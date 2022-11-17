ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

Woman drives car into Vancouver building, refuses treatment

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A woman drove her car into a building at 221 NE 104th Ave in Vancouver at around 9:45 a.m. on Monday. Vancouver Fire & American Medical Response arrived to evaluate the driver and make sure the building's structural integrity was not impacted. The elderly driver needed...
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Can you ID this man?

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — Do you recognize this man? If you do, please contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office!. The man in the picture was seen stealing a package off an apartment doorstep in the Bethany area, near W Central Drive and NW 153 Terrace, on November 14. Police...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

RV fire renews frustration for business owners in Southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — An RV fire shut off power to several businesses in Southeast Portland on Monday. The fire follows ongoing safety concerns expressed by the owner of Revant Optics, Jason Bolt, who testified in front of Portland's city council at the start of November. "When I first came...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Pedestrian killed by DUII driver in 55th traffic fatality of the year

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a fatal crash involving a driver and a pedestrian. The driver in the crash has been identified Eric Caleb Ruckle, 48, of Gresham. The victim's identity will be released once approved by the Multnomah County Medical Examiners' Office. On Monday...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Police identify 18-year-old shot and killed at Portland airport hotel

PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities on Monday released the identity of a man shot and killed at the Embassy Suites Hotel near Portland International Airport on Saturday. Officers with the Port of Portland and the Portland Police Bureau were called at 9:30 p.m. to the hotel located at Northeast 82nd Avenue and Airport Way.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

TriMet to begin holiday bus detours on Black Friday

CLACKAMAS, Ore. — TriMet's annual holiday detours of 11 bus lines begin on Black Friday to help control the influx of holiday shoppers at Clackamas Town Center. The increase in shoppers on the busiest days of the season can bring parking lots to a standstill and cause unneeded stress. TriMet implements these detours around the mall to help riders avoid congestion and keep everyone moving.
CLACKAMAS, OR
KATU.com

One person shot and killed in Portland airport hotel Saturday night

PORTLAND, Ore. — At 9:30 p.m., Port of Portland Police and Portland Police responded to a shooting at the Embassy Suites hotel located at Northeast 82nd Avenue and Airport Way. When the police arrived, they found one person dead inside the hotel. Officials say one to three suspects fled...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portland Rescue Mission "Hope for the Holidays": Kevin's Story

KATU is teaming up with the Portland Rescue Mission for the "Hope for the Holidays Telethon" to help people in our community who are homeless this holiday season. People like Kevin. After decades of struggle, he not only made it off of the street but he’s helping others to do the same. Erin Holcomb from Portland Rescue Mission joined us to share how your donations help people in our community overcome homelessness and addiction.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy