consumers $2.3 billion in 2021, according to stats from the Federal Trade Commission provided in a news release from Southern Company Gas.
'They were scared and confused' | Volunteer saves car full of people stuck on train tracks
ATLANTA — A celebration Downtown almost turned tragic when a car load of Atlanta Hawks fans got stuck on the railroad tracks outside the arena. Thankfully, a local volunteer was just wrapping up his shift at the Georgia World Congress Center and helped get them all to safety. Rodney...
ggc.edu
Georgia Gwinnett College nursing grad from Brazil credits her success to her mother and her second family in the U.S.
Georgia Gwinnett College (GGC) nursing graduate Camila Monteiro, 28, of Cumming never had to look far for motivation growing up. She had all she needed within arms’ reach in the form of her mother, Marcia. Marcia once had a dream of becoming a nurse, but had to give it...
Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary put on warning after inspection; board says they’re making improvements
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — It’s a warning urging leaders at Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary to clean up or face penalties. “This means that a USDA inspector has identified something that violates the Animal Welfare Act,” said Dr. Jack Kottwitz. Kottwitz, who has consulted for animal sanctuaries...
WYFF4.com
Georgia teenager gave co-worker lethal dose of fentanyl while on the job, deputies say
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A Georgia teenager is facing charges after deputies say he gave fentanyl to a co-worker who later died. The Hall County Sheriff's Office arrested Brandon Jared Soto, 18, on Friday in connection to the July 13 death of Halaya Graciela Herrera.
DeKalb animal shelter has largest number of dogs ever; critics say court delays make it worse
CHAMBLEE, Ga. — The DeKalb County Animal Shelter in Chamblee is currently housing more than 600 dogs. That’s well over its capacity and more than the shelter has ever had at one time. Last summer, the Georgia Department of Agriculture temporarily ordered the shelter not to take any...
The Best Place To Live In Georgia
Georgia is full of beautiful towns, magnificent cities, and striking suburbs. Looking to move? Learn which place in George is the absolute best to live in.
Local governments outmatched by landlords of blighted apartment complexes
Dangerous Dwellings: A continuation of the Atlanta Journal-Consitution’s special investigative series | Money and the la...
First Metro Atlanta Whataburger To Open November 28
Following Kennesaw debut late-November 2022, 10 additional metro Atlanta locations planned for 2023, more than 50 over the next seven years.
fox5atlanta.com
Wanted Georgia man accused of kidnapping his 6-year-old son, police say
CUMMING, Ga. - Georgia police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man accused of possibly kidnappings his own son. Officials with the Cumming Police Department tell FOX 5they are searching for 41-year-old Richard Alan Williams and 6-year-old Adler Williams. According to police, Richard was supposed...
Accused child molester who fled to Jamaica arrested, returned to metro Atlanta
For more than 11 years, a former Paulding County man lived in Jamaica to avoid being prosecuted for child molestation....
fox5atlanta.com
This is how much money you need to make to buy a home in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Metro-Atlanta residents need more than 50% more annual income than they did this time last year to afford a home, according to a new analysis by real estate company Redfin. The study says the annual income required to afford a median-price home in October 2022 in metro Atlanta...
