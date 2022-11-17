ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta to replace 1970s-era helicopters

Police officers in Atlanta are flying helicopters that are nearly 50 years old. An aide to Mayor Andre Dickens says replacing the old equipment, one that is from the Vietnam era, is long overdue.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Van theft turns family vacation to Atlanta into heartbreak

ATLANTA - A vacation ends in desperation after a crook steals a Florida family’s van while they were taking in the sights not far from Centennial Olympic Park. An Atlanta business owner said car break-ins and theft happen around there all too often. Joriane Horning, her husband and their...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

17th annual Harris Community Works Turkey Drive held in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than a thousand families were provided turkeys and other food supplies at Atlanta native and rapper T.I.’s 17th annual Harris Community Works Turkey Drive at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church on Tuesday afternoon. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and City Council member Andrea L....
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Award-winning Atlanta-area chef partners with T-Pain for wing seasoning blend

DECATUR, Ga. - A famous Atlanta-area chef collaborated with Grammy-nominated artist T-Pain for a new line of signature spices, which are expected to go on sale on Black Friday. Award-winning Chef Meherwan Irani, founder of Decatur's Chai Pani and seasoning brand Spicewalla, announced a line of wing dry rubs that...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Here are some utility scams to be aware of this winter

ATLANTA — Atlanta Gas Light is warning customers to be aware of utility bill scams ahead of the winter months. Utility scams, often referred to as imposter scams, cost American consumers $2.3 billion in 2021, according to stats from the Federal Trade Commission provided in a news release from Southern Company Gas.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Wanted Georgia man accused of kidnapping his 6-year-old son, police say

CUMMING, Ga. - Georgia police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man accused of possibly kidnappings his own son. Officials with the Cumming Police Department tell FOX 5they are searching for 41-year-old Richard Alan Williams and 6-year-old Adler Williams. According to police, Richard was supposed...
CUMMING, GA
fox5atlanta.com

This is how much money you need to make to buy a home in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Metro-Atlanta residents need more than 50% more annual income than they did this time last year to afford a home, according to a new analysis by real estate company Redfin. The study says the annual income required to afford a median-price home in October 2022 in metro Atlanta...
ATLANTA, GA

